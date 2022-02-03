The lack of consideration for the labor that goes into producing common goods, like clothes and food, is a huge problem.

With items readily available to buy in stores, online, or even through apps like Instacart and GoPuff, you really don’t have to think about where it all comes from.

But last year, strikes at popular brands like Frito-Lay and Kellogg’s prompted many consumers to ask more questions about the origin stories of their purchases.