24 Valentine’s Day gifts for the friends you miss like hell

Valentine’s Day is cute and all — but it also upholds the ridiculous belief that romantic love is the pinnacle of all relationships. The pandemic has really forced me to interrogate this hierarchy, rooted in heteronormativity and the patriarchy, which places long-term relationships at the top and friendships at the bottom. Much as I love bae, I’ve been sheltering in place with him for the past year; in that period, I’ve seen my friends in person a grand total of three times. I can’t wait until we can hang out less than six feet apart again. If you, too, have been missing the hell out of your friends, consider showing your love for them with our Valentine’s Day gift picks.