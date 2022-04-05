Climate activists you should know: Disha Ravi

Climate activist Disha Ravi during a hearing at Patiala House Court where she was granted bail in th...
Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times/Shutterstock
ByVanessa Taylor

Name: Disha Ravi

Age: 24

City: Bengaluru, India

Area of Focus: Climate change

“Free Disha Ravi!”

In 2020, Indian farmers began protesting new agricultural laws that gave private corporations increased control over agriculture and removed the government’s minimum support price for produce.

In February 2021, the already massive movement gained increased global attention following the arrest of then 22-year-old Disha Ravi by Indian police.

Ravi was charged with sedition and conspiracy — all because she helped edit a farmers’ protest toolkit that Greta Thunberg shared on Twitter.

Amal KS/Hindustan Times/Shutterstock

