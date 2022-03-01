Well, it’s not that.
This is actually footage of Ahed Tamimi, a Palestinian activist arrested in 2017 by Israel.
This type of faux coverage isn’t new. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, similar footage out of Palestine, Libya, and other areas of the Middle East has been falsely linked to the conflict in Europe.
It goes by all sorts of names: hoaxes, rumors, “fake news.”
Lately, you might have seen the terms “misinformation” and “disinformation” popping up more often.
These are not terms meant to describe anything you see online that you don’t immediately understand.
But as they’ve become more popular, people have started to throw them around willy-nilly, or use them interchangeably.