65 cheap gifts trending on Amazon that are effing amazing

Gifting on a budget is a breeze — if you know where to look. I love the trending section of Amazon, where you can find bestsellers, wished-for products, and things that are on the up and up — all of which make for great presents. From a cast iron press for the grill master in your family to a set of high-end colored pencils for your artsy roommate, it can be easy to find that perfect gift without breaking the bank. Check out these 65 cheap trending gifts on Amazon that are effing amazing.

01 An aluminum loaf pan with a classic fluted design Amazon Nordic Ware Classic Fluted Loaf Pan $34 See On Amazon Create stunning and delicious loaves when you have this classically designed pan, which has an astonishing 4.8-star rating on Amazon. Made of premium cast aluminum with a nonstick coating, the pan delivers heat evenly throughout, so you can show off the gorgeous crested design on your sourdough, banana bread, pumpkin bread — you name it.

02 This extra-large heating pad with a super plush cover Amazon GENIANI XL Heating Pad - $39.97 $21.97 See On Amazon This heating pad has nearly 36,000 five-star reviews, and there are so many reasons why. First of all, the fabric covering the pad is incredibly soft. Secondly, the three adjustable heat settings work great to soothe sore muscles, alleviate pain from stomach cramps, or provide relief on an achy back. And finally, the pad is extra-large — 12-by-24 inches — so there’s no need to move it around to targer different areas.

03 A cult classic hair dryer brush that creates volume Amazon Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer $40 See On Amazon Give yourself a salon-worthy blow out at home when you have this amazing hair dryer, which is a certified cult classic on Amazon with over 296,000 five-star reviews. With a 2.8-inch barrel, the dryer features brush-like bristles that gently move through the hair to evenly distribute heat and create a super shiny, frizz-free blowout every single time.

04 This fun, highly rated board game that’s as pretty as it is challenging Amazon HUES and CUES | Vibrant Color Guessing Game $21 See On Amazon Hues And Cues is a challenging guessing game that involves 480 color hues. It can be played with three to 10 people, and involves using one or two word clues to get other players to guess a specific shade from the ones on the board. Each round takes about half an hour to play, which makes this great for game nights.

05 A fleece throw blanket that’s lightweight & super warm Amazon Bedsure Fleece Blanket $14 See On Amazon Not only will this throw blanket look great draped on the back of a couch or chair, but it’s also so warm and cozy you’ll want to snuggle up with it all night long. If you don’t believe me, just check out the 124,000 five-star reviews. It’s lightweight and breathable, but made of premium flannel fleece to be as soft and warm as possible. Bonus: it comes in over over 30 colors to match your exact style.

06 This colorful fidget toy that doubles as a sturdy pencil case Amazon Fenrici Popper Fidget Pencil Pouch $13 See On Amazon Check out this fidget toy that also doubles as a pencil case. Not only does it have 100 dimples that can be popped in and out to help with focus and attention, but it also has a spacious interior to store your essentials. It has a keychain loop for easy carrying and a secure zipper closer so all your things stay put while you’re fidgeting away.

07 A nonstick electric crepe griddle that comes with a spreader & spatula Amazon Chefman Electric Crepe Griddle $29 See On Amazon Make cafe-worthy crepes in the comfort of your own kitchen with this specialty griddle. It features a precise temperature control knob to cook and warm your batter quickly and evenly. With a batter spreader and spatula included, you’ll have everything you need for to make delicious crepes, blintzes, and pancakes on this griddle’s nonstick surface except your go-to batter.

08 These acrylic hair clips with a timeless claw design Amazon Magicsky Hair Claw Clips (4 Pieces) $13 See On Amazon With a chic claw design that comes in a variety of tortoiseshell patterns, these stunning clips hold your hair back and look great while doing it. They come in multiple colors and are sized to hold up a bun, half-pony, or whatever other style your heart desires. Plus the eight teeth have a nonslip coating to keep the clip in place.

09 An adorable crochet kit with a step-by-step video tutorial Amazon The Woobles Crochet Kit for Beginners $35 See On Amazon This adorable crochet kit is a great starter pack if you want to gift someone a new hobby. It comes with everything they need: yarn, a needle, a crochet hook, stuffing, accessories, and a step-by-step video tutorial to help guide you through the process of creating this cute little crochet animal.

10 A pack of shower steamers that come in 6 invigorating & relaxing scents Amazon Cleverfy Shower Steamers Aromatherapy (18 Pack) $20 See On Amazon Bring the spa home with these shower steamers. With six scents designed for different moods — from uplifting watermelon to relaxing lavender — just drop one of these tablets on the floor of your shower, and watch it mix with the steam to create a moody, aromatherapy shower experience.

11 A best-selling veggie chopper that comes with 7 different blades Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper $35 See On Amazon This isn’t an ordinary veggie chopper, it’s a cool veggie chopper that can dice, slice, and spiralize in a matter of seconds. Not only does it include two different sized dicers for veggies, but it also has two spiralizer inserts, a juicer, peeler, egg slicer, and yolk splitter. Plus, the plastic bottom container comes with pre-labeled measurements so you always know how much you have.

12 A faux leather RFID-blocking wallet that sticks to your phone case Amazon Gear Beast Cell Phone Wallet $10 See On Amazon Why carry a wallet and a phone when you can put the two together? Check out this clever attachable wallet. With three card slots and one ID slot, it sticks to the back of your phone so all your essential cards, cash, IDs, and more are always with you. Plus it has RFID blocking technology to keep your information safe.

13 This hilarious viral video-inspired card game that’s played with 2 to 5 people Amazon Dumb Ways to Die Card Game $17 See On Amazon The point of this hilarious card game: don’t let your beans die. This viral video-inspired game comes with 54 playing cards and 15 cards that denote hilarious deaths — like taking your helmet off in outer space. Just take turns picking cards, and the player with the most beans alive at the end wins.

14 This stainless steel straw with an attached bottom filter Amazon JoGo Portable Coffee and Tea Brewing Straw $25 See On Amazon Drink coffee without a grinder or tea without a bag when you have this clever straw. Made of stainless steel with a silicone tip, the straw features a fine mesh filter at the bottom so you can keep coffee grounds or loose tea out of your mouth while you’re drinking. The filter is screwable and removable, too, for easy cleaning.

15 This 5,100-piece bracelet making kit with clay beads & letters Amazon Redtwo Clay Beads Bracelet Making Kit (5100 Pieces) $10 See On Amazon Make hundreds of friendship bracelets with this clay bead kit. With over 5,100 pieces, the kit includes 18 clay bead colors, three letter colors, charms, clasps, spacer beads, fascinators, scissors, string, and bead tweezers. It’s everything you need for the ultimate friendship bracelet making that even Taylor Swift would be proud of.

16 A matching pillowcase, scrunchie & eye mask set that’s super smooth Amazon Fenrici Satin Pillowcase Gift Set $24 See On Amazon This satin pillowcase comes with a matching scrunchie and eye mask so you can sleep soundly — and look great. Made of premium satin that naturally keeps cool, the set is also soft on skin to avoid sleeping creases and gentle on hair to avoid frizz, breakage, and split ends.

17 A glass mason jar with a leakproof lid & ergonomic handle Amazon County Line Kitchen Glass Mason Jar Pitcher with Lid $32 See On Amazon This mason jar pitcher is a cute and functional addition to anyone’s hosting essentials. The 64-ounce container features an airtight and leakproof lid, ergonomic handle, and wide mouth pourer, making it great for prepping cold brew, serving cocktails, refrigerating your favorite lemonade — you name it.

18 This DIY stepping stone kit that comes with 6 paint colors Amazon Creative Roots Paint Your Own Stepping Stone $7 See On Amazon Add some color to your giftee’s garden or yard with this stepping stone painting kit. It comes with six vibrant paint colors — that are great for mixing to create even more options — a brush, and a 7-inch ceramic stone to spark your imagination if you paint it before gifting or to encourage artistic dreams for your loved one.

19 This refreshing rosewater facial mist that’s super hydrating Amazon HERITAGE STORE Rosewater, Refreshing Facial Mist $13 See On Amazon Soothe, refresh, and hydrate your skin instantly with this rosewater mist. Great for oily, dry, or combination skin types, you can use this mist throughout the day to refresh your skin thanks to its two ingredient blend: purified water and rose oil. The subtle rose scent recharges your mood, and pro tip, it can also be used in your hair for an added perfume boost.

20 This cast iron grill press with over 28,000 5-star reviews Amazon Cuisinart Cast Iron Grill Press $18 See On Amazon Weighing in at 2.1 pounds, this cast iron grill press squeezes out excess fat and oils from meats for delicious and perfectly charred burgers, chicken, or steak. It has a comfortable wooden handle that stays cool to the touch, and a base that creates grill marks that will have you drooling.

21 A light-up baseball that’s made with real leather Amazon SPARK CATCH Light Up Baseball $31 See On Amazon Whether the sports fan in your life is need of a cool night-light or wants to play a game of catch in the dark, this light-up baseball is exactly what they need. It’s been tested to withstand thousands of pitches at professional-level speeds and is made with the same materials and has the same weight as regular baseballs. Plus, its battery-operated so you won’t need to worry about charging.

22 A wine aerator & spout that fits directly into the bottle Amazon TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourer (2-pack) $14 See On Amazon This wine aerator and spout is a great gift for any aficionados out there. It mounts directly into your bottle with a rubber seal to prevent spills — no wasted wine here — and uses the Bernoulli effect to infuse the wine with the perfect amount of oxygen so you can taste every subtle note, no matter how cheap the bottle was.

23 These trendy smiley face slippers that are super warm Amazon YJJY Smile Face Slippers $15 See On Amazon Not only are these slippers super warm and soft, but they also feature the oh-so-trendy smiley face emoji on the top to boost your mood while keeping your toes cozy. They feature a fluffy and plush inside, anti-collision toe, and thick, wear-resistant sole to keep your feet comfortable inside and out. Available sizes: 5-6 – 11.5-12

Available colors: 5

24 A super sleek wireless charger that’s lightweight & portable Amazon TOZO Thin Wireless Charger $12 See On Amazon This sleek wireless charger is so user-friendly and portable, it’s easier than ever to keep your phone’s battery out of the red. At less than 4 inches wide and 0.5 centimeters thick, the charger still manages to boast short circuit, temperature, and over-voltage protection to charge your devices without worry. It’s no wonder why it has over 59,000 five-star reviews.

25 These soft makeup brushes that come with a cleaning solution Amazon Luxe Premium Makeup Brush Set (14 Pieces) $13 See On Amazon Replace old, dirty makeup brushes with this chic 14-piece brush set that comes with a cleaning solution to keep your brushes sanitary. This set comes with 14 brushes — from a big, fluffy angled powder brush to an eyeliner brush — and each one features soft bristles that won’t shed, whether you’re applying cream, powder, or liquid product.

26 These self-watering globes that are made of fun, multicolored glass Amazon Miles Kimball Plant Watering Globes (Set of 6) $23 See On Amazon Say goodbye to under-watered or overwatered plants when you have these globes. Made of premium glass in stunning colors, just fill the globes up with 5 ounces of water, stick it into the soil of your indoor or outdoor plant, angle between 60 to 75 degrees, and keep your greenery optimally hydrated for up to seven days.

27 This mini tabletop fire pit that can be used indoors or outdoors Amazon Houswise Tabletop Indoor Smores Maker Kit $40 See On Amazon Roast marshmallows or hot dogs whenever and wherever you want with this tabletop fire pit. It’s portable, smokeless, and odorless with a burn time of over one hour. It has a stylish and insulated ceramic base to protect your surfaces and comes with a fire extinguisher to easily put it out.

28 This frasier fir candle with a gorgeous gold lid Amazon Thymes Frasier Fir Candle $24 See On Amazon Candles are always a great gift, and this frasier fir candle is no exception. Fill your home with the luxurious yet cozy scent of Siberian fir needles, cedar wood, and sandalwood with this perfectly sized candle with a great throw. And it looks as good as it smells with this gorgeous pine holder and golden lid.

29 A trendy 40-ounce tumbler with an ergonomic handle & double-wall insulation Amazon Simple Modern 40 oz Tumbler with Handle and Straw Lid $30 See On Amazon Everyone could use an emotional support water bottle and this 40-ounce tumbler is a great option. it has practical features for on-the-go hydration like a tapered bottom that fits into most car cupholders, an ergonomic handle, and a leak-resistant straw lid. It keeps cold beverages cold for up to 24 hours and it’s dishwasher-safe so you can clean it as often as it should be cleaned.

30 A Bluetooth mic that connects to your car’s radio Amazon Carpool Karaoke The Mic Wireless Microphone $20 See On Amazon Have fun during your very own Carpool Karaoke when you have this wireless mic. It has a six-hour battery life on one charge, features echo control, and connects to an FM radio so you can be the star of the car (or living room). It also come with a one month subscription to a karaoke app for access to more than 100,000 songs to get the party started.

31 This body scrub set that exfoliates & moisturizes Amazon Bare Botanics Body Scrub Gift Set $27 See On Amazon Give the gift of super soft and smooth skin with this body scrub set. Packed with aloe vera, salt, coconut oil, and shea butter, the three different body scrubs exfoliate while they hydrate to reveal smoother-than-ever skin. This giftable box set comes with three delicious scents — lavender citrus, coconut vanilla, and bergamont mint — to help you rejuvenate and relax as well as a bonus wood scoop for mess-free application.

32 These warm socks with adorable animal illustrations on them Amazon Jeasona Socks (5-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Animal lovers will obsess over these quirky yet comfy socks. Featuring ordinary bottoms with classic argyle, stripes, or paw prints, the socks have adorable animal illustration at the top for a pop of fun and funk you can show off or hide if you need to. They’re stretchy and soft with little ears that hit above the ankle. Available sizes: One size

Available styles: 18

33 This aromatherapy diffuser with a stunning ceramic cover Amazon Diffuserlove Ceramic Diffuser $30 See On Amazon This aromatherapy diffuser not only fills the air with delicious scents but also looks like a piece of minimalist art. It has a 200 milliliter tank to create a cool, air-purifying mist, and the bottom has seven light-up color options for a soothing accompaniment to your preferred scent. It has multiple timer settings and can run up to 22 hours.

34 A silicone strainer that snaps directly onto pots & pans Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap-On Pot Strainer $14 See On Amazon This silicone strainer has a flexible base to snap directly onto the width of most pots, pans, and bowls, to easily strain water with just one hand. Its compact size makes it easy to store and clean, making this a great kitchen gadget whether you’re giving it to a seasoned at-home chef or newbie.

35 This super soothing ice roller with a 4.7-star rating Amazon LATME Ice Roller $10 See On Amazon Keep the head of this ice roller in your freezer, and it will be ready whenever you are to give you a cooling, calming, and face-shaping massage. The roller’s cold temperature promotes blood circulation and lymphatic drainage to soothe and revitalize your skin. It can also potentially help with headaches and other pain — a great bonus.

36 This handy bento box that comes with a spoon & fork Amazon Fenrici Bento Box $22 See On Amazon This bento box is a must have for anyone who packs a lunch for work or school. It has five leakproof compartments to keep your food separated until you’re ready to eat it, including a handy center slot for dressings or sauces. It features a leakproof, snap lid and comes with a fork and spoon so you have everything you need for your meal on the go.

37 A sleek, budget-friendly fitness watch that’s easy to set up & use Amazon Mindrose Smart Watch Fitness Tracker $37 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a smart watch at a budget-friendly price, here it is. This waterproof digital watch not only looks sleek on your wrist, but also has all the features of the much more expensive brands. It tracks your heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen, sleep, and daily activity. Plus, on just one charge, it can be used for seven to 10 days straight.

38 This reversible mood plush with a near-perfect rating Amazon TeeTurtle - The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie $10 See On Amazon If you want a stuffed animal you can relate to, check out this adorable octopus. This little fella is reversible, you can turn it to the blue side if you’re feeling sad or the pink side if you’re feeling happy. But don’t worry, this octopod comes in over 40 other colors, so you can gift your favorite. It’s a simple but popular concept, which is why this fun friend has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon after 96,000 reviews.

39 A portable sewing kit with thread, needles, scissors & so much more Amazon Artika Sewing Kit $5 See On Amazon This sewing kit is great for anyone looking to dip their toes into a new hobby or have the things they need to mend ripped clothing — without breaking the bank. It comes with dozens of thread colors, needles, scissors, measuring tape, buttons, and much more, to make sure you have everything you need to get sewing. Plus it all comes in a sturdy protective case, with internal elastic bands that keep all your sewing essentials in the right place.

40 These fast-acting pimple patches with 100,000 5-star reviews Amazon Mighty Patch™ Acne Pimple Patches $12 See On Amazon Keep these pimple patches in your back pocket, and you’ll stay ahead of your skin to keep it clear. Packed with hydrocolloid, just place a patch directly on top of a zit, leave it on from six to eight hours to absorb pimple gunk, and remove to reveal clearer-looking skin. These patches are a certified cult classic on Amazon with over 100,000 five-star reviews.

41 A handheld milk frother that creates foamy lattes in just 15 seconds Amazon Bean Envy Milk Frother $10 See On Amazon Make your favorite lattes at home when you have this easy-to-use milk frother. With a battery-operated whisk, the frother creates foamy milk in under 15 seconds, so you can make cafe-worthy drinks in your own kitchen. It also comes with a stainless steel stand to keep your frother upright between uses.

42 This highly rated pickleball set with everything you need to play Amazon ErPils Pickleball Set $25 See On Amazon It feels like pickleball is everywhere these days, so jump on the bandwagon with this starter kit. The budget-friendly pack comes with four standard paddles, four high-quality balls, and four cooling towels made with a breathable mesh. And it even has a carrying case to easily store and travel with everything you need, which is why it has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon.

43 A sleek stainless steel utensil set with 9 essential kitchen tools Amazon FineDine Stainless-Steel Kitchen Utensil Set (10-Pack) $22 See On Amazon This stainless steel utensil set is a great kitchen upgrade, because it’s a mix of coordinated style and function. It comes with nine durable tools including a whisk, ladle, pasta server, potato masher, and more. Each piece in this pack is sturdy yet lightweight and fingerprint-proof to keep everything clean and useful.

44 A unique knitted beanie that’s made from cozy alpaca wool Amazon TINKUY Peru Alpaca Wool Beanie $38 See On Amazon This wool beanie is a one-size-fits-most answer to your gifting dilemma. Made with alpaca wool sourced from Peru, the hat is unbelievably warm, while remaining lightweight and breathable enough to prevent sweating. Plus, it features traditional Peruvian patterns and colors, which makes this a unique accessory for cold weather months. Available colors: 10

45 A super durable hammock that takes 60 seconds to set up Amazon Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock $40 See On Amazon Great for camping in the great outdoors or relaxing in your own backyard, this hammock is durable, comfortable, and budget-friendly. With adjustable 9-foot long tree straps and two carabiners, the hammock only takes about 60 seconds to set up. And it comes with a bag to easily store and transport it.

46 This 4 compartment pan for perfectly sized eggs every time Amazon MyLifeUNIT Aluminum 4-Cup Egg Frying Pan $26 See On Amazon With egg-cellent heat transfer, this four compartment nonstick pan gives you perfectly proportioned eggs and pancakes every time without the need of egg rings or other tools. The size also just so happens to be ideal for English muffins, making this a breakfast sandwich savior. The handle stays cool to the touch, too, so you can cook comfortably.

47 A powerful trio of serums with over 48,000 5-star ratings Amazon Tree of Life Vitamin C Serum, Retinol Serum and Hyaluronic Acid Serum $24 See On Amazon This trio of powerful serums has reviewers raving and has earned over 48,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. The vitamin C serum brightens, the retinol serum firms, and the hyaluronic acid serum plumps which all combine to reveal hydrated, glowing skin. These cruelty-free serums are free of synthetic colors, parabens, sulfates, and more, so your skin will love them.

48 This hilarious party game using prompts & magnetic words Amazon Ransom Notes - The Ridiculous Word Magnet Party Game $35 See On Amazon This hilarious party game only takes about a minute to learn, so you can get the laughs going quickly. Each player receives a handful of the 480 magnetic words, and then must respond to one of 250 prompts with a sentence made up of their accumulated words. It can be played with three to six people, so it is a great addition to any game night.

49 This high-quality set of pencils in 72 vibrant colors Amazon Yagol Colored Pencils (72-Pack) $12 See On Amazon This set of colored pencils is a great gift whether you’re creating custom artwork or gifting them to someone who loves adult coloring books. With 72 vibrant colors that are stored in one durable tube, the pencils have a soft lead tip that won’t break or crack when sharpening and offer smooth blending and shading.

50 A delicate pendant necklace that’s a total showstopper Amazon Kendra Scott Elisa Pendant Necklace $50 See On Amazon This gorgeous necklace will have everyone asking “where’d you get that?” Delicate but showstopping, this pendant-style necklace features a stunning natural gemstone available in 90 colors and shades, held into place with a dainty chain boarder. Plus, it has a 15-inch chain, with an optional 2-inch extender, making it easy to wear every day. Available styles: 90

51 This electric salt & pepper grinder set with adjustable coarseness Amazon Gravity Electric Pepper and Salt Grinder Set $30 See On Amazon Upgrade their salt and pepper game with these electric grinders. Operated with jut one hand, simply turn it over and the gravity-sensing gear will automatically turn it on and start grinding, making cooking easier than ever. It has an adjustable coarseness — from extra thick to extra fine, depending on what someone is seasoning — and has an LED blue light at the tip so they can see the salt and pepper as it comes out.

52 This solar-powered wind chime with color changing crystal balls Amazon Topspeeder Color-Changing Solar Power Wind Chime $18 See On Amazon Your neighbors will obsess over this color-changing wind chime. The solar-powered wind chime features six LED crystals that automatically illuminate at night and change to six different colors. When fully charged, the lights have a battery life of six to eight hours, and they’re safe to use indoors or outdoors.

53 A compact, rechargeable hand warmer with 3 temperature levels Amazon OCOOPA Rechargeable Hand Warmers $28 See On Amazon This rechargeable hand warmer is a fan-favorite on Amazon with over 21,000 five-star reviews. Why do people love it so much? It looks quite sleek, is easy to hold, and is small enough to slip into your pocket or in a bag. It features three temperature levels so your hands are never too warm, and it can double as a power bank for your phone, making it a great camping gadget.

54 These classic Croc clogs with over 540,000 ratings Amazon Crocs Classic Clogs $35 See On Amazon Croc clogs are back in style, and they come in every color of the rainbow — and then some. Featuring the classic Croc logo, the clogs are lightweight and breathable. They’re made of a durable rubber that’s sturdy enough to offer support through the day while staying flexible enough to be comfortable all day long. Available sizes: 4 – 19

Available colors: 72

55 This best-selling plant terrarium with 3 chic glass bulb vases Amazon XXXFLOWER Plant Terrarium $19 See On Amazon Propagate and display your plants in this glass and wooden terrarium. Easy to set up, the wooden frame holds the chic metal rod on which the three glass bulb-style vases hang. Plus, small rubber rings are included to add to the metal rod to make sure the bulbs stay in place.

56 A high-powered fan that you wear around your neck Amazon JISULIFE Hands-Free Bladeless Portable Neck Fan $24 See On Amazon This powerful fan sits around your neck to deliver a 360-degree breeze around your entire head and face. It has three gear speeds, and on one charge it can last between three and 16 hours depending on which speed you choose. Plus, it’s super quiet while running so you can stay cool, whether you’re hiking, at a theme park, or just enjoying a sunny day.

57 This super chic cast iron teapot with a geometric design Amazon Toptier Cast Iron Teapot $33 See On Amazon This stylish teapot is made of a durable cast iron to evenly and gradually heat three to four cups of tea. It has a removable fine mesh filter inside to keep loose tea from getting into your mug, and the geometric design adds a touch of modernity that you’ll want to show off.

58 A highly rated portable piano to play music with your fingers Amazon Newlam Kalimba Thumb Piano $26 See On Amazon This portable thumb piano features 17 keys in a curved, ergonomic design to make it easy to play songs with your fingers. It features a gorgeous wood base and the keys are embossed with letters and notes, so it’s easy for beginners to navigate. Plus it includes a tune hammer, instructions, a storage bag, and cleaning fabric.

59 These popular wireless earbuds with 12 hours of playtime per charge Amazon TOZO T6 Wireless Earbuds $30 See On Amazon These wireless earbuds are comfortable, waterproof, and designed to deliver exceptionally high-quality sound. They charge in less than two hours inside the included case, and carry 12 hours of playtime on a single charge. And they have a curved in-ear design to be even more comfortable long term.

60 This farmhouse style set of measuring cups that doubles as decor Amazon Pavilion Gift Company Bee, Chicken, Pig, and Cow Measuring Cups $20 See On Amazon This set of measuring cups aren’t just great for practical purposes — it doubles as charming kitchen decor. With standard measurement increments ranging from 1/4 to 1 cup, each tool has an adorable farmhouse creature painted on it. When not in use, they stack together too look like a decorative jar in the home.

61 This all-inclusive kit that lets you grow 4 kinds of Bonsai trees Amazon GARDEN REPUBLIC Bonsai Tree Kit $30 See On Amazon This gardening kit includes everything you need to grow four different Bonsai trees at home, including jute bags, soil disks, seed packets, plant markers, pruning sheers, and a guide. Simply water when the soil seems dry, and wait — it can take up to 45 days to sprout. The result will be colorful little trees that you can place around your home.

62 A handmade Morse Code bracelet that comes in dozens of designs Amazon KGBNCIE Morse Code Bracelet $16 See On Amazon These handmade sterling silver bracelets feature Morse Code dots and dashes to sneakily wear hidden messages on your wrists. With dozens of message to choose from (ranging from “Bad A**” to “Loved”), you’ll definitely be able to find a meaningful, inspirational, or funny message to gift proudly. Available styles: 62

63 These cute highlighters that come in 8 aesthetic colors Amazon Mr. Pen Aesthetic Highlighters $7 See On Amazon Up your studying or note-taking game with these aesthetically pleasing highlighters. They have a flat, square shape that are easy to grip, and feature soft, chisel tips that make it easy to swipe over your notes. They come in eight colors — from a light forest green to a coral pink — and they won’t bleed through.

64 This rice water shampoo bar that promotes hair growth Amazon Kitsch Rice Water Shampoo Bar $13 See On Amazon Whether you’re looking to promote hair growth or eliminate single-use plastic consumption, this salon-quality shampoo bar is an underrated gift. Packed with rice water, the shampoo cleanses one’s hair and scalp to reveal shiny, healthier-looking hair. Plus, it’s 100% compostable, sulfate-free, vegan, and safe on color-treated locks.