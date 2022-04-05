Climate activists you should know: Disha Ravi

In 2020, Indian farmers began protesting new agricultural laws that gave private corporations increased control over agriculture and removed the government’s minimum support price for produce.

In February 2021, the already massive movement gained increased global attention following the arrest of then 22-year-old Disha Ravi by Indian police.

Ravi was charged with sedition and conspiracy — all because she helped edit a farmers’ protest toolkit that Greta Thunberg shared on Twitter.