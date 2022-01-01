Amazon keeps selling out of these 40 cheap fitness products that work so freaking well

If you’re looking to revamp or restart your workout routine, there’s no time like the present. For some, that might be as simple as dusting off your gym membership, or lacing up your running shoes and hitting the pavement. For the rest of us (ahem), we might get a boost from stocking up on new products and pieces of equipment to help achieve our fitness goals. And, depending on how seasoned of an athlete you are, you might know exactly what you’re looking for, or you may not know where to start — and that’s OK! Plenty of people have been there, and they’ve left the product reviews to prove it. This list of 40 cheap fitness products that keep selling out on Amazon will surely help you find a way to freshen up — or begin — your exercise routine

And don’t worry if you haven’t broken a sweat in a while. There’s plenty here to choose from for people of all skill levels. Seasoned gym goers will appreciate the many ways you can recreate some of your favorite workouts at home with just a few inexpensive supplies (like a trusty jump rope), while beginners will love how many of these tools can be adapted or adjusted to accommodate a slower pace or lighter stretch (like this Pilates starter kit). No matter your level, please accept my corny high-five congratulating you on your efforts, because as many of us know, the toughest part is getting started.

01 An exercise card deck to keep routines fresh Amazon NewMe Fitness Workout Cards $18 See On Amazon This set of illustrated workout cards shows you 50 different exercises, with instructions. There’s even a blank dry-erase card you can write your own routines or exercises on. They’re easy to toss into your gym bag or great for home use, and there are 11 different packs to choose from including bodyweight, Pilates, and resistance bands.

02 These resistance bands & accessories for thorough home workouts Amazon Whatafit Resistance Bands Set (11-Pieces) $25 See On Amazon This versatile set of resistance bands gives you five 36-inch bands with resistance levels ranging from 10 to 50 pounds. Even better, they’re all in different colors to help things stay organized. The handles are non-slip and easy to grip, plus a door anchor and a storage bag are included, giving you a variety of options to use them.

03 An ab twister board for moving beyond classic crunches Amazon Figure Trimmer Ab Twister Board $36 See On Amazon The Figure Trimmer ab twister is a rotating disc that you stand on while making a twisting motion (fun!) and it works your core muscles, hips, thighs, and more (useful). The platform also has acupressure points so feet feel benefits when it’s in use. There are two sizes and seven colors available. Reviewers like adding it to a standing desk, and say it helps encourage greater back flexibility.

04 A pull-up bar that installs into the doorway with no screws Amazon Iron Gym Pull Up Bars $29 See On Amazon This best-selling pull-up bar can turn most standard-sized doorways into a multitasking home gym that supports a variety of body weight exercises. It installs in just seconds, and holds up to 300 pounds. Plus, you can use it for a range of floor exercises, too. Over 18,000 people rate it 4.5 stars.

05 The weighted, rope-less jump rope for quieter use indoors or out Amazon APLUGTEK Jump Rope $15 See On Amazon This sleek and compact cordless jump rope takes the fun and cardio benefits of a regular jump rope, and trims it down so it’s technically two weighted balls with handles. The result is a super versatile tool that can be used indoors and out. Plus, the handles are made with a non-slip, comfortable grip.

06 A set of low-cut performance socks that are comfortable & durable Amazon Under Armour Adult Performance Tech Low Cut Socks $25 See On Amazon If you’ve ever experienced how the wrong pair of socks can ruin a workout, then you’ll appreciate how reliable and comfy these low-cut socks from Under Armour are. They come in both 3- and 6-packs, and in sizes to accommodate men’s sizes 4-16 and women’s 7-13. They rack up an average rating of 4.7 stars. Available sizes: Medium — X-Large

07 This pair of knee braces that offers support for a wide range of activities Amazon MODVEL Knee Brace (2-Pack) $25 See On Amazon These knee braces have snug compression to support and protect your joints. They can accommodate everything from everyday use to a variety of sports and activities. Plus, they can be a huge help with recovery and physical training, too. They come in five different sizes, and eight colors. Reviewers describe them as “stabilizing,” “pain-relieving,” and “the best.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

08 A stretching strap with unique loops for nearly countless stretching options Amazon The Original Stretch Out Strap with Exercise Book $16 See On Amazon This stretching strap is over 6 feet long, giving you lots of options to increase your flexibility and deepen your stretches (plus, an included booklet outlines 30 different ways to use it). It’s made with durable woven nylon, so you can trust that it will endure through long-term and heavy usage.

09 A versatile indoor trampoline that folds down for easy storage Amazon Stamina 36-Inch Folding Trampoline $50 See On Amazon This 36-inch folding trampoline packs a punch, offering you a fun and functional way to perform low-impact exercise in the comfort of your home. The bounce is created by tension bands (as opposed to springs), and it supports up to 250 pounds of weight. And, the rubber tips on each of the six legs protect floors, too.

10 This classic yoga mat that comes in a variety of prints & patterns Amazon Gaiam Print Yoga Mat $17 See On Amazon If you’re going to use a yoga mat, it makes sense to pick one with a design that makes you want to roll it out on the daily. This patterned yoga mat from Gaiam offers a non-slip texture and slight cushion to keep you comfortable and safe during yoga, Pilates, warm-ups, and more. There are more than 20 prints to choose from and 4.6 stars.

11 A running belt with space for all your essentials Amazon AIKENDO Slim Running Belt Fanny Pack $11 See On Amazon This fanny pack-style running belt has an 8-inch zip pocket to hold the basics you might need while exercising, including phone, keys, ID, and more. It also features a headphone jack so you can easily listen to music or take mid-jog calls. The straps are adjustable too, ensuring a comfortable and secure fit. It comes in pink, green, grey, and black.

12 A shaker bottle for smoothly-mixed shakes on the go Amazon BlenderBottle Classic V2 Shaker Bottle $10 See On Amazon If you’ve ever tried to enjoy a smoothie or shake that’s not well blended, you’re familiar with the powder-chunk struggle. This shaker bottle comes with a metal insert so you can mix powders on the go, and keep mixing as you enjoy your drink. It comes in four sizes (from 20 ounces up to 45 ounces), 17 colors, and is dishwasher-safe.

13 These moisture-wicking running shorts to keep you comfy when active Amazon Pinkbomb Quick Dry Running Shorts $21 See On Amazon These quick-dry running shorts have an inner compression layer with two large pockets plus a hidden zip pocket, and a relaxed outer layer with a space for your phone cord to go through. They come in 14 different colors and patterns, and the reviews are full of compliments like “Exactly what I needed,” and “Did the little things right.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

14 This clever foot rocker that give calves a deep stretch Amazon Vive Foot Rocker Calf Stretcher $20 See On Amazon This best-selling calf stretcher is great for improved flexibility, recovery, and pain relief. The design allows for an angled, ergonomic foot position, and slip-resistant treads keep your foot in place. And the best part? Buyers gave especially high reviews for sturdiness and stability, an ideal combination as you’re controlling your own stretches.

15 An ab roller kit with knee pad & resistance band for a range of core exercises Amazon VINSGUIR Ab Roller Wheel 3-in-1 Kit $20 See On Amazon This ab roller wheel is portable, reliable, and comes with accessories to help beginners start comfortably and safely. The wheel diameter is just 7 inches, and including handles, it’s just under a foot wide so it’s easy to store when not in use. It holds up to 440 pounds.

16 These fitness dice so your workouts stay fun & new Amazon Stack 52 Quick Sweat Fitness Dice Game $20 See On Amazon If you’re tired of your same old routine, this fitness dice game will infuse some variety into it. The white dice cube determines the amount of reps, and each of the other five dice are for cardio, abs, chest, arms, and legs. Everything comes in a drawstring bag, and color-coded cards provide QR codes with video instructions for all moves.

17 This home Pilates kit that encourages a full-body workout Amazon Viajero Pilates Bar Kit $20 See On Amazon This Pilates bar kit includes three bar sections that, when combined, give you more than 46 inches to work with. The included resistance bands can be stretched up to six times their length, and you have the ability to adjust tension, too. It comes in two colors, and nearly 2,000 people rate it a perfect five stars.

18 A 2-pack of foam blocks to expand your yoga practice Amazon Gaiam Essentials Yoga Block (2-Pack) $17 See On Amazon These fan-favorite yoga blocks allow you to modify stretches and poses to best suit your needs and abilities. They’re lightweight yet durable, and they have beveled edges for better gripping. Plus, they’re easy clean in between workouts, too. They come in four colors, and 20,000 reviewers give them 4.8 stars.

19 A ring you can use with yoga, Pilates, & more Amazon MANTRA SPORTS Yoga Ring Inner Thigh Exercise Equipment $26 See On Amazon This yoga ring is a far cry from the old school thigh-squeezing tools of the ‘80s. It’s great for inner thighs, yes, but there are dozens of other uses and exercises you can do to give yourself a full-body workout — and the included poster outlines many of them. It comes in turquoise, orange, and black.

20 A pair of over-ear wireless earbuds that stays in place Amazon Bmanl Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones $34 See On Amazon These wireless earbuds are designed to stay in place while you move, so you don’t have to stop your workout to adjust your audio. The charging case has an LED display so you know exactly what the power status is for each piece. They pair with the single press of a button, and have a range of up to 33 feet.

21 The MVP water bottle that can handle hot & cold drinks Amazon Iron Flask Sports Water Bottle $20 See On Amazon Not only does this stainless steel water bottle handle any drink temperature, it comes with three different lid types so you can drink your preferred way, with a flip lid, a straw, or with a full stainless steel top. It comes in six sizes, from 14 to 64 ounces, and in 24 different colors and patterns for the exterior. Almost 84,000 fans rate it 4.8 stars.

22 A versatile exercise platform with 2 height settings Amazon Tone Fitness Aerobic Step Platform $28 See On Amazon This step platform is a simple yet effective way to enhance your at-home aerobic workouts. It can be set to heights of either 4 or 6 inches, and it’s easy to both move and set-up quickly — and stash away in between workouts. There are three color styles to choose from.

23 These classic hand weights with neoprene grips Amazon Portzon Neoprene Dumbbell Hand Weights (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon These hand weights offer a comfortable grip, and a smart hexagonal design that prevents rolling. With nine different colors and 11 weight options, from 1 to 15 pounds, you can mix and match colors to easily spot the measurement you need, or build matching sets of your favorites. They’re real heavyweights, coming in at 4.8 stars.

24 A headband that keeps hair & sweat out of your eyes Amazon Tough Headwear Workout Headband $7 See On Amazon This lightweight sweat band is practical and comfortable, the ideal combo for a workout accessory. The polyester and spandex material offers four-way stretch, so you can count on it to stay put no matter how much you’re moving. There are 13 styles to choose from, and it’s offered in a “one size fits most” size.

25 An adjustable sit-up bar that slides under your door Amazon Aduro Sport Doorway Sit-Up Exercise Bar $20 See On Amazon Whether you haven’t done crunches since high school, or you do hundreds every day, you’ll be able to use this sit-up bar to elevate your workout. Made with steel and foam, it slides under any home door, and helps keep your feet squarely in place thanks to the padded bar.

26 A cell phone armband that can handle the elements Amazon TRIBE Water Resistant Cell Phone Armband $15 See On Amazon Sweat and rain are no match for this water-resistant cell phone armband. It comes in three sizes that hold most current cell phone models, and it’s adjustable so you can count on a comfortable and secure fit. There are 11 colors and styles to choose from, and each has a touchscreen so you don’t have to take your phone out to use it.

27 These 2-sided core sliders to use on carpets or hard floors Amazon Synergee Core Sliders $11 See On Amazon If you’re looking for low-impact exercises you can do anywhere, these core sliders do the trick. Each slider is reversible, so they can be used on nearly any type of flooring. And, if you like the idea but haven’t tried them before, no worries — an instruction manual with five exercises will help you get started. They’re available in red or pink.

28 An affordable fitness tracker that lasts for 2 weeks per charge Amazon Amazfit Band 5 Fitness Tracker with Alexa $35 See On Amazon This is the kind of fitness tracker you can put on and keep on for days on end — it’s even water-proof up to 5 ATM, so can handle swims and showers. In a addition to tracking a slew of data, from sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation, and activity tracking, it’s compatible with Amazon Alexa, too.

29 An easy interval trainer that streamlines your workouts Amazon Gymboss Interval Timer and Stopwatch $20 See On Amazon Finally, you don’t have to fiddle with your phone timer when you’re in the middle of a workout. This interval trainer and stopwatch is compact and simple, tracking intervals from 2 seconds up to 99 minutes. It has a secure, removable belt clip, and requires just one AAA battery.

30 A versatile cast iron kettlebell with 10 different weight options Amazon Yes4All Solid Cast Iron Kettlebell Weights $29 See On Amazon A kettlebell weight gives you a ton of options with your workout, from the types of exercises you can do with it, to the muscle groups you target. The painted cast iron gives it a secure grip and durable coating, and the flat bottom allows for upright storage. Weight options go from 5 to 50 pounds, and there’s even an adjustable one available, too.

31 These supportive sports bras with a stylish cross-back Amazon Onory Sports Bras (3-Pack) $22 See On Amazon What’s better than a comfortable and supportive sports bra? A pack of three comfortable and supportive sports bras. Available in a range of sizes, these bras are made with a nylon and spandex blend that promises to feel both lightweight and soft, yet stretchy and secure. Plus, the cross-band style in the back adds extra style. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

32 An elbow brace that provides compression & support Amazon Kunto Fitness Compression Support Sleeve $22 See On Amazon This breathable compression sleeve can help you through everything from a low-impact everyday routine to your most intense athletic pursuits. It comes in five sizes so a secure and snug fit is available to nearly everyone, and there are three colors to choose from. Over 12,000 fans give it a perfect five stars, with comments like “Fits tight, feels great, helps me get through my workouts.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

33 A foam body roller to help stretch, relieve tightness, and massage tired muscles Amazon The Original Body Roller $18 See On Amazon This foam roller can be used before or after a workout to give you just the right stretch. Made with durable and comfortable foam, and containing pressure points that recreate the feel of massage, it works on your back, legs, and even feet. There are six colors and two sizes available.

34 This massage ball that can be used hot or cold Amazon iECO Cryosphere Cold Massage Roller Ball $26 See On Amazon Need a tool that provides both heat therapy and cold therapy? This massage roller ball from Cryosphere has you covered. After just a few hours in the freezer, it’ll stay cool for up 6 hours of relief, and just 5-10 minutes in hot water keeps it warm for 20 minutes of care. Plus, it’s compact and easy to use one-handed.

35 A wrist & forearm strengthener for targeted efforts Amazon Sportneer Wrist Strengthener Forearm Exerciser $15 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a way to give your wrists and forearms some attention, this forearm exerciser will do the trick. It has an adjustable design that allows you to tailor the resistance to your needs, and it’s made with carbon steel springs and foam, so it’s comfortable and durable, too. Reviewers like it for working out computer-weary wrists and fingers.

36 The rotating handles that assist the quest for perfect pushups Amazon Perfect Fitness Perfect Pushup Elite $30 See On Amazon These pushup handles allow for slight rotation whilst pushing up, so more muscles are more effectively engaged and your form stays on point. Plus they help distribute your weight, and can support up to 400 pounds. A treaded bottom keeps them securely in place on any kind of floor. Nearly 11,000 push-up buffs give them five stars.

37 An extensive agility set with easy carrying case Amazon Pro Agility Ladder and Cones $26 See On Amazon This agility ladder set includes a 15-foot ladder with 11 rungs, plus 12 disc cones and four stakes that you can use to quickly and easily secure equipment in the ground. It’s great for — you guessed it — agility training, but there are plenty of other benefits too. It earns 4.7 stars and glowing praise like “Personal trainer approved” and “Works for ALL athletes.”

38 A weighted toning ball you can use in countless ways Amazon Yes4All Toning Ball $18 See On Amazon This versatile toning ball looks simple enough, but can pack a major punch during your workouts. Each ball is weighted with sand, so moving it requires you to utilize your core and other muscle groups. It comes in three styles (solid color, marbled, and with a diamond texture), and is offered in weights ranging from 2 to 10 pounds.

39 A core trainer that can be used on a chair or on the floor Amazon Gaiam Balance Disc Stability Core Trainer $32 See On Amazon This balance disc allows you to work on your core and posture while sitting at your desk (or almost any seat of your choosing). It’s great for kids and adults alike, and comes in three colors: green, black, and grey. It’s versatile too, and can be used for a variety of floor exercises as well.