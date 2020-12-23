My dogs and cats have always been big sources of moral support, but I’ve been counting on them a whole lot more lately to lift my spirits, keep me calm, and give me energy — pretty much the whole emotional gamut. So now, more than ever, I’ve been on the hunt for clever things on Amazon that pet owners love.

Of course, this list is packed with toys for your doggo or kitty, like this interactive ball from Milk-Bone that turns treat time into playtime, or this toy tower that your kitty will flip for. But every owner knows that taking care of a pet is about more than just running around, so there's plenty of enrichment to be found on this list too. Take, for example, this window seat hammock, so your cat can enjoy keeping an eye on the birds outside, or this slow feeder dog bowl that'll help improve your pupper's digestion.

As far as upkeep goes, dog parents know that bath time can be the hardest chore of all, but this list is full of clever pet products to make that task so much easier — there's even a gadget that turns any 2-liter bottle into a instant shower, so you can bathe your pup when you're on the road. So here’s to you, pets — and all you pet owners, too.

01 The device that lets you give your pup a bath on the go Amazon Kurgo Portable Outdoor Shower $12 See On Amazon If you love taking you dog with you when you hit the road, this bathing gadget is a must have. The attachment transforms any 16-ounce, 20-ounce, or 2-liter bottle into a convenient portable shower for your dog — just fill the bottle with water, attach the shower head to the neck, and squeeze.

02 These elbow & knee pads that take the hard edge off of bath time Amazon Benicci Bath Kneeler and Elbow Kneeling Rest Pad $30 See On Amazon Bathing your dog in your home tub can really put some pressure on your knees and elbows, but this set of pads takes the edge off. Crafted from thick memory foam, one set rests on the floor, and the other drapes over the side of the tub (and even and has built-in pockets for storing soap and other bathing accessories). Plus, they both have suction cups for non-slip stability.

03 A mat that slowly dispenses treats to keep your pupper occupied Amazon PET STATE Lick Pads (3-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Made from food-grade silicone, this licking pad mounts to any smooth surface — like a shower wall, for example — and features grooves for peanut butter or other creamy treats. It's a challenge that will keep your dog occupied while you tend to their needs, and once you're both done, it cleans up easily in the dishwasher. Each pack comes with three that are all dishwasher-safe.

04 Keep your pet looking fresh with these grooming gloves Amazon STARROAD-TIM Pet Grooming Gloves (1 Pair) $9 See On Amazon Great for pets of all shapes and sizes, these grooming gloves feature dozens of nubs that trap hair while you pet your dog or cat, which will help cut down on the fur all over your bed or furniture. Just as good, the gloves can promote healthy fur growth. They're one-size-fits-most and can be used for both wet and dry grooming.

05 A Tile Tracker So You Can Always Find Your Pet Amazon Tile Mate (2020) - Bluetooth Tracker $18 See On Amazon If you have a pet that likes to hide (or one that sneaks out the front door), attach this Bluetooth tracker to their collar, and you'll be able to ring their location anytime they're within 200 feet. And when your pup or kitty strays farther than 200 feet, you can also use the Tile app to trace your pet's most recent location.

06 A scented candle that eliminates not-so-pleasant pet odors Amazon Pet's Favorite Odor-Eliminating Candle $15 See On Amazon Available in five scents, like lavender, French vanilla, and clean laundry, this candle actually helps neutralize unwanted pet odors, rather than just mask them. Made from a soy-paraffin wax blend with a cotton wick, they're cleaning-burning and last for up to 70 hours.

07 The Litter Genie pail that blocks cat waste odor Amazon Litter Genie Plus Pail $15 See On Amazon If you've ever had a baby (or just babysat one), you've probably heard of the Diaper Genie. Its sister product, the Litter Genie, works just like the original: The interior disposal bag locks in waste and blocks odor for up to 14 days, and all you have to do is flip the lid and pull the handle. This is an easy way to cut down on the amount of time you spend taking out the trash.

08 An automatic gravity feeder, so you never forget to feed your pet dinner Amazon PetSafe Automatic Dog and Cat Feeder $15 See On Amazon With a sleek, minimalist design, this feeder uses gravity to dispense kibble to your cat or dog as they're ready to eat, so you never have to remember to do it yourself. Perfect for people who are away at work all day, it's dishwasher-safe and available in three sizes. Plus, you can pick up a matching gravity water station as well.

09 This genius device that scrubs paws clean Amazon Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Washer $13 See On Amazon Just add a bit of water to this dog paw scrubber, then insert a paw and twist the cup a few times — the gentle silicone bristles will quickly and easily remove any stuck-on mud and dirt your pup may have picked up. All that's left for you to do is pat those paws dry. Choose from three sizes.

10 A back seat cover that protects your car from claws & pet accidents Amazon Active Pets Waterproof Back Seat Cover $34 See On Amazon If you spend a lot of time driving with your dog, it's worth investing in this back seat cover. Made from durable Oxford cloth, the four-layer cover is waterproof, scratch-proof, and nonslip, so you can keep your car's leather or upholstery in pristine condition. Plus, the top layer is soft, so your pup can take a nap while you take the wheel.

11 A dog water bottle for hydration on the go Amazon M&MKPET 12-Ounce Dog Water Bottle $14 See On Amazon Hitting the trail on a hot day? Take along this dog water bottle to keep your pup cool and hydrated. The leakproof bottle features a built-in bowl on one end — just press the button to dispense some water, and your dog can lap it right up. It's available in two sizes: 12-ounce and 18-ounce.

12 The pet hair remover with a loyal fan following Amazon ChomChom Roller Dog Hair Remover $25 See On Amazon After more than 47,000 Amazon reviews, this pet hair remover boasts a 4.7-star overall rating, so it's safe to say it's a fan-favorite. The reusable roller picks up embedded fur from carpet, upholstery, and clothing in just a couple passes, and the hair-catching chamber is easy to pop open, so you can quickly dump it all in the trash.

13 These allergy & immune supplements that reduce skin irritation & prevent digestive upset Amazon Zesty Paws Aller-Immune Bites (90 Count) $26 See On Amazon Keep your pup feeling at the top of their game with this lamb-flavored allergy and immune supplement. Packed with antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, prebiotics, and probiotics, the soft chews work to boost the immune system, calm irritated skin, promote healthy coat growth, and support the digestive system. One reviewer wrote, "He’s like a brand new healthy boy! Every morning he takes his “multivitamins” and they’re yummy so it’s like a treat for him. His coat is softer and growing in thicker due to less itching."

14 These dog ear wipes that gently cleanse & soothe irritation Amazon Pet MD Dog Ear Wipes (100 Count) $13 See On Amazon These ear wipes make it quick and easy to clean your pup's ears, prevent wax buildup, and reduce painful itching. The alcohol-free wipes are infused with aloe vera to moisturize skin and soothe irritation, along with eucalyptus oil to fend off mites and insects.

15 A poop scooper set to help you clean up the yard fast Amazon Petmate Swivel Bin & Rake Pooper Scooper $18 See On Amazon Clean up the yard with as little effort as possible with this pooper scooper set that includes a rake, a swiveling bin, and two baking soda-infused bags for odor-free disposal. Both tools have extendable handles, so you don't have to bend down, and you can pick up extra bags by clicking here.

16 The pet stain deodorizer with a pleasant orange scent Amazon ANGRY ORANGE Ready-to-Use Citrus Odor Eliminator Pet Spray $21 See On Amazon The Angry Orange deodorizer spray will make you anything but angry once you see how well it gets rid of odors from pet stains. The highly rated formula is safe to use on carpet, wood, tile, and other surfaces, where it works to neutralize odors and leave behind a light citrus scent.

17 This balm that will soothe your pup's paws Amazon Natural Dog Company Paw Soother Stick $6 See On Amazon Made with nourishing ingredients like cocoa butter and hempseed oil, this balm will rehydrate your dog's dry, cracked pads and keep his feet in top shape. Whether he's walking on summer's hot concrete or slogging through salty snow in the winter, this stick is an easy-to-apply remedy for all foot ailments.

18 A toothpaste to improve your dog's oral health Amazon Vet’s Best Enzymatic Dog Toothpaste $12 See On Amazon Set your dog's oral health on the right path with this enzymatic toothpaste made with neem oil, baking soda, and aloe. It fights tartar and freshens breath and comes with a specially-designed toothbrush for easy application. One reviewer says, "My dog loved the taste. She liked it and has never let us brush her teeth before."

19 The omega-3 salmon oil for joints, skin, & fur Amazon Zesty Paws Pure Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil $35 See On Amazon Packed with omega-3 fatty acids, this wild salmon oil is the perfect treat to add to your dog or cat's food to support joint, heart, and immune function. Also great: the formula prevents skin irritation and promotes the growth of a shiny, lustrous coat. Just add a few pumps to dinner every day.

20 This handheld vacuum that quickly cleans small messes Amazon BLACK+DECKER Max Handheld Vacuum $65 See On Amazon Animals are wonderful in so many ways, but they do tend to leave behind a bit of a mess — but this handheld vacuum will give you a quick and easy way to clean up fur, litter, or leaves that have been tracked in from outside. The rechargeable vacuum features a high-performance motor and a pivoting nozzle that makes it easy to get into any crack or crevice.

21 The poop bags that make it easy to keep waste contained Amazon AmazonBasics Dog Poop Bags with Dispenser (900 Count) $21 See On Amazon These unscented poop bags come with a compact dispenser and clip, so you can attach it to a leash and be ready to go for your doggo's next walk. Each of the 60 rolls has 15 bags, for a grand total of 900 — so you won't have to stock up anytime soon.

22 This ball launcher that's a time-honored favorite Amazon Chuckit! Ball Launcher $10 See On Amazon The perfect way to play long-distance fetch (even if you're not great at throwing), this ball launcher is a favorite of dog parents, boasting a 4.8-star overall rating. It throws the ball farther than most of us could with just our arms, and the long handle with a scoop means you don't have to bend over to pick it up once your dog returns it.

23 A cat laser toy that works automatically Amazon BENTOPAL Automatic Laser Toy $32 See On Amazon Instead of holding the laser for minutes on end so your cat can chase the little red dot, pick up this two-speed laser toy for automated playtime, even when you're not home. The rechargeable laser mounts to any hard, smooth surface, and automatically turns on when it sense motion and turns off again after five minutes.

24 The sifter litter box that makes cleaning up after kitty easier Amazon Pet Mate Arm & Hammer Large Sifting Litter Pan $17 See On Amazon With a sifting pan insert, this litter box makes cleaning any clumping litter so much faster and easier. The set includes two regular pans as well as a pan with perforations throughout, so you can sift litter and clean the box in no time.

25 These eco-friendly poop bags that are biodegradable Amazon Greener Walker Poop Bags (540 Count) $17 See On Amazon Made from corn starch (!), these these poop bags are eco-friendly and biodegradable, but still durable and completely leak-proof. The rolls fit all standard leash dispensers and even the cores are made from recycled materials. The pack comes with 540 bags total.

26 An easy-to-use tool to keep your pet's nails in check Amazon Casfuy Dog Nail Grinder $30 See On Amazon Nails and claws can be hard to trim cut and there's always the risk of cutting down to the quick, but this electric nail grinder makes the task a breeze. The rechargeable, low-noise device features adjustable speed settings and three ports, so you can use it with large, medium, and small dogs, and even cats.

27 The puzzle game that will keep your dog engaged Amazon Outward Hound Interactive Puzzle Game $12 See On Amazon Hide some treats under one of the bones in this puzzle and watch as your dog uses both his physical senses and reasoning to figure out where it's been hidden. Then, your pup can use their nose to nudge the bone out of the way and get the treat.

28 The fountain that satisfies kitty's desire for running water Amazon Wonder Creature Cat Water Fountain $27 See On Amazon Do you have a cat that loves to stand in your sink and drink water from the faucet? Then, this fountain will be the gift of a lifetime. The BPA-free fountain dispenses filtered water, and there are three drinking modes to choose from. It's super quiet, and the stainless steel tray goes in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

29 This artificial grass mat that makes house training easy Amazon PETMAKER Artificial Grass Bathroom Mat $27 See On Amazon Available in two sizes, this artificial grass mat is the perfect tool to house train any dog, and it's also ideal for any apartment dwellers who don't have the option of walking the dog while they're at work. The mat itself is antimicrobial and odor-resistant, and it's backed by a lockable plastic insert and a tray to collect waste.

30 This window hammock that gives your cat a sunny perch with a good view Amazon PEFUNY Cat Hammock Window Seat $20 See On Amazon Cats love to look out the window, and this hammock window seat attaches directly to the glass with strong suction cups, offering a perch for enjoying the view and relaxing in the sun. It can hold up to 40 pounds, and the soft flannel mat is perfect for cat naps.

31 The rechargeable clippser that let you groom your dog at home Amazon oneisall Rechargeable Dog Clippers (10 Pieces) $36 See On Amazon Getting your dog groomed can be an expensive situation, but this clippers kit is a cost-effective way to do it at home. You can do the bulk of the work with the rechargeable shaver and the six guide attachments, then use the comb and scissors for delicate areas and detail work.

32 A massage brush to give your pet a soothing bath Amazon Bodhi Grooming Pet Shampoo Brush $9 See On Amazon Give your pet the gift of a soothing massage at bath time with this bath brush that's covered with soft rubber nubs that scrub away dirt, dead skin, and loose hair. It's gentle enough for pets with sensitive skin and builds up lather for a thorough clean.

33 This ball tower will give kitty hours of fun Amazon Purrfect Feline Titan's Tower $13 See On Amazon Each of the three levels this toy tower has an independently rolling ball, giving your kitty plenty of batting and pawing options at playtime. The toy helps stimulate their natural prey-stalking behavior, and the anti-slip grips on the bottom keep it in place while your cat is on the attack.

34 A black light so you can detect pet hidden pet stains Amazon Escolite UV Black Light $13 See On Amazon You can't knock out pet odors until you know where they are, and this black light will lead you to the spot. Battery-operated, it lights up stains in a fluorescent glow, but be forewarned: You might find more than you bargained for.

35 The pheromone diffuser to keep your cats calm Amazon Feliway Multi-Cat Calming Diffuser Kit $33 See On Amazon This diffuser releases odorless and naturally-derived pheromones that can calm stressed kitties and promote harmony in multi-cat households in a matter of a couple weeks. Covering up to 700 square feet, it's totally quiet and unnoticeable to humans — with the exception of restored peace at home. One reviewer says, "Our two cats have lived together for six years, and have grown increasingly jealous and territorial. [...] Within a few days, to our great surprise, here were our two cats, peacefully enjoying their afternoon naps side by side in their cat beds."

36 These stairs that help small and aging pets get around Amazon PetSafe CozyUp Folding Pet Steps $35 See On Amazon If you have a pet who struggles to join you on your couch or your bed, these stairs can be a real help. Supporting up to 150 pounds, they're lightweight and easy to move around the house, and when they're not being used, they fold away for storage.

37 This toy makes your dog work for a treat Amazon Milk-Bone Active, Interactive Dog Treat Dispenser $11 See On Amazon Made from soft yet durable rubber, this toy ball is designed to engage your dog in active play while working for a treat. Your pup will roll it around, and — little by little — treats will be dispensed. Choose from two sizes.

38 A set of raised dog bowls to aid your pup's digestion Amazon Pet Zone Designer Diner Elevated Dog Bowls $27 See On Amazon Adjustable to three different heights, this elevated feeder helps your pup during mealtime by aligning the digestive tract. It's also great for older dogs who may have trouble bending down to reach their food and water bowls. The feeder folds away for compact storage when not in use.

39 An airtight container to keep your pet's food fresh Amazon IRIS 33-Quart Airtight Food Storage Container $23 See On Amazon With an airtight seal on the lockable lid, this storage container keeps your pet's food safe from bugs and humidity. It's available in four different sizes, and the wheels on the bottom let you move it out of the way after you're done doling out kibble.

40 The no-rinse shampoo that lets you give your pet a bath without water Amazon Wahl No-Rinse Oatmeal Dog Shampoo $7 See On Amazon Freshen up your pet's coat between bath days with this no-rinse shampoo. The oatmeal-based formula works to hydrate and reduce itching, and so it's perfect for dogs dealing with allergies or sensitive skin. As a bonus, it's lightly scented with coconut, lime, and verbena.

41 The silicone mat that keeps spills contained Amazon Reopet Silicone Bowl Mat $9 See On Amazon Place this silicone mat under your pet's bowls, and you'll have an easy-to-clean barrier between the dining area and the floor. Available in nine colors and two sizes, the nonslip mat features a groove around the edge to keep spills contained until they can be cleaned up.

42 This litter box that looks like a houseplant Amazon Good Pet Stuff Hidden Litter Box $37 See On Amazon This litter box looks just like a planter, complete with a faux clay pot and artificial palm to complete the illusion. The top half lifts off for easy cleaning, and round box inside gives kitty plenty of space.

43 A slow feeder bowl that improves digestion & makes mealtime fun Amazon Outward Hound Slow-Feeder Dog Bowl $11 See On Amazon If your dog wolfs down food — and has the upset stomach to show for it — this slow-feeder bowl can help. The grooved design makes eating a fun challenge, and slows down mealtime, so you won't have to perform any cleanups later in the evening. It's dishwasher-safe and comes in multiple sizes.

44 The camera that lets you keep an eye on your cat or dog Amazon Petcube Pet Monitoring Camera $35 See On Amazon With full 1080p HD streaming video, this camera lets you keep an eye on your pet — and your home — remotely. Talk to your cat or dog, receive alerts about abnormal activity, and even consult a veterinarian on an around-the-clock basis with emergencies or questions — all from the Petcube app.