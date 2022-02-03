The lack of consideration for the labor that goes into producing common goods, like clothes and food, is a huge problem.
With items readily available to buy in stores, online, or even through apps like Instacart and GoPuff, you really don’t have to think about where it all comes from.
But last year, strikes at popular brands like Frito-Lay and Kellogg’s prompted many consumers to ask more questions about the origin stories of their purchases.
Demands for ethical supply chains, sustainability, and transparency have been the guiding force behind a larger shift in consumer culture for years.
In 2017, the Nielsen Company found that brands with a demonstrable commitment to sustainability outperform others — and over 70% of millennial respondents also said they’d pay more for a sustainable product.