38 things under $30 that are so freakin' good they should cost over $100

I'm always on the lookout for something unique that can make my office more fun or a brilliant tool that will cut down on meal prep. Basically, if I find out about any genius products that are less than 100 bucks, I'm adding them to my cart.

The great thing about online shopping is there's always something you didn't know existed out there, and it's like Christmas morning when you find it. Take this reusable notebook. What's not to love about a notebook that saves your notes digitally and can be wiped down for infinite reuse. This notebook is all I've used since I discovered it.

Honestly, there are so many products like that. There are kitchen appliances that are both fun and really useful. A lamp that turns your room into a sunset at the beach. They key is to spend some time scrolling through Amazon, and then let yourself go down the rabbit hole of popular, affordable products until you find exactly the thing you didn't know you were missing.

If you don't have time for all that, I've got you covered. Check out this round-up of amazing Amazon products under 30 bucks, then go ahead and add a few to your shopping cart.

01 This LED cube lamp that sets the mood with different colors Amazon YESIE Cordless LED Cube $17 See On Amazon You can instantly set the mood in your home office or bedroom with this LED cube lamp. It can rotate between 16 vibrant colors or you can set it to one. You can even dim it for a softer ambiance in the evening if you're having a dinner party or brighten it up to light up an entire room. The lamp comes with its own remote control, so you can switch it up from across the room.

02 This toilet bowl cleaner with an extra-long handle Amazon Impresa Pumice Stone Toilet Bowl Cleaner (2-Pack) $16 See On Amazon Not only does this toilet bowl cleaner scrub away stains in a snap, but you'll never get your hands dirty while you use it. That's because it has a handle that's almost twice as long as other cleaners, so you don't even get close to touching the bowl. It also features a non-toxic, odorless pumice stone on the end, which is great for lifting tough stains without scratching your porcelain.

03 This candle lighter that you can recharge Amazon Meiruby Electric Rechargeable USB Candle Lighter $10 See On Amazon No more dealing with fickle matches or empty lighters when you grab one of these rechargeable candle lighters. It has a long, flexible head that you can bend to reach any wick, but the best feature is this lighter never dies. You can recharge it with a standard USB charger whenever it starts to run low. Then, just flick on the button to light your candles and campfires.

04 This sleep mask that has over 10,000 fans Amazon Lightimetunnel Bluetooth 3D Eye Mask Sleep Headphones $23 See On Amazon Thousands of reviewers can't say enough good things about this 3D sleep mask. For one, it features memory foam cups that gently cover your eyes without applying too much pressure. It also features two disc-shaped speakers sewn into the band, so you can sync it up via Bluetooth to play music from your phone. Just slip this headband on before you sleep, queue up your favorite playlist, and drift off to dreamland.

05 This extra-large mousepad with fun rainbow lights Amazon Tonos XL LED Extended RGB Gaming Mouse Pad $21 See On Amazon At 31.5 by 12 inches, this extra large mousepad defines your workspace and won't limit where you use your mouse. All you have to do is roll it out, and the textured, high-density material instantly transforms your entire desk into a mousepad. It's also waterproof in case you spill your coffee. Bonus: plug in this mousepad to activate the rainbow-colored LED lights.

06 This lamp that brings the sunset into your house Amazon BINKBANG Sunset Projection Lamp $25 See On Amazon Now you can bring the sunset into your own home with this brilliant projector lamp. It features a slim, but stable base that you can prop up on a table or set on the floor. It also features a swivel head that can turn a full 180 degrees, and you can adjust the size of the sun projection on your walls based on where you position the lamp. And the warm light makes for great photos, too.

07 This smart outlet with over 70,000 5-star reviews Amazon TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug $10 See On Amazon To use this smart outlet attachment, just pop it into an existing outlet and sync it up with your WiFi. It's so popular with reviewers because you don't have to use any kind of hub to activate it, so it's compatible just with Amazon Alexa or your Google Home system. Plug in your lamps and other appliances, and you can turn them on and off with the sound of your voice. You can even use this outlet to set your lamps and appliances on a regular schedule.

08 This 6-in-1 tool that you can fit in your pocket Amazon Cutier 6-in-1 Multi Tool Tech Pen $13 See On Amazon It may look like a pencil, but this little gadget does so much more. It's actually a stylus that you can use with tablets and other touchscreen devices, as well as a ballpoint pen. And it features a spirit level, a ruler, a Phillips head and flat head screwdriver. And for less than $20, you won't believe it even comes with its own black ink refills.

09 This portable power bank that's solar powered Amazon YELOMIN Portable Solar Charger $23 See On Amazon This solar-powered charging bank is the perfect device to take traveling or camping. While you can plug it into a standard outlet to charge, it also features solar panels on the side so you can harness the sun's power when outlets or electricity aren't available. It also features USB ports for two devices, as well as a high-powered flashlight.

10 This clip-on light that lets you read in bed at night Amazon Energizer Clip On Book Light $9 See On Amazon Now you can settle in bed to read with this small book light, instead of turning on your bedside lamp and waking your sleeping partner. It clips on directly to the cover of your book or your e-reader, and the flexible head allows you to angle the light into the perfect position. The light itself is a warm white LED bulb that can run for up to 25 hours continuously before the battery needs to be replaced.

11 This audio adapter that charges your phone while you listen to music Amazon Mxcudu 3-in-1 Audio Adapter $20 See On Amazon Trying to charge your phone when you want to pop in your headphones is annoying, but this audio adaptor lets you do both. All you have to do is plug in your headphones into the jack on the adaptor, then plug in the adaptor to your phone. This brilliant little device charges up your phone while you listen to music, so you don't have to choose between power and a playlist ever again.

12 These reusable storage bags that you can pop into the freezer Amazon IDEATECH Reusable Storage Bags (20-Pack) $20 See On Amazon For less than 20 bucks, you can grab these reusable storage bags that are both convenient and eco-friendly. For $1 a bag, you get eight large bags, six sandwich-sized bags, and six snack bags. Each one is made from durable, BPA-free plastic that can be washed and used again. You'll love using these for leftovers or meal prepping, since they're freezer-safe.

13 These reusable dishcloths that are odor-resistant Amazon Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths (10-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Not only are these Swedish dishcloths super absorbent, but they'll last pretty much forever, too. Each cloth is highly textured so you can easily scrub your pots and pans. They absorb up to 20 times their weight in water and don't hold onto odors. Each machine-washable cloth replaces up to 15 rolls of paper towels. And when it's finally time to toss them, they're biodegradable.

14 This smart notebook that you can reuse endlessly Amazon Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook $28 See On Amazon As one reviewer writes, this reusable notebook is "literal magic." It looks just like a regular old notebook, but Rocketbook's version features wipeable pages that you can scribble on with a special pen that's included. Just write, then snap a pic with your smartphone to upload it to Rocketbook's app, and wipe the ink away when you're ready to restart. The app stores all of your notes for you so you'll never lose them, and you can even email them to yourself or your co-workers.

15 This roller that removes pet hair from your furniture Amazon ORDORA Pet Hair Remover Roller $25 See On Amazon There are rollers for your clothes and brushes for your pets, but this unique pet hair roller combines the best of both to leave your furniture hair-free. Instead of sticky-tape, this roller features a textured brush. All you have to do is roll it across your couch, sofa, chairs, and more, and when you're finished, clear the brush. Plus, you can use this roller over and over again.

16 This high-pressure shower head that can make your hair softer Amazon FEELSO High Output Shower Head $30 See On Amazon If you're on the hunt for silkier hair and softer skin, reviewers insist that this filtration shower head is an easy way to get there. It features 15 layers of filtration, including a layer of Vitamin C, which helps to filter potentially harsh toxins and chemicals from your water. On top of that, it also features 90 tiny nozzles, which push water out at a higher speed to create a high-pressure system that leaves your hair super clean.

17 This meat tenderizer that's extremely low-maintenance Amazon TenderPro Meat Tenderizer Tool $14 See On Amazon It couldn't be easier to use this stainless steel meat tenderizer. The ergonomic handle is easy to grip, and the other end features thick, stainless steel spikes that poke into beef, lamb, chicken, and pork with ease. Plus, the entire tool is dishwasher-safe.

18 This multi-purpose kitchen tool with heatproof tips Amazon TNK Barracuda 5-in-1 Kitchen Cooking Gadget $16 See On Amazon Condense your cooking tool collection with this one that functions as tongs, a scooper, strainer, and scraper. It's super handy for removing cooked pasta from hot water, stirring sauce or eggs, or even serving rice or salad. The silicone tips of the tongs resist heat up to 460 degrees Fahrenheit. It's also dishwasher-safe.

19 This nonstick pan that makes the perfect omelet Amazon Norpro Nonstick Omelet Pan $17 See On Amazon It couldn't be simpler to make breakfast with this nonstick omelet pan. Just crack your eggs and add your favorite ingredients into one side of the pan and let it cook for a minute or so. Then, close the lid and flip it over. Your omelet automatically flips, too, creating the perfect breakfast. You can even cook your omelet on one side of the pan and hashbrowns or sausage on the other for a full meal.

20 This carousel spice rack that measures exact amounts for you Amazon KitchenArt Select-A-Spice Auto-Measure Carousel $28 See On Amazon Put away your measuring spoons because this automatic spice rack does it for you. Mount it under a cabinet and fill each of the 12 sealable containers with spices. When you're ready to spice up your meal, just unsnap one from the case, and click the button on the bottom to designate the amount of you need. When you're finished, snap it back into place. You can even rotate the case to get a better view of all your spices.

21 These gloves that save your hands from nicks and cuts Amazon NoCry Cut Resistant Gloves $11 See On Amazon These durable gloves are a must, especially if you tend to cut your hands while you're working or cooking. The gloves resist cuts and heat to protect your hands. Plus, they're made from food-grade material, so you can feel comfortable handling everything from fresh vegetables to raw meat while wearing them. They also come in multiple sizes, so you can get the best fit for you. Available Sizes: S — L

22 This pot strainer that makes cooking whale-y simple Amazon Artori Design Grey Plankton Pot Strainer $16 See On Amazon Not only is this whale pasta strainer attractive, but it makes cooking a whole lot easier. It's made from BPA-free silicone, and it fits on most standard pots. Just place it along the bottom edge and dump out your water. It seeps through the slits in the whale's bottom jaw, while the rest of the whale keeps the pasta from falling into the sink.

23 These metal claws that help you shred your meat Amazon 1Easylife Metal Meat Claws $25 See On Amazon One reviewer writes that these meat claws are "perfect for pulling pork, or if you find yourself in a wolverine fight." Either way, these ultra sharp stainless steel claws get the job done. Plus, they feature a wider base than simple forks, so you can shred up your pork or chicken in a snap and get to dinner faster.

24 This tray that transforms ground meat into perfect meatballs Amazon Shape+Store Master Meatball Making Tool $22 See On Amazon If you love to make your own pasta dishes, this meatball maker is a key essential. To use, just place ground meat in the bottom tray, then carefully press the lid on top. You're left with 32 consistently-sized meatballs that you can pop right out when it's time to cook them. This BPA-free tray is also safe to use in the freezer and dishwasher.

25 This surge protector that can charge all your devices at the same time Amazon Echogear On-Wall Surge Protector $15 See On Amazon You can charge all your devices at once with this genius wall surge protector. It plugs into your standard outlet and powers six mini outlets at the same time. Each of these mini outlets can pivot to the sides, so you can fit all of your different sized chargers with ease. One reviewer writes, "Great product and nice that I can screw it down/secure it so it doesn't fall out anytime I change something."

26 This corner sink strainer that can prevent a clogged drain Amazon Homeberry Multipurpose Kitchen Sink Strainer $16 See On Amazon This kitchen sink strainer is so genius, you'll wish you'd bought one sooner. It snaps onto the corner of any standard kitchen sink, and it features a mesh "garbage bag" that can hold all your leftover food that you don't want to go down the drain. The bag stretches to accommodate the size and weight of whatever you put in it, and you can remove it to toss the trash. Just give it a rinse, and it's good to go again.

27 These silicone ice trays that are super flexible Amazon GDREAMT Silicone Ice Cube Trays With Lids (2-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Whether you're chilling water or cocktails, these flexible ice cube trays are a must-have. Each one in the set makes up to 36 ice cubes. They're made from BPA-free, food-grade silicone that's really flexible so you can easily pop each cube out by pressing on the bottom. And refilling the tray is a lot easier because the matching snap-on lid prevents spills.

28 This zapper that turns fly swatting into a game Amazon Zap It Rechargeable Bug Zapper $22 See On Amazon Part tennis racket and part fly swatter, this portable bug zapper makes it kinda fun to rid your home of flies, mosquitoes, and other pests. It features a zapper in the center of the racket, so as soon as bugs come in contact, they're zapped. This device also features a triple mesh "wall" so you can touch it without getting shocked. Just recharge the racket between uses.

29 This shaping kit that makes it easy to style a perfect beard Amazon Yishao Beard Shaping Kit $16 See On Amazon This shaping tool makes shaving and grooming a million times easier. All you have to do is lay it flush against your cheek and follow the guide to create the right lines. It also features templates for straight cuts, curved cuts, your neck line, mustache, and more. On top of that, this guide also comes with two beard combs and two pairs of manual trimmers.

30 This neck fan that keeps you cool hands-free Amazon Yaltoon Rechargeable Neck Fan $16 See On Amazon Just hang this portable fan around your neck before you head out in the heat, and you're sure to stay cool all day. You can also angle the two mini fans on the ends to offer maximum airflow while you're out for a walk or working at your desk. It's battery-powered but also rechargeable via USB port. You can even prop it up on your desk to blow air on you when you're not wearing it.

31 This orthopedic pillow that can relieve hip and knee pain Amazon ComfiLife Orthopedic Knee Pillow $20 See On Amazon This orthopedic pillow has so many fans because it can instantly relieve pain as soon as you slip it between your knees. It's made from luxe, high-density memory foam that cradles your body weight, relieving pressure from your joints so you can truly rest. The ergonomic, contoured design helps to keep your hips and spine in perfect alignment while you sleep so you wake up refreshed and ready for the day.

32 These shoe stackers that keep your closet organized Amazon JL Home Shoe Stacker Slotz (4-Pack) $22 See On Amazon Just a few of these shoe stackers can change the layout of your closet in minutes. They're perfectly designed so they fit over just about any shoe and create a top shelf to stack a second pair. That top shelf is slightly slanted to display your favorite kicks. And with four in a pack, you're well on your way to an organized space.

33 This spill-proof trash can that you can hang in your car Amazon Lusso Gear Spill-Proof Car Trash Can (2.5 Gallon) $20 See On Amazon This spill-proof trash can saves you both time and sanity by keeping your car tidy. You can hang it from the back of a seat, the glove compartment, or you can place it right on the floor. This soft and flexible trash can features a zippered lid, so it won't make a mess even if it tips over. It also features an odor-blocking liner that you can remove and clean when needed.

34 This trunk organizer that has space for everything Amazon SURDOCA Car Trunk Organizer $24 See On Amazon No more listening to all your stuff roll around in the back of the car with this mesh trunk organizer. It's made from a heavy-duty polyester material with eight pockets in different sizes. It has two pockets with flaps on the top, as well as two cylindrical pockets for smaller objects. On the bottom, there are four large, mesh pockets that are perfect for organizing drinks, toys, snacks, and more.

35 This brilliant appliance that toasts your hot dogs & buns Amazon Nostalgia Pop-Up 2 Hot Dog & Bun Toaster $25 See On Amazon This hot dog toaster delivers a delicious dinner in only a few minutes. It features two slots for standard or extra large hot dogs as well as two slots for their buns. You push down the lever just like a regular toaster, and when it pops up, you have two freshly cooked hot dogs and warm, toasted buns. Just add your favorite toppings.