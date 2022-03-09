Slacker’s Syllabus: NATO

The 30 waving Flags of NATO Countries - North Atlantic Treaty. Isolated on sky background - 3D illu...
Shutterstock
ByVanessa Taylor

NATO has come up a lot lately.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the latter’s lack of membership in NATO, the Western military alliance, has been a hot topic. Ukraine had been asking to join for years, as a way to get protection from Russian aggression.

Some people are calling for NATO to intervene now in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, like by forming a no-fly zone. Although that hasn’t happened, the alliance did supply the Ukrainian military with weapons.

And in February, President Biden referenced NATO in remarks following Putin’s initial military onslaught.

SERGEY BOBOK/AFP/Getty Images

The United States will defend every inch of NATO territory with the full force of American power. And the good news is: NATO is more united and more determined than ever.

President Biden

Tap