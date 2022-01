Let's face it: We create a lot of waste — and we can’t rely solely on recycling to offset it.

Zero waste living is an attempt to reduce our harm and overall impact as individuals. We can minimize our consumption, reuse things we already have, and recycle — or upcycle — as much as possible to keep materials out of landfills and in circulation.

But the idea of going zero waste can feel overwhelming — so here’s a quick and dirty guide to getting on the right path.