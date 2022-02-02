Wait, it costs how much to have dinner with Donald Trump?

There are a lot of things my family could do with a quarter of a million dollars. We could pay off our many, many loans; we could set up a nice little college fund for our kids; we could donate a hefty chunk to a local charity or community initiative; we could take a friggin’ vacation. The possibilities are virtually endless. But I can guarantee you that if we had a quarter of a million dollars, we would not throw it away on spending an evening with former President Donald Trump, while he opines about whatever it is a septuagenarian slice of beef jerky opines about over burnt steak and two scoops of ice cream.

But there are, evidently, those who would shell out a cool $250,000 to not only sit with, but also take a photo next to Donald Trump, during his upcoming “MAGA — AGAIN!” candidate forum at — you guessed it it — his private Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. Yes, top-tier attendees angling for a sizable slice o’ Trump are apparently being asked to shell out a quarter of a million bucks per couple, all for the pleasure of sitting at a VIP dinner with him, where he’ll probably slurp down junk food and rant about Adam Schiff. Think of it less as a “political meet and greet” and more of an incredibly expensive dinner and a show.

According to The New York Times’s Maggie Haberman, who obtained a copy of the invite and pricing guide for the Feb. 23 event, not only will big-ticket donors get a private dinner with the big guy, but they’ll also be treated to a photo and priority seating at the rest of the event, billed as “a day of candid conversations with President Trump endorsed candidates.” Oh, and if you act fast, your quarter of a million dollar fee also grants you the “option” (!!!) to rent one of 10 rooms at Mar-a-Lago. How thoughtful of him!

Now, of course, Trump understands that lots of people are both not insanely rich, and still fully committed to giving him their hard-earned bucks, and magnanimous soul that he is, he’s willing to accommodate them all. That’s why he’s offering dramatically reduced prices for people who don’t have quite enough money for the good stuff. For instance, the low, low price of $15,000 is enough to grant one, and only one, person a photo op with the unspecified “Endorsed Candidates” (just $25,000 for couples!).

And if you’re just interested in showing up, having dinner, and listening to a bunch of MAGA weirdos talk about stolen elections or witch hunts or Hunter Biden’s laptop or whatever, the good news is that will only run you $3,000, or $5,000 if you bring a date. What a steal!

The event — a sign that Trump remains a potent and eager force in the upcoming midterm elections and beyond — is held under the auspices of the former president’s Super PAC, whose board of directors includes financially suspect former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi, and toilet salesman-turned-former-acting-attorney general Matt Whitaker. So if anyone knows about sound financial investments, it’s these folks.