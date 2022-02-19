Amazon Keeps Selling Out Of These Fitness Products With Near-Perfect Reviews

Perhaps you’ve been doing the same workout routine for way too long and are looking to spice things up. Or maybe you’re searching for the perfect product to target specific muscle groups or help you achieve your running goals. Whatever the reason, if you’ve decided it’s time to up your fitness game, these are the curated fitness products Amazon keeps selling out of because they have near-perfect reviews.

As you’ll see, the products below address a range of needs, interests, and physical activities. If the court is your favorite spot, there’s a pickleball paddle perfect for beginners that gives you both power and accuracy. Or maybe you’ve discovered that jumping rope combines an intense cardio workout with memories of childhood joy. There’s a highly rated jump rope on this list that delivers both fun and a heart rate boost. Don’t forget restorative products that ease muscle pain and support flexibility. An eco-friendly yoga bolster is a fan favorite that can offer relief to joints while seamlessly paving the way from stretching to a good night’s sleep.

Take a look at this list and you’ll see that all of these products have been rated highly by lots of reviewers on Amazon. The only pitfall is that you’ll have to act fast to get them into your cart — and into your routine.

01 This kettle grip that turns dumbbells into kettlebells Amazon Kettle Gryp Dumbbell Grip $30 See On Amazon Really rather prefer a kettlebell but only have dumbbells on hand? This kettle gryp conveniently transforms your dumbbell into a kettlebell in a matter of seconds. Simply open the hinged handle, slide in your dumbbell, close the handle, and voilà, you have a super securely latched kettlebell. Made of high-impact ABS plastic, the handle also features a soft yet non-slip grip. It weighs less than one pound and can easily be packed away to take with you anywhere. One happy reviewer confirmed, “I use this when staying in hotels on business trips. Being able to convert dumbbells into kettlebells allows me to expand my workout options.”

02 A high-quality jump rope perfect for high-intensity workouts Amazon Beast Gear Jump Rope $15 See On Amazon This jump rope, made with double ball bearings for smooth rotation and premium-grade steel parts, is a serious upgrade to any schoolyard version. It offers over nine feet of adjustable length and the fine-tuned grips are soft but secure, so you can toss the rope into a bag to take your workouts with you wherever you go. Reviewers commented on their ability to use it for high-intensity speed skipping, and one wrote, “It's really fast, which I think must be down to the new bearings they are using - love it!”

03 This agility ladder to develop your speed Amazon SKLZ Agility Ladder $30 See On Amazon If your workout end goal involves achieving Tarzan-like quick and nimble maneuvering skills, this agility ladder will help you accomplish just that. Made with 11 heavy-duty, durable plastic rungs, you can simply roll it out wherever you’ve got the space to improve your lateral speed, acceleration, and ability to change direction and it even includes a small carry bag for easy portability. Fans speak about this ladder’s durability, easy setup, and especially the improved results they notice, and one wrote that it’s a “super fun way to build balance, speed, agility and wake up your muscles in your feet, ankles, and calves!”

04 A cult favorite set of dumbbells Amazon Amazon Basics Workout Dumbbell Set $35 See On Amazon Over 56,000 reviews and a high 4.8 rating on Amazon firmly place this set of dumbbells in the cult-favorite territory. Each set comes with six dumbbells in three different weight categories and an accompanying stand to keep them neat and organized. Depending on your preference, choose between many different weight combinations such as a set of two, three, and five-pound weights (pictured above) or five, 10, and 15 pounds. A neoprene coating provides a soft and secure grip and hexagonal ends keep them from rolling away when set down. One reviewer commented on the ergonomic handling and wrote, “They are exactly the right size for my hands and are very comfortable to hold.”

05 This wearable fitness tracker with a large touchscreen Amazon Xiaomi Smart Fitness Watch $44 See On Amazon On top of a plethora of capabilities, this fitness tracker displays your data on a large, interactive touchscreen that makes it simpler to read. It’s able to monitor 30 different types of physical activities and measures your oxygen levels and heart rate, on top of monitoring your sleep patterns, as well. The band is sweatproof and water-resistant and charges via magnetic USB. One fan raved about how it’s a fantastic upgrade from an earlier version: “I was happy with my Band 5 but the larger screen drew me to the Band 6 and I am so happy I switched. It may seem marginally bigger but with my 67-year-old eyes and focusing on small print, this is a welcome change!”

06 A yoga wheel to ease tension in your back Amazon URBNFit Yoga Wheel $30 See On Amazon This yoga wheel is designed to release stiffness and tension in the back and spine and even provides a free PDF workout guide with purchase. The 12-inch diameter wheel is made of a durable material that can support up to 500 pounds and features a soft, non-toxic, and sweat-resistant foam for cushioning and comfort. On top of using it for specific yoga stretching poses, several reviewers write of their immediate back pain relief, and one wrote, “The amount of pressure that was just relieved is glorious!”

07 An adjustable kettlebell that saves storage space Amazon Jpodream Adjustable Kettlebell $42 See On Amazon Fans love this kettlebell that, with a turn of the handle, allows them to effortlessly adjust it to their desired weight, thus saving you the need to buy more kettlebells that take up space in your home. The top portion weighs five pounds and the accompanying two discs weigh three and four pounds, respectively. Simply screw one of the discs onto the base to achieve either five, eight, nine, or 12 pounds total. The handle is coated in vinyl for good grip purposes and it comes in teal or pink. “I bought this one in order to save some space and start slowly (I'm definitely NOT an exercise fanatic),” one reviewer wrote. “It's pretty unique in the fact that it's separate pieces contained into one unit that can be used in multiple ways. [...] It's molded well with soft poly and I love it! I'm very happy with it and it works as I expected it to!”

08 An exercise bench that’s essential for the home gym Amazon Amazon Basics Exercise Bench $54 See On Amazon With the addition of this exercise bench, your home gym will go from just so-so to fully versatile. It’s made of heavy-duty steel tube framing and includes a smooth PVC surface for comfort. Though made of durable materials, it still only weighs 24 pounds and can be assembled in a matter of minutes. Accomplish lots of different exercises with this bench that takes up minimal space. As one reviewer summed it up: “Simple, functional and well made.”

09 These fabric resistance bands for next-level squats Amazon Gymbee Resistance Bands $15 See On Amazon These resistance bands are constructed of both durable fabric and elastic and feature non-slip inner grips to keep them firmly in place. They come in a set of three different resistance levels that are coordinated by color (gray, pink, and black), along with a convenient carry bag. Use these for anything from squats to hip thrusts to floor glute exercises. They boast more than 25,000 reviews, and one reviewer raved, “Get these bands and feel the burn! The best burn. It literally takes a few minutes to workout with these bands on before you feel your legs and glute on fire. In the best way possible. The bands come with a convenient carrying sack and workout cards that help to guide you. Perfect for beginners and any other fitness level.”

10 A set of yoga blocks for a more in-depth stretch Amazon URBNFit Yoga Blocks (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon These stable yoga blocks are made of high-density foam to provide you with a firm surface to deepen stretches and increase strength. The non-toxic EVA foam material is moisture-resistant which will keep you steady through the sweatiest of yoga sessions. A cotton yoga strap with a D-ring is also included for even more workout or stretching versatility. Reviewers agree that these are especially great for beginners, and one fan wrote, “I just decided to take up yoga about 5 weeks ago, and I was really struggling with some of the foundational poses. Within just two weeks of buying these, my body was able to hold these poses.”

11 These wrist braces to assist with lifting heavy weights Amazon Hustle Athletics Weightlifting Wrist Wraps $24 See On Amazon If deadlifts, bench presses, or overhead squats are your jam, these wrist braces will help you accomplish your lifting goals while offering much-needed protection from injury. They’re made from high-quality cotton and elastic that forms to your wrists, thereby keeping them in a neutral position and taking pressure off the joint. They come in a 12 or 18-inch size and six different colors and patterns like camo. With nearly 5,000 reviews, fans agreed that these are serious “wrist savers” and “miracle workers.”

12 An extra-cushioned yoga mat made with a carrying handle Amazon Spoga Foam Exercise Mat $20 See On Amazon If you’d prefer a little extra cushion for those bones and joints during your workouts, then this yoga mat provides that and more with the support of thick memory foam material. It measures 71-by-24 inches and features a textured, non-slip surface that prevents injury, while its moisture-resistant material is simple to clean. Many reviewers comment on how cushy this mat is, and one wrote, “I was so impressed with how comfortable yet durable this mat is! The mat has a few layers of foam so it's great for my knees.”

13 This latex-free athletic tape that stays put Amazon Nextrino Athletic Tape $10 See On Amazon This protective athletic tape can prevent injury yet leaves no sticky residue behind thanks to its latex-free adhesive. The sweat-resistant tape, which can withstand the most vigorous of workouts, is designed to be super durable, yet you can easily tear the amount you need with no scissors required. Three rolls come in a pack to save you money and one reviewer wrote, “After a jiu-jitsu class or an open mat I'll check it and the tape is still perfectly adhered. When you're ready to take it off, it's very easy to remove, it doesn't hurt the skin or leave sticky residue.”

14 A pickleball paddle that’s perfect for beginners Amazon niupipo Pickleball Paddle $33 See On Amazon This pickleball paddle features a polypropylene honeycomb core and fiberglass face that allow for both power and control, making it the perfect choice for beginning to intermediate players. The balanced handle is cushioned for a soft but secure grip and the paddle is lightweight, clocking in at 8.1 ounces. It’s USA Pickleball Approved and even includes a neoprene paddle cover for convenient portability. With a high 4.8 rating, one reviewer wrote, “Paddle felt great, light with very good control as well as being solidly built. Couldn’t be better for me as a beginner.”

15 These hand weights to strengthen muscles while you stroll Amazon Gaiam Soft Hand Weights $19 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a way to add a little intensity to your regular walks, these hand weights offer a great way to increase strength (almost) effortlessly. They are available in either a two or four-pound set, and include a neoprene hand strap that keeps the weight in your hand securely. They’re filled with sand and can be used while walking, jogging, or even for physical therapy exercises. One fan raved, “I love them because the straps keep them glued to my hands so I don't drop them! They are so soft and comfy, too! These are simply the BEST little weights out there in my humble opinion.”

16 A gym bag that holds your yoga mat and more Amazon Y.U.M.C. Yoga Gym Bag $27 See On Amazon In addition to boasting plenty of handy compartments, this gym bag also has a designated space designed for your yoga mat, and even a strap to help secure it. It has a convenient wet/dry pocket, two front pockets, a large main pocket, and even a special shoe compartment to keep those sneakers separate. It’s constructed of durable and waterproof oxford fabric with a linen-like texture, so you’ll have no worries whatever the weather brings, and it’s available in five colors, such as camo black and rose smoke. Reviewers are completely obsessed with this perfect gym bag that holds it all, and one wrote, “Great quality bag and simple design. It is the perfect yoga bag.”

17 This yoga bolster for deep, restorative poses Amazon AJNA Yoga Bolster Pillow $70 See On Amazon This yoga bolster provides great support and cushion for the back and joints to assist in deep stretching and achieving major relaxation along the way. It’s constructed with eco-friendly materials including multiple layers of recycled foam and a vegan and chemical-free eco-suede cover, which can conveniently be removed for cleaning. Choose from seven different shades such as rose quartz or amethyst and become one of the many grateful fans of this highly rated product. One reviewer said, “I purchased this to modify yoga poses that give me difficulty because of low back and hip issues. After using it for several days, I am in love with this bolster. It provides excellent support, and the suede is amazingly soft. [...]”

18 A foldable trampoline designed with an adjustablepadded handlebar Amazon SereneLife Portable Trampoline $69 See On Amazon This 40-inch trampoline conveniently folds up to save major space, and when you’re ready to bounce, includes a padded handlebar to offer more control during your workout. The handlebar’s height is adjustable, ranging from 35 to 46 inches high, so it’s perfect for adults and kids. It’s extremely easy to assemble so you can get started right away and one reviewer commented, “I get a great workout without a lot of effort and it is a blast to use.”

19 This leg stretcher to boost flexibility without the need for a partner Amazon AmazeFan Leg Stretcher $32 See On Amazon If the dream of doing splits still lives on or if you’re just looking for increased leg flexibility, this leg stretcher can help you meet your goals with no need for a partner assist. The stretcher is made of high-quality stainless steel and features six different adjustable lengths to customize how deep you’d like your stretch. The handles are cushioned and non-slip to keep hands and feet in place, and a yoga strap is also included for creating more range of motion. Great for ballet as well as martial arts, one fan wrote, “I love how this product has literally helped increase my flexibility!!!”