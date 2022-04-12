He has served on the Washington, D.C. State Board of Education’s Advisory Council, as an intern for Congressman and civil rights hero John Lewis, and is currently a member of the Biden administration’s White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council.

That would be a full resume for a Washington lifer. Foster, though, is just 19.

He knew the Capitol building quite well before they invited him in, too: For 57 weeks, he spent his Fridays outside of the White House, striking for climate change.