On May 14, an 18-year-old white man traveled to a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo, New York, armed with a shotgun and semiautomatic rifle. He opened fire at a grocery store, killing 10 people and injuring three others.

There is no ambiguity about why the killer did this, because he was taken alive into custody and left a 180-page manifesto. In it, he explicitly stated his goal was to kill as many Black people as possible.

What drove him to attack Black people? A racist, antisemitic conspiratorial idea known as the “great replacement” theory.