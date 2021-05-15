40 cheap home fitness products that make a big impact

We all know what it's like to start a new workout program: You're pumped and ready to go. But after a few weeks, it can be tough to stay committed without some great home fitness products to keep you motivated.

One thing that a lot of people don't think of when they start working out is that you need to recover just as hard as you exercise. Rest is key, but there are also some excellent relaxation tools that specifically target sore muscles and increase circulation to help you recover faster. Take this acupressure mat, for example. Even just 10 minutes per day lying on it can make a huge difference in your recovery.

The faster you recover, the easier it is to get back to your workouts and keep grinding. There are some extremely affordable tools you can add to your home gym that keep your workouts fresh. Even something as simple as this step platform can add a challenge and motivate you to keep improving. There are so many hand wights, balance balls, and yoga mats out there that can make a huge difference and expedite your results.

Ready to amp up your workouts and recover faster? Check out these affordable fitness products to add to your home gym.

01 A foldable mat for exercising anywhere Amazon ProsourceFit Tri-Fold Exercise Mat $35 See On Amazon This lightweight exercise mat comes with a trifold design and two carrying handles so you can take your workout anywhere, from your home office to the park. The vinyl surface is waterproof so it's easy to wipe down after a sweat session, and the foam interior is cushy but supportive — "perfect for floor exercises," according to reviewers. It's no wonder this easily storable mat has garnered a near-perfect 4.8-star Amazon rating. Size: 72 x 24 x 1.5 inches (Length x Width x Height)

02 Some ergonomic push-up handles invented by a Navy SEAL Amazon Perfect Fitness Perfect Pushup Pair $22 See On Amazon Take your push-ups up a level with these rotating handles, created by a US Navy SEAL. The grippy, ergonomic handles rotate 360 degrees to help activate more muscles. As one shopper noted, "[Super] easy to assemble, and a great way to up the difficulty of push-ups and your range of motion when doing them." Size: 6.75 x 6.75 x 4.75 (Length x Width x Height)

03 These grippy yoga gloves & socks (no mat required) Amazon YogaPaws Non Slip Yoga Gloves & Socks $32 See On Amazon This YogaPaws SkinThin set includes a pair of moisture-wicking fingerless gloves and a pair of toeless yoga socks to keep you from slipping, whether you're using a mat or not. The set is designed with a durable rubber exterior to help you stay in a difficult pose and a breathable mesh lining. One fan called these a "must have" for maintaining a practice while traveling, and another reviewer loved that they could be slipped on for five-minute sun salutations. Available Sizes: 1 — 4 (see sizing chart)

04 A foam roller with a cult following Amazon LuxFit Foam Roller $10 See On Amazon When 20,000+ reviewers weigh in on a foam roller, you know that there's something worth paying attention to. The LuxFit high-density foam roller is 6 inches wide but available in four different lengths for a custom fit with your workout or stretch routine. "I mostly purchased this roller for my glutes, but I have been using it on my legs and back as well," one shopper reported. "I really like that I am working my muscles in ways that I can't on my own. If you are the least bit interested in foam rolling I feel like this is a great one to get because it is not too expensive, but still really great quality." Available Sizes: 12 — 36 Inches

05 A compact pilates ball for core workouts Amazon Trideer Pilates Ball, $10 See On Amazon This 9-inch pilates ball from Trideer can be used in so many ways to help work your core and improve stability and flexibility. Use it for leg lifts and ab curls, to name just a few. It comes with a slight texture to keep it from slipping and it's easily inflated with the included tube. Size: 9 inches in diamater

06 A steel wire jump rope for doing some quick cardio Amazon DEGOL Speed Skipping Jump Rope $10 See On Amazon Another small-but-mighty fitness product that fans love, this embedded steel wire jump rope has amassed more than 24,000 perfect five-star reviews. The jump rope can be adjusted to different lengths and the soft handles are covered in grippy EVA foam. "I have used dozens of jump ropes in my life and this is as good as any," one fan noted. "The quality it excellent and feels good in the hand while jumping." Size: 9 feet long (but adjustable according to your height)

07 An ab roller for the most fluid movements Amazon Fitnessery Ab Roller $14 See On Amazon This affordable ab roller proves you don't have to pay an arm and a leg for at-home workout equipment. It assembles within minutes and lets you roll back and forth in a stable, fluid motion thanks to its sturdy construction. You also get a bonus knee pad for added support. Size: 11 x 7 inches (Width x Height)

08 8.These pressure point slippers for an instant foot massage Amazon BYRIVER Acupuncture Massage Slippers $27 See On Amazon Slip these massage slippers on when you're experiencing achy feet for an at-home reflexology session. Each slipper comes with 39 buttons to hit strategic pressure points and all you need to do is wear them for less than 20 minutes to let them work their magic. Some reviewers noted that it was best to ease into them wearing them a few minutes each day and working your way up. Available Sizes: Women (9-11) Men (7-9)

09 An exercise mat with a visual routine to follow Amazon SKLZ Exercise Mat With Self-Guided Exercise Illustrations $30 See On Amazon Sometimes it helps to have a visual to inspire your routine and this illustrated exercise mat comes with 21 exercises named and printed on it to help you glide through them all. It even comes with the recommended sets and reps so you get the most out of your workout. It weighs just over a pound so it's easy to pick up and throw down, wherever and whenever your workout calls. Size: 72 x 24.02 x 0.25 inches (Length x Width x Height)

10 A yoga wheel & strap set for deepening your stretches Amazon Pete's Choice Yoga Wheel With Yoga Strap & Exercise Guide $27 See On Amazon For less than $30 you get both a yoga wheel and a yoga strap, both designed to deepen your stretches and help you sink further into a pose. You also get an e-book that has 16 guided poses to inspire your next workout. "I absolutely love this wheel," one shopper commented. "I mostly bought this wheel to help me get into inversion yoga poses but it ended up being just as helpful for stretching my back out." Wheel Size: 13 x 13 x 5.1 inches (Length x Width x Height)

11 Some exercise cards to get you out of your fitness rut Amazon NewMe Fitness Exercise Cards $20 See On Amazon Working out at home can lead to burnout, but with these 62 motivating illustrated cards, you'll get loads of new moves to work on. Each card shows the position or movement to do and identifies which muscles are being targeted. You can also flip the card over for a more in-depth explanation. Shuffle the cards in any order for a trainer-at-home feel. Card Size: 3.5 x 5 inches

12 An aerobic step platform for a simple yet vigorous workout Amazon Tone Fitness Aerobic Step Platform $28 See On Amazon Queue up your favorite workout instructor on YouTube, and add this adjustable aerobic stepper bench for a vigorous sweat session without ever leaving home. It can be used at 4 inches or moved up to 6 inches for a harder workout, and the nonslip feet keep it firmly in place. One fan raved: "It is convenient, easy to store and really works out my legs! Plus the exercise sheet included is really good." Size: 27 x 11 x 6 inches (Length x Width x Height)

13 Some best-selling exercise bands with 3 different resistance levels Amazon Renoj Exercise Bands $13 See On Amazon Included in this best-selling set are three high-quality resistance bands that let you work your way up from light, beginner-level resistance to heavy, advanced-level — all conveniently color-coded so you know what to use, when. Use them for yoga, pilates, CrossFit, and more. Size: one size fits all

14 These surprisingly useful over-the-door stretch bands Amazon UBING Over The Door Stretch Strap $13 See On Amazon Whether you want to deepen your stretches at home or from a hotel room, these over-the-door stretch straps let you work your way deeper into a stretch virtually anywhere. They can be adjusted using two different loops, and the D-ring ensures stability up to 400 pounds. "Been using this daily since i got it!," one shopper noted. "My posture has improved and i can ALMOST do the splits! So easy to set up just throw it over a door. Theres a card to show you poses to use but i also looked some moves up on youtube." Size: 9.8 feet

15 A popular workout bar that fits above your door frame Amazon Iron Gym Total Upper Body Workout Bar $22 See On Amazon Backed by more than 14,000 reviews, this push-up bar from Iron gym is sturdy enough to hold up to 300 pounds and can be mounted above your door frame or used on the ground for a different pull-up style. Use it for door frames measuring between 24 and 32 inches wide. Fans report that it's easy to mount and remove, too. Size: 13 x 37 x 11 inches (Length x Width x Height)

16 This exercise ball chair that can improve your posture Amazon Trideer Exercise Ball Chair $31 See On Amazon Ditch your desk chair for a bit and grab one of these yoga ball chairs to increase your energy and improve your posture. This ultra sturdy chair can hold up to 2,000 pounds of resistance, and it even comes with a small inflatable disc that you place under it to keep it from rolling out from under you. Balancing on this ball contracts your core muscles so you're working your abs even while you're sitting. Size: 65 - 75 cm

17 This neoprene brace that supports your ankle Amazon Bodyprox Ankle Support Brace $10 See On Amazon This ankle brace can help you feel supported and even relieve pain while you workout. It's different from other braces on the market because it features two flaps that you can wrap around your ankle so you can create the perfect level of support. It also has a hole at the heel to allow for flexibility, and it's made from sweat-wicking fabric to keep you cool and comfortable. Size: one size fits all

18 These yoga cards that you can use to make your own flow Amazon WorkoutLabs Yoga Cards $25 See On Amazon With over 50 cards in this yoga deck, it's easier than ever to create your own flow every time you go to the mat. The deck comes with 47 asana, or postures, and features anatomically correct images so you can nail your poses. It also comes with three breathing exercises and a meditation, as well as a few suggestions on how to create a flow. Whether you draw a card at random or you practice the same cards everyday, there are a million ways to enjoy this deck. Card size: 5" x 3.5" (Height x Width)

19 This shoulder pulley that you can place over your door Amazon Vive Over Door Shoulder Pulley $12 See On Amazon Whether you're recovering from an injury or you're looking to strengthen your muscles, this shoulder pulley is a great tool to get you started. All you have to do is attach it to the top of your door and you're good to go. The nylon band allows for plenty of resistance so you can work your upper back, rotator cuff, or help your muscles heal from tendinitis and previous injuries. Available colors: 1

20 These ventilated workout gloves that keep your hands cool Amazon Mava Sports Ventilated Workout Gloves $13 See On Amazon Thousands of reviewers rave about these cool and comfortable workout gloves. They feature silicone padding on your palm and the base of your fingers to protect against blisters, yet they also have an open back to allow for maximum air flow. On top of that, these gloves even support your wrists with their supportive velcro strap. And with multiple sizes to choose from, you'll be sure to find your perfect fit. Sizes: XS - XL

21 This puzzle mat that protects your floors Amazon ProsourceFit Puzzle Exercise Mat $21 See On Amazon You don't have to worry about damaging your floors with this protective puzzle mat. This mat is made from durable foam and features a non-skid texture so you can do HIIT, yoga, and more without slipping. The pieces also fit together like a puzzle so you can create the perfect shape for your gym floor. And at a half inch thick, you can feel confident that these pieces can hold your weights and other equipment without denting or scuffing your hardwood. Sizes: 24, 48, and 144 square feet

22 This fitness journal that records your workouts Amazon Fitlosophy Fitbook: Fitness Journal and Planner $23 See On Amazon Goal-setting is half the battle to getting fit, and this wellness and workout journal helps you do it with ease. It features a place to write down all your health and wellness goals for 12 weeks, and follows up with several pages to log your daily workouts and meals. There's even space to log different types of workouts ranging from strength to cardio to flexibility. Size: 5.5 x 5.5 x 1 inches (Length x Width x Height)

23 These weighted balls that can tone your arms Amazon Trademark Innovations Weighted Exercise Toning Ball (Set of 2) $20 See On Amazon These weighted balls are perfect for adding a bit more resistance to your at-home workout. The outer coating is made from puncture-proof PVC coating, and the inside is filled with iron and sand. The iron gives these balls most of their weight while the sand allows for even distribution. Reviewers love to use these for an extra challenge during yoga, pilates, and other strength-based workouts. Sizes: 2 - 5 pounds

24 This foot massager that can increase circulation Amazon Pasnity Foot Massage Roller & Spiky Ball Set $18 See On Amazon After a long day on your feet, this foot massager is a must. The nodules press into the sole of your foot to help relieve tension and increase your circulation to heal sore, fatigues muscles. On top of that, this roller also comes with two spiked balls that you can roll over your calves, arms, and shoulders to help your muscles relax between intense workouts. Size: 7 x 3 x 3 inches (Length x Width x Height)

25 This yoga mat that has over 30,000 positive reviews Amazon BalanceFrom GoYoga All-Purpose Yoga Mat With Carrying Strap $15 See On Amazon Over 30,000 reviewers rave about this high-density yoga mat. What makes it so great compared to other mats is that it actually has some weight, along with a textured surface on both sides, so it won't budge while you're in downward dog. It's also made from tear-resistant and moisture-wicking material, so you can easily wash it with soap and water between your yoga sessions. Size: 68 x 24 x 0.25 inches (Length x Width x Height)

26 This strap that can help increase your flexibility Amazon Gaiam Multi-Grip Stretch Strap $13 See On Amazon This stretching strap is different than other options on the market because it features multiple loops instead of a single loop at the end. This nylon strap has 12 loops throughout so you can choose the one that you need to get the perfect amount of stretch. And if you aren't sure which stretches to do, this strap also comes with an exercise guide. Size: 86 inches

27 These hand weights that you can use in the pool Amazon Speedo Unisex Swim Aqua Fitness Barbell $20 See On Amazon If you're ready to amp up your water-based workout, these floating dumbbells are an excellent investment. They're made from lightweight EVA foam that's resistance to chlorine stains and daily wear and tear in the pool. And even though these weights are lightweight out of water, they add up to 45 pounds of resistance during a water aerobics class or a swim. Size: 12 x 11 x 6 inches

28 This weightlifting belt that stabilizes your core Amazon Harbinger Nylon Weightlifting Belt $23 See On Amazon Strap on this weightlifting belt before your next heavyweight workout. It's lightweight, flexible, and completely adjustable so you can find the best, most comfortable fit. The 5-inch thick band helps to support your core and lower back while you lift, and the triple-lined foam is both breathable and moisture-wicking. Plus, the heavy-gauge steel buckles makes it super easy to take it on and off. Sizes: XS - M

29 This wrist brace that's heated Amazon CHEROO Hand Wrist Heated Brace Wrap $36 See On Amazon After a tough workout, this heated wrist brace feels like a dream. All you have to do is slip it onto your wrist, then use the included remote to choose between six different heat levels. If you feel so relaxed while you're wearing this brace and end up falling asleep, this brace automatically shuts off after four hours. You can even apply a bit of water to it for a moist heat to really get into your muscles. Size: one size fits all

30 These clips that secure your barbell plates Amazon Day 1 Fitness Quick-Release Weightlifting Safety Collars (Set of 2) $12 See On Amazon These safety collar clips are super simple to secure onto your barbell to keep your plates in place. Made from strong and durable plastic, these clips snap onto both standard and Olympic barbells. The molded plastic ensure they grip onto the barbell tightly so you can lift heavy safely. They also feature a quick release function so you they're easy to pop off when you're finished. Sizes: 1 - 2 inches

31 This unique ball that helps you tone your abs faster Amazon Gaiam Restore Strong Core & Back Care Massage Kit $11 See On Amazon Not only does this peanut-shaped ball help to tone your core, but it's actually comfortable to work out with. It's made of soft materials that allow for some give when you lay back on it, and the unique shape helps to target your lower back and ab muscles so they tone up faster. This kit comes with a small therapy ball and a workout DVD, too. Size: one size fits all

32 These ankle straps that you can take to the gym Amazon EVONESS Ankle Straps & Resistance Band $15 See On Amazon Whether you're working out at home or you're headed to the gym, these ankle straps are easy to take along with you. They come with their own drawstring bag, and the straps are extremely lightweight. They're also cushioned to prevent any pinching or rubbing, and they feature a standard clip that can hook onto any resistance band machine. This set even comes with a free latex band that you can use to work your glutes. Size: one size fits all

33 This barbell pad that protects your neck and shoulders Amazon Dark Iron Fitness Barbell Neck Pad $20 See On Amazon This barbell pad is the perfect solution to sore shoulders after lifting. It fits Olympic-sized bars and features a thick, durable Velcro closure to keep it in place. The inside of the pad is stuffed with high-density memory foam that always regains its shape, even after months or years of use. Plus, the outer encasing is made from synthetic leather that won't absorb sweat. Size: 15-inches

34 These hanging straps that work your lower abs Amazon RIMSports Hanging Ab Straps $29 See On Amazon You can get double the use out of your pull-up bar when you add these hanging ab straps to it. All you have to do slide them onto your bar, place your arms inside, and you're good to go. These straps can hold up to 400 pounds of resistance so you can safely and comfortably work your hard-to-target lower abs. Available colors: 1

35 These compression sock that can relieve foot pain Amazon Bitly Plantar Fasciitis Compression Socks $10 See On Amazon If you struggle with foot pain, these compression socks can make a huge difference. They feature compression technology that gently cradles your feet to stimulate blood flow and relieve sore muscles. Despite the compression, these socks are also lightweight and have a bit of stretch to them to keep you comfortable. They also feature a toeless opening to allow for plenty of air flow. Sizes: S - XL

36 This heated massager that works on any muscle group Amazon HoMedics Heated Percussion Action Massager $40 See On Amazon While reviewers rave about this heated massager for treating back pain, you can actually use it on any muscle group for instant relief. This massager features two nodules that work in tandem to produce 3,100 pulses per minute. You can also choose from four different heat settings, or switch out the nodules for a firmer or softer massage experience. Size: 17 x 6 x 5 inches (Length x Width x Height)

37 This dumbbell set that has tons of 5-star reviews Amazon Amazon Basics Dumbbell Hand Weight Set $35 See On Amazon This dumbbell set as so many rave reviews because it's great quality for an affordable price. It comes with six dumbbells, or two sets of three, and each one features a cushioned neoprene coating that's easy to grip and protects your floors in case you drop them. This set comes in weights of two, three, and five pounds, which is excellent for targeting small muscle groups, and there's even a handy pyramid stand to keep them organized between workouts. Set Size: 10 x 9 x 6 inches (Length x Width x Height)

38 This acupressure mat that helps you relax Amazon ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set $25 See On Amazon While this acupressure mat may not seem comfy, over 30,000 reviewers insist that it's a miracle-worker. Both the mat and the pillow features thousands of pressure points that press into sore, contracted muscles to trigger them to release. Reviewers mention that it only takes about 10 minutes per day on this mat to notice muscle relief and even increase energy with regular use. Size: 18 x 9 x 7 inches

39 These gel inserts that stretch out your feet Amazon YogaToes GEMS: Gel Toe Stretcher & Toe Separator $30 See On Amazon These gel inserts may look pretty simple, but reviewers insist they make a big difference when dealing with foot pain. Here's how they work: just place these "gems" between your toes and allow your feet to relax. The gel helps to separate your toes to relieve pain from hammer toes, bunions, and more, while all you have to do is sit back and relax. Size: one size fits all

