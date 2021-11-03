“Let go Brandon” started at a NASCAR race held in Alabama on Oct. 2.

Brandon Brown, a 28-year-old driver who races for a team owned and operated by his family, won his first NASCAR event. While getting interviewed after the race, a crowd formed in the stands behind him and started chanting “Fuck Joe Biden.”

Mishearing the crowd — or, if you believe the conservative conspiratorial origins, intentionally trying to cover up the message — NBC reporter Kelli Stavast said during the interview, “You can hear the chants from the crowd, ‘Let's go, Brandon!’”