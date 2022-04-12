Climate activists you should know: Jerome Foster II

Paras Griffin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
ByAJ Dellinger

Name: Jerome Foster II

Age: 19

City: New York, New York

Area of focus: Climate justice

Jerome Foster knows Washington, D.C.

He has served on the Washington, D.C. State Board of Education’s Advisory Council, as an intern for Congressman and civil rights hero John Lewis, and is currently a member of the Biden administration’s White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council.

That would be a full resume for a Washington lifer. Foster, though, is just 19.

He knew the Capitol building quite well before they invited him in, too: For 57 weeks, he spent his Fridays outside of the White House, striking for climate change.

Erik McGregor/LightRocket/Getty Images

