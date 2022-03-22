Trump says climate change is just “a thing called weather”

If there’s one thing former President Donald Trump has made clear it’s that he knows absolutely nothing about anything. Think I’m exaggerating? Trump’s commentary on climate change and “global freezing” this week proves it. I’d rather listen to the political musings of an actual toddler.

On Monday, Trump appeared on Fox Business, where host Stuart Varney asked whether “human activity” was responsible for climate change. In response, Trump said, “In my opinion, you have a thing called weather. And you go up and you go down.”

First off: You can’t convince me there’s any semblance of thought — or, at least, a thought process I care about — behind a response to a question about climate change that starts with, “In my opinion, you have a thing called weather.” That’s not an opinion. We do, indeed, have weather. But also, what?

Of course, that’s not where Trump ended his statement.

“If you look into the 1920s, they were talking about global freezing. Okay? In other words, the globe was going to freeze,” Trump continued. “And then they go global warming, and then they couldn’t use that because the temperatures were actually quite cool, and it’s many different things. ... The climate’s always been changing.”

This commentary is unsurprising from Trump. He’s the man who said rising sea levels just means there’ll be more oceanfront property. And earlier this month, Trump rambled for over an hour about his solutions to ongoing crises that would get all of us killed, including suggestions like “put[ting] the Chinese flag” on F-22 fighter jets (only the U.S. flies these, by the way) that will “bomb the shit out” of Russia. “Then we say, ‘China did it, we didn’t do, China did it,’ and then they start fighting with each other and we sit back and watch.”

Honestly, we should all just start invoicing the Fox media empire for the emotional harm of continuing to give Trump a platform. Me, personally? I’m adding an extra charge for making me have to write about him again.