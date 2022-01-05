Slacker’s Syllabus: What To Know If You’re Arrested At A Protest

If you’ve ever been to a protest, you know shit can get real fast.
Police can get aggressive, prompting protesters to protect themselves. Clashes sometimes turn violent. Then the cops tend to break out the cuffs.
It’s hard to determine exactly how many people are arrested while protesting each year. But in the two weeks after the murder of George Floyd, police arrested more than 10,000 people at protests.
People don’t get arrested that often, right?
Think again.
Arrests are very common. Every three seconds, somebody is arrested in the U.S., and 80% are for low-level offenses like “disorderly conduct.”