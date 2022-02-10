You fill up your gas tank, and your weekly budget is shot. You’re getting less at the grocery store but paying more. That dream you had of buying a car feels suddenly out of reach, now that everything is out of your price range.
To keep it simple: Inflation is the loss of purchasing power over time — basically, your dollar gets you less. It costs more to do everything from gassing up your car to buying a gallon of milk.
Have you ever heard a Boomer talk about how, “Back in my day, a movie ticket cost $0.50?” Well, over time, inflation has raised the price of that ticket to about $10.