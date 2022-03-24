Trump committed “numerous felony violations,” says former Manhattan prosecutor

Last month, Mark Pomerantz resigned from an investigation being conducted by the Manhattan district attorney’s office into former President Donald Trump’s finances and business practices. On Wednesday, we found out why: because he felt like the prosecution was not moving fast enough.

In his resignation, submitted on Feb. 23 and obtained one month later by The New York Times and Washington Post, Pomerantz did not mince words: “The team that has been investigating Mr. Trump harbors no doubt about whether he committed crimes — he did,” he wrote, stating that the former president committed “numerous felony violations” by lying to banks, lenders, and the government. The prosecutor further argued that it was in the public interest to move forward with criminal prosecution of Trump and that it should be “brought without any further delay.”

He did not get his wish. District Attorney Alvin Bragg has apparently decided not to attempt to indict the former president for his alleged financial crimes. Despite the previous district attorney, Cyrus Vance Jr., convening a grand jury last fall to hear evidence against Trump, the DA’s office has stopped submitting evidence since Bragg took over in January. The window for bringing evidence to the jury lasts only six months, so the delays set the case back. While Bragg’s office insists the investigation is still ongoing per the Post, Pomerantz described it as being “suspended indefinitely” in his resignation letter.

Pomerantz, who has been working on this investigation for years, is positive that there is enough evidence to move forward. In his letter resigning from the investigation, he stated that he is confident Trump is guilty “beyond a reasonable doubt.”

It looks like we’ll never find out if Pomerantz is right or not. Since he stepped down, there has been little progress in the investigation, which makes it seem likely that Trump will escape without facing charges. Typical for him: The crimes are evident, but the prosecution never comes.