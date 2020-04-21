14 lotions to buy for your very clean, very dry hands
Updated: Feb. 20, 2024 Originally Published: April 21, 2020
This pandemic has us washing our hands way more than usual, as we should. But especially for us melanated folks, that means not only dry, but ashy, skin (and God don’t love ashy). Thankfully, Mic’s got you covered with recommendations for
lotions that smell amazing, vary in viscosity, and that’ll keep your hands as smooth and supple as they are clean. We’ve thrown in a few face and body creams too, but honestly, you can use any of these wherever your skin is starting to resemble the Sahara. The genderless one
This hand cream boasts gender-neutral packaging and hydrates parched skin in the gentlest of ways: natural ingredients, including cocoa butter, shea butter, and avocado oil; and sans parabens, formaldehyde, or dyes.
The French one
C'est si bon: This Aix-en-provence-based company is all about pleasurable wellness. Everything about this lotion, from the packaging to the ingredients — which include olive oil and Provence honey — feels simple, yet indulgent.
The non-greasy one
Don’t let its consistency fool you: This lotion is a skincare heavyweight, not only hydrating skin but nourishing it with algae, which is packed with nutrients. Plus, it’s dermatologist-tested, non-acnegenic, and cruelty-free.
The thick one
These lush, potable little balms are packed with vitamins and minerals designed to replenish important lipids that naturally occur in our skin. Consider them the Lizzo of skincare — bold, soothing, and refreshingly thick.
The tried-and-true one
This isn't a game: Dry, cracked hands call for the ultra-hydrating shit. Both the Shea Butter and the Almond Delicious scents boast fatty acid-rich organic shea butter and sweet almond oil. The Shea Hand Butter also contains calming organic honey.
The not-just-your-hands one
Originally concocted to dab onto models’ skin right before they hit the runway, this moisturizer will give you that luminous, glowy look everyone’s obsessed with right now. A potent blend of oils and other ingredients makes for the perfect, pre-Zoom meeting touch-up.
The cute one
These hand creams feel and smell as gorgeous as they look. Sold in a vintage-y metal tube, tucked inside a sliding box, they contain moisturizing shea butter and sunflower seed oil, and are imbued with nature-inspired fragrances, like Eucalyptus Santal and Rosewood Vanilla.
The vitamin-rich one
If you’re looking for something no-nonsense, this product has a natural fragrance and color, but feeds your hands the nutrients it needs, including hydrating glycerin, and nourishing shea butter and vitamin B5.
The eco-conscious one
This luxurious blend includes pomegranate oil, moisturizing rosehip oils, and Australian sandalwood extract. And with this product, caring for your skin also means caring for the planet. Not only is it vegan and cruelty-free, the brand behind it is committed to sourcing eco-friendly ingredients.
The best one for skin of color
Give your dull, dry hands life with this cream from African Botanics, which checks off all the boxes. Marula and baobab oils hydrate your hands (check), while hyaluronic acid keeps them smooth (check), and Swiss Garden Cress reduces hyperpigmentation (check).
The tag team
Why
not match your hand cream with your hand wash? The hand wash cleanses, but also moisturizes with almond oil, and soothes with pot marigold. Picking up where the hand wash leaves off, the hand cream hydrates with rosehip, grape seed, and other oils. The fountain of youth
This neroli- and lotus-infused formula protects against the elements, your constant hand-washing, and wrinkles — several wins in one bottle.
The one for your elbows
You can have the smoothest, softest skin on earth and if your elbows are crispy and ravaged, what's it all for? This buttery, citrus-infused cream is a savior in a tub.
The silky one
This one actually has milk and honey in it, which feels somewhat heavenly during dark times. Plus, it's revitalizing for your nails and cuticles, too.
