40 clever things to make your home feel way cleaner

Taking the day to deep clean your house is one of the surest ways to feel like you've really accomplished something, and thanks to these 40 clever cleaning products, you can get that sense of achievement without even having to work up a sweat.

Now, organization is the first step to making a house feel cleaner, which is why I'm featuring some great products that help you clear up clutter all over your home, like a pot and pan rack that makes your kitchen feel tidier than it ever has. And as soon as you've got that clutter under control, you can get down to the real business of cleaning with items like this steam mop that thoroughly cleans and sanitizes your floors, which is a godsend for a pet lover like me. Or check out these brushes that actually attach to your cordless drill, so you can power scrub bathroom and kitchen surfaces in a jiffy. Finally, whip through those dusty blinds with this genius duster that makes cleaning them a breeze.

Now that your entire home is spick-and-span, use a crisp-scented candle to create the perfect ambiance, and kick back. You've earned it.

01 A power scrubber that cleans just about anything you can think of Amazon BLACK+DECKER Power Scrubber Brush $15 See On Amazon This handheld power scrubber cleans everything from dishes to stovetops to deck chairs. The battery-operated device features a powerful motor and comes with two heavy-duty scrubbing pads that feature scraper edges to remove caked-on grime. The scrubber's rubber grip makes it comfortable to handle as you work your way through your chores.

02 This elegant candle that fills your space with a crisp Fraser fir scent Amazon Sweet Water Decor Fraser Fir Candle $20 See On Amazon It’s easy to see the aesthetic appeal of this Sweet Water Decor candle, with its clean, minimalist design and elegant metallic lid. But it brings more than just good looks to your literal table; each one will fill your space with the refreshing scent of Fraser fir for up to 40 hours. It also comes in a handful of other cozy scents, including cypress, evergreen, and cedar.

03 This cordless handheld vacuum that can tackle every nook of your space Amazon BLACK+DECKER Cordless Handheld Vacuum $48 See On Amazon For those who don’t have space for an upright vacuum or just hate having to haul theirs out of the closet for smaller messes, this cordless dust-buster from BLACK + DECKER is the answer. It’s equipped with a filter and spacious bowl that are both washable. The wide-mouth design makes for quick and efficient cleanup, while the included crevice tool allows you to tackle nooks and crannies, ensuring every inch of your space is immaculate.

04 This steam mop that deep cleans hard floors Amazon Bissell Steam Mop $50 See On Amazon Mopping your floors can be an unforgiving task, and even then it's hard to know if you're really getting them clean. Make things easy on yourself with this steam mop that not only makes your floors sparkle, but also eliminates germs thanks to the power of super-heated water. The triangular mop head is designed to reach into corners, and the mop comes with two machine-washable microfiber pads.

05 This cleaner that'll make your stainless steel sparkle Amazon Weiman Stainless Steel Cleaner And Polish (2-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Formulated to give your stainless steel appliances a showroom finish, this spray cleaner effortlessly removes streaks, fingerprints, and smudges from your refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and even your outdoor grill. Plus, the spray leaves behind a protective barrier to preserve that glossy shine. And it's garnered hundreds of positive reviews on Amazon, so you know it's got to be good.

06 These scrubbers that won't get smelly Amazon Peachy Clean Silicone Scrubber (3-Pack) $10 See On Amazon These silicone scrubbers are non-porous, so they won't harbor germs or get mildewy and smelly like regular sponges. The texture works up a great lather and provides a stiff scrub for pots and pans, but it's gentle enough to not scratch delicate surfaces. Even better — the scrubbers leave behind a fresh peach scent.

07 These compact air purifiers that plug into any outlet Amazon Breathe Green Eco Plug In Air Freshener $55 See On Amazon These air filters plug in to any outlet, so you can have clean, fresh air no matter where you are. Sleek and compact, the purifiers are engineered to remove allergens, bacteria, and unwanted odor — without taking up a bunch of space. One reviewer wrote, "Within 24 hours, My eyes stopped itching (this is allergy season here), my skin stopped itching...and the air just “feels” cleaner. It is significantly easier to take a deep breath, and I haven’t had to reach for an inhaler once!!"

08 A shower curtain liner that resists mold and mildew Amazon LiBa Mildew Resistant Antimicrobial Shower Curtain Liner $13 See On Amazon Sometimes it's the simplest products that make the biggest difference in your everyday life, and so it is with this shower curtain liner. Unlike other liners, it boasts superior mold and mildew resistance, so you can shower in peace without having to take a scrubber to it anytime soon.

09 These tablets that clean your washing machine Amazon Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner Tablets (6-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Your washing machine gets your clothes clean... but what cleans your washing machine? These washing machine tablets, of course. A virtual spa treatment for the inside of your washing machine, it foams up and removes the grime when you run the machine on empty. Now you can rest assured your laundry is truly clean the next time you use it.

10 This device that uses UV light to keep your toothbrush sanitary Amazon EVEMANT Portable Toothbrush Sanitizer $22 See On Amazon This toothbrush sanitizer uses the power of ultraviolet light to eliminate germs on the head of your toothbrush, keeping it spiffy clean. It accommodates most standard toothbrush heads and sanitizes completely in a quick three minutes. It's USB-chargeable and can be used up to 55 times on one charge.

11 The clever device that sanitizes your smartphone Amazon VCUTECH Phone Sanitizer $40 See On Amazon Your smartphone carries more germs than a public toilet (yikes), so it's a good idea to clean it with this phone sanitizer that harnesses the power of UV light to eliminate germs in even the hardest-to-reach crevices. Sized for most smartphones, it can also disinfect other small objects, like earbuds and keys.

12 These charcoal bags that neutralize odors Amazon MOSO NATURAL Air Purifying Bags (4-Pack) $18 See On Amazon These odor-neutralizing charcoal air purifying bags bags make it easy to keep sneakers, gym bags, and closets smelling fresh. They also absorb excess moisture to prevent mold and mildew, and they last for a long time — simply set them out in the sun for a couple of hours each month, and you'll get two years' of use out of each bag.

13 These soap dishes that prevent sogginess Amazon Magift Soap Holders (2 Pieces) $13 See On Amazon Crafted from natural pine and finished with a waterproof coating, these soap dishes elevate your bar of soap and feature vents that allow water to drain off, so it doesn't get soggy and gross. The rustic, minimalist design blends with any décor, and each order comes with two dishes.

14 This roller that puts an end to excess pet hair problems Amazon Nado Care Pet Hair Remover $19 See On Amazon Keep carpets, upholstery, and other soft surfaces fur-free with this pet hair remover. It traps excess hair when you swipe it across a surface, and since it works without sticky tape, it's infinitely reusable. Works great on clothing, too — perfect for a quick once over before an important video call.

15 A broom that traps pet hair on the floor like magic Amazon Evriholder FURemover Pet Hair Removal Broom $14 See On Amazon Getting pet hair up out of your carpets and off of your hard floors can be a real challenge — no matter how hard you work with the broom or the vacuum, there are always stragglers. But this pet hair broom traps pet hair easily and features a telescopic handle that extends up to 60 inches, so you can reach all the way under the bed.

16 A hair catcher that keeps your drains free & clear Amazon TubShroom $13 See On Amazon Keep your tub drain clear without the use of harsh ingredients by using this hair catcher that collects hair before it has a chance to cause clogs. Even better, the catcher is designed with perforations throughout that allow water to flow through while you shower. Designed to fit any 1.5-inch drain, this genius invention will help you avoid so many plumbing headaches.

17 These dusters that make it easy to clean your blinds Amazon RUIMAICAN Window Blind Dusters (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Dusting the blinds is a real pain, but these dusters make a tedious job fast and easy. The three-prong dusters sandwich your blinds and feature microfiber sleeves that attract dirt and dust as you slide them along the surface. The microfiber sleeves are removable and machine washable for easy clean up and repeated reuse.

18 The gel that cleans electronics safely Amazon ColorCoral Universal Dust Cleaning Gel $8 See On Amazon Whether it's getting toast crumbs out of your laptop keyboard or cleaning the dust and grime out of your car air vents, this cleaning gel can get the job done. It molds to nooks and crannies where it easily picks up any dust, dirt, and debris. Also perfect for use on other electronics like cameras and gaming systems, it's biodegradable and can be reused several times.

19 The odor eliminating spray that's a must for pet lovers Amazon Rocco & Roxie Professional Strength Stain & Odor Eliminator $20 See On Amazon Made with natural enzymes, this pet odor spray actually consumes pet odors, eating them all up until they're gone. (Sounds weird, but it works.) The color-safe formula is gentle enough to use around kids and pets, and it's great at eliminating stains as well. You can even add it to laundry in case there was an accident on your sheets or clothes.

20 This steam cleaner that's the most versatile appliance ever Amazon MOSCHE Handheld Pressurized Steam Cleaner $48 See On Amazon Capable of cleaning everything from your clothes to your couch upholstery to you tire rims, this handheld steam cleaner is one of the most versatile tools out there. Delivering high-pressure steam at temperatures up to 270 degrees, this powerful gadget sanitizes too. It comes with nine attachments to tackle all kinds of cleaning projects.

21 The brush kit that turns your drill into a power cleaner Amazon Drillbrush Power Scrubber (Set of 3 Brushes) $15 See On Amazon Transform your drill into a power cleaner with this brush kit. Each of these stiff brushes attaches to your drill, so you can deep-clean your bathroom, kitchen, and more. It comes with a bullet-shaped brush gets into tight corners, a 4-inch round brush for flat surfaces, and a 2-inch round brush for detail work.

22 This sink basket that stores your sponges Amazon INTOLIVES Sink Strainers Basket $10 See On Amazon Leaving your sponges and dish cloths in the bottom of the sink can lead to germ and mildew growth, so keep them in this sink caddy that features drain holes, so they can dry quickly and remain germ-free. A suction cup keeps the caddy in place, and the triangular shape saves space while still giving you enough room for all your supplies.

23 This tablet that breaks up residue in your dishwasher Amazon Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner $6 See On Amazon This tablet breaks through the residue in your dishwasher and removes build-up that repeated use and hard water can leave behind. Safe for both stainless steel and plastic models, the tablet also thoroughly cleans and descales glasses and dishes. If you find your dishwasher isn't as effective as it used to be, you'll want to give this a shot.

24 This cleaning solution that revives stone and tile surfaces Amazon Black Diamond Stoneworks Stone & Tile Intensive Cleaner $11 See On Amazon Formulated without any harsh ingredients, this non-abrasive cleaner is a must have for rehabilitating dirty, dingy tile and stone. Reviewers rave about getting layers of caked-on dirt off of their flagstone, terrazzo, and tile-and-grout floors, and all you have to do is dilute the formula in some water and a mop — no need to get down on your hands and knees to scrub.

25 These pipe cleaners that clear clogged drains Amazon 5 in 1 Sink Snake Cleaner $12 See On Amazon You're going to be hard pressed to find a sink clog you can't beat with this drain cleaner kit. It comes with a a spring-style snake, a snake with a gripper on the end, and three plastic snakes with teeth along their sides. Made with sturdy stainless steel and plastic, they're durable, yet flexible enough to let you maneuver it in your pipe to reach the clog.

26 These compact odor eliminators that can be used anywhere Amazon Arm & Hammer Odor Busterz Balls (6-Pack) $15 See On Amazon These compact deodorizing balls get their power from baking soda. Lightly scented with Arm & Hammer's Clean Burst scent, these deodorizers are about the size of a golf ball, so you can drop them in the laundry hamper, your gym bag, lingerie drawer, linen closet, or any other place you want to keep smelling fresh and clean.

27 A touch-free soap dispenser that's more hygienic than the rest Amazon Hanamichi Touchless Soap Dispenser $29 See On Amazon Make hand washing even more sanitary with this automatic soap dispenser. Made from rust-resistant stainless steel, it features four settings that let you adjust how much soap is dispensed each time you wave your hand in front of the sensor. It's great for the kitchen and the bathroom, and can be used for hand sanitizer, too.

28 These shelf liners that will keep your refrigerator clean Amazon MayNest Refrigerator Liners (12 Pack) $14 See On Amazon Keep food spills from dirtying your pristine fridge shelves with these refrigerator liners that are easy to wipe clean. The non-slip liners even keep your fruits and vegetables fresher for longer, since they help circulate air. Each order comes with seven liners that can be trimmed to size.

29 A mini dustpan and broom that cleans small messes Amazon Full Circle Dustpan and Brush Set $9 See On Amazon For cleaning up small messes like coffee grounds, spilled flour, and crumbs, this mini dustpan and whisk do the trick. Available in both gray and green, the set has style to boot, thanks to the circular bamboo handle on the dustpan.

30 A combo soap dispenser and brush that streamlines doing the dishes Amazon Full Circle Bubble Up Ceramic Soap Dispenser & Brush $13 See On Amazon Just pour a little dish soap in this ceramic soap dispenser — it features a spring-loaded inner platform so when you push down on it with the scrubbing brush, it'll dispense soap so you can get to washing. The brush is made with earth-friendly materials like bamboo and recycled plastic bristles, so you can feel good about your purchase.

31 Clean all your bottles and vases with this brush set Amazon Yoassi Food Grade Multipurpose Cleaning Set (13 Pieces) $13 See On Amazon All those hard-to-clean water bottles will be spic-and-span with this this cleaning brush set that's designed to get into the narrow spaces of bottles, reusable straws, vases, and other tight areas. This 13-piece set is BPA-free and features brushes with both soft and hard bristles, so you can take on any cleaning task.

32 The mop and bucket combo with a built-in wringer Amazon O-Cedar EasyWring Spin Mop & Bucket $43 See On Amazon Make cleaning the floors a breeze with this mop and bucket set. The bucket features an integrated pedal-controlled system that wrings out your mop, as well as a splash guard to keep excess mop water from getting all over the floor (or all over you). Meanwhile, the mop is equipped with a washable microfiber head that can be used again and again.

33 The cleaner that banishes hard water stains Amazon Bio Clean Eco Friendly Hard Water Stain Remover $18 See On Amazon This hard water stain cleaner will make your shower, sink, and fixtures look shiny and new. Formulated with biodegradable ingredients, the gentle but powerful formula cuts through scale and stains, so you don't have to wear out your elbow with scrubbing. One reviewer raved, "I have been looking for something to get the hard water spots off of my shower door and this did the trick!! I've used it on all my bathroom fixtures and they are sparkling."

34 This foolproof way to clear up clogged drains Amazon Green Gobbler Drain Clog Dissolver (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon This drain cleaner takes the guesswork out of figuring out how much of the solution to use. It comes with pre-measured applications, so you know exactly how much to pour in. The formula is powerful enough to work through hair, soap scum, toothpaste, and other grime within minutes. Use it on your sink, shower, and tub drains.

35 This pumice tool that makes your toilet sparkle Amazon Pumie Toilet Bowl Ring Remover $11 See On Amazon Get rid of any ring stains in your toilet bowl with this toilet cleaner that works like a charm. The pumice stone cleaner applies gentle abrasion to stubborn mineral stains, and although it boasts considerable scrubbing power, it won't harm your porcelain fixtures. Use it to remove rust from metal too.

36 A rack that organizes all your pans Amazon SimpleHouseware Kitchen Cabinet Pantry Pan and Pot Organizer $17 See On Amazon Deep cleaning starts with good organization, and this pot and pan organizer is a great way to get started. It can be used either horizontally or vertically and makes it easy to grab whatever pan you need. This sturdy wire organizer can be used free standing or can be mounted to the wall or the inside of your cabinet.

37 A cable management box that hides tangles of cords Amazon Yecaye Cable Management Box $22 See On Amazon This cable management box is a great way to bring some order to your work-from-home space quickly. Just set your power strip inside this insulated box to conceal any tangle of cords and cables. The snap-lock top keeps cables safe from curious animals and children while still keeping everything easily accessible.

38 A hair tool caddy that turns your bathroom into a salon Amazon Jack Cube Design Styling Product Organizer $40 See On Amazon Become a styling pro in your own bathroom with this hair tool caddy that features four compartments to hold your blowdryer, straightener, and styling products. Boasting a faux leather finish, the caddy adds a dash of style to your bathroom while also maximizing storage space.

39 An organizer that's just right for small office supplies Amazon KINGREE Wall Hanging Storage Organizer $8 See On Amazon Minimize clutter on your countertop, dresser, or desk with this hanging organizer that can be mounted to the door or wall. Made from durable linen on a rustic wooden dowel, the organizer features five pockets for mail, pens, notepads, and other small office supplies.