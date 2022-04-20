A 4/20 gift guide for the socially conscious stoner
4/20 is the best.

But as weed becomes decriminalized in several states, every finance bro and their aunt seems to be starting their own cannabis business. There are a lot of greedy brands out there and some of us want to imbibe responsibly.

Here are some great products from companies that are at least *trying* to make a positive social impact.

MXXN
MXXN’s Jalisco Agave 750 ML (100 mg THC)

Non-alcoholic and THC-infused, this is the perfect base for a margarita that will also get you high. Even better, MXXN donates some of its proceeds to support cannabis reform.

$80

Tap