4/20 is the best.
But as weed becomes decriminalized in several states, every finance bro and their aunt seems to be starting their own cannabis business. There are a lot of greedy brands out there and some of us want to imbibe responsibly.
Here are some great products from companies that are at least *trying* to make a positive social impact.
Non-alcoholic and THC-infused, this is the perfect base for a margarita that will also get you high. Even better, MXXN donates some of its proceeds to support cannabis reform.