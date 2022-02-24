In Ukraine, scenes of violence and fear as Russian troops barge in

On Thursday, Russia began its military invasion of Ukraine in the early hours of the morning. While Russian President Vladimir Putin previously claimed he’s simply defending the Moscow-backed separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, that’s not the case. Russia’s military presence isn’t limited to those regions, and missile strikes have taken place across Ukraine, including in its capital city of Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky strongly condemned Russia’s actions on Twitter, writing, “Russia treacherously attacked our state in the morning, as Nazi Germany did in [World War II] years. As of today, our countries are on different sides of world history. [Russia] has embarked on a path of evil, but [Ukraine] is defending itself and won't give up its freedom no matter what Moscow thinks.”

Trying to follow the decades-long politics of this conflict is intimidating. But pictures speak, too. And as thousands of people attempt to flee major Ukrainian cities, the images coming out of the country are haunting.

A family walk with a suitcase near Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi railway station in Kyiv in the morning of February 24, 2022. Air raid sirens rang out in downtown Kyiv today as cities across Ukraine were hit with what Ukrainian officials said were Russian missile strikes and artillery. - Russian President announced a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, with explosions heard soon after across the country and its foreign minister warning a "full-scale invasion" was underway. DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

KHARKIV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 24, 2022 - Blood stains are seen on a blanket inside an apartment after shelling by Russian troops in a residential area in Piatykhatky, Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine. Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images

KYIV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 24: Local residents follow the news on their mobile devices in a bomb shelter on February 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Overnight, Russia began a large-scale attack on Ukraine, with explosions reported in multiple cities and far outside the restive eastern regions held by Russian-backed rebels. Pierre Crom/Getty Images

KHARKIV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 24: (EDITORS NOTE: Image depicts graphic content) A wounded woman is seen as airstrike damages an apartment complex outside of Kharkiv, Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

KHARKIV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 24, 2022 - Blood stains are seen on the stairs in a residential building affected by the shelling of Russian troops of a residential area in Piatykhatky, Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine. Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images

CHUHUIV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 24: Ukrainian security forces accompany a wounded man after an airstrike hit an apartment complex in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

KYIV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 24: People take photos of the remains of a rocket as it is cleared away on February 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Overnight, Russia began a large-scale attack on Ukraine, with explosions reported in multiple cities and far outside the restive eastern regions held by Russian-backed rebels. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) Chris McGrath/Getty Images News/Getty Images