Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the latter’s lack of membership in NATO, the Western military alliance, has been a hot topic. Ukraine had been asking to join for years, as a way to get protection from Russian aggression.

Some people are calling for NATO to intervene now in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, like by forming a no-fly zone. Although that hasn’t happened, the alliance did supply the Ukrainian military with weapons.

And in February, President Biden referenced NATO in remarks following Putin’s initial military onslaught.