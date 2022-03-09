Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the latter’s lack of membership in NATO, the Western military alliance, has been a hot topic. Ukraine had been asking to join for years, as a way to get protection from Russian aggression.
Some people are calling for NATO to intervene now in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, like by forming a no-fly zone. Although that hasn’t happened, the alliance did supply the Ukrainian military with weapons.
And in February, President Biden referenced NATO in remarks following Putin’s initial military onslaught.
The United States will defend every inch of NATO territory with the full force of American power. And the good news is: NATO is more united and more determined than ever.