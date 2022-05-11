Slacker’s Syllabus: Harm Reduction

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 24: A man utilizes the narcotic consumption booths at a safe injection site a...
Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
ByVanessa Taylor

Have you heard of “harm reduction”?

Most people have come across the term before, but not everybody knows how common it is — or what it looks like in practice.

In short, harm reduction is common sense. It’s measures you take to ensure people’s safety even if they’re doing something dangerous, like safety gear on a rollercoaster.

As a movement, though, harm reduction in the United States focuses on drug use and has very specific roots.

Let’s get into it.

Elaine Thompson/AP/Shutterstock

What is harm reduction? What is harm reduction? What is harm reduction? What is harm reduction? What is harm reduction? What is harm reduction? What is harm reduction? What is harm reduction? What is harm reduction? What is harm reduction? What is harm reduction? What is harm reduction?

The National Harm Reduction Coalition defines it as a “set of practical strategies...aimed at reducing negative consequences associated with drug use.”

Harm reduction can also refer to broader movements around the rights of drug users.

Tap