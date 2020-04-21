14 lotions to buy for your very clean, very dry hands

This pandemic has us washing our hands way more than usual, as we should. But especially for us melanated folks, that means not only dry, but ashy, skin (and God don’t love ashy). Thankfully, Mic’s got you covered with recommendations for lotions that smell amazing, vary in viscosity, and that’ll keep your hands as smooth and supple as they are clean. We’ve thrown in a few face and body creams too, but honestly, you can use any of these wherever your skin is starting to resemble the Sahara.

The genderless one Amazon J.R. Watkins Hand Cream $7 See on Amazon This hand cream boasts gender-neutral packaging and hydrates parched skin in the gentlest of ways: natural ingredients, including cocoa butter, shea butter, and avocado oil; and sans parabens, formaldehyde, or dyes.

The French one Bastide Bastide Crème Intense Deep Repair Hand Cream $24 See on Bastide.com C'est si bon: This Aix-en-provence-based company is all about pleasurable wellness. Everything about this lotion, from the packaging to the ingredients — which include olive oil and Provence honey — feels simple, yet indulgent.

The non-greasy one Aveda.com Aveda Botanical Kinetics Hydrating Treatment Lotion $27 See on Aveda.com Don’t let its consistency fool you: This lotion is a skincare heavyweight, not only hydrating skin but nourishing it with algae, which is packed with nutrients. Plus, it’s dermatologist-tested, non-acnegenic, and cruelty-free.

The thick one Sheabrand Sheabrand Raw Organic Shea Butter $15 See on Sheabrand.com These lush, potable little balms are packed with vitamins and minerals designed to replenish important lipids that naturally occur in our skin. Consider them the Lizzo of skincare — bold, soothing, and refreshingly thick.

The tried-and-true one Amazon L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream $29 See on Amazon This isn't a game: Dry, cracked hands call for the ultra-hydrating shit. Both the Shea Butter and the Almond Delicious scents boast fatty acid-rich organic shea butter and sweet almond oil. The Shea Hand Butter also contains calming organic honey.

The not-just-your-hands one Sephora Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Moisturizer $100 See on Sephora.com Originally concocted to dab onto models’ skin right before they hit the runway, this moisturizer will give you that luminous, glowy look everyone’s obsessed with right now. A potent blend of oils and other ingredients makes for the perfect, pre-Zoom meeting touch-up.

The cute one Paddywax Paddywax Hand Cream $15 See on Paddywax.com These hand creams feel and smell as gorgeous as they look. Sold in a vintage-y metal tube, tucked inside a sliding box, they contain moisturizing shea butter and sunflower seed oil, and are imbued with nature-inspired fragrances, like Eucalyptus Santal and Rosewood Vanilla.

The vitamin-rich one Malin and Goetz Malin + Goetz Vitamin B5 Hand Treatment $30 See on Malin + Goetz If you’re looking for something no-nonsense, this product has a natural fragrance and color, but feeds your hands the nutrients it needs, including hydrating glycerin, and nourishing shea butter and vitamin B5.

The eco-conscious one Kora Organics Kora Organics Daily Hand Cream $30 See on KoraOrganics.com This luxurious blend includes pomegranate oil, moisturizing rosehip oils, and Australian sandalwood extract. And with this product, caring for your skin also means caring for the planet. Not only is it vegan and cruelty-free, the brand behind it is committed to sourcing eco-friendly ingredients.

The best one for skin of color African Botanics African Botanics Marula Hand Cream $55 See on AfricanBotanics.com Give your dull, dry hands life with this cream from African Botanics, which checks off all the boxes. Marula and baobab oils hydrate your hands (check), while hyaluronic acid keeps them smooth (check), and Swiss Garden Cress reduces hyperpigmentation (check).

The tag team Grown Alchemist Grown Alchemist Hand Care Kit $65 See on GrownAlchemist.com Why not match your hand cream with your hand wash? The hand wash cleanses, but also moisturizes with almond oil, and soothes with pot marigold. Picking up where the hand wash leaves off, the hand cream hydrates with rosehip, grape seed, and other oils.

The fountain of youth Tammy Fender Tammy Fender Neroli Hand Créme $42 See on TammyFender.com This neroli- and lotus-infused formula protects against the elements, your constant hand-washing, and wrinkles — several wins in one bottle.

The one for your elbows Lush Lush Elbow Grease $12 See on Lush.com You can have the smoothest, softest skin on earth and if your elbows are crispy and ravaged, what's it all for? This buttery, citrus-infused cream is a savior in a tub.