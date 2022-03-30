Climate activists you should know: Xiuhtezcatl Martinez

But if you’re following climate justice movements, Xiuhtezcatl Martinez is a name to know.

The 21-year-old has stood on the frontlines of climate movements since early childhood. In 2015, Martinez gained national attention after speaking in English, Spanish, and Nahuatl at the United Nations.

He told those gathered:

“What is at stake right now, what we are fighting to protect, what is in your hands, what is in our hands today is the survival of this generation and the continuation of the human race.”