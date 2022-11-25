Black Friday has officially arrived, and while Amazon has been rolling out thousands of incredible discounts, the savings don’t get better than this: Ahead, you’ll find all the best deals over 50% off. These products span categories — home, tech, personal care, you name it — so there’s something to please everyone on your shopping list (including yourself). BDG editors are trawling Amazon for the steepest of the steep discounts and updating this article regularly, so you’ll want to bookmark this page and check back throughout the day. And if you see something you like, act fast — these deals are so good, they’ll be gone before you know it.

79% off a cordless water flosser Amazon B. WEISS Cordless Water Flosser - $95.99 $19.95 See On Amazon Supercharge your flossing routine with this highly rated cordless water flosser, which is gentle (but effective) on sensitive teeth and gums. It's equipped with four flossing modes — soft, normal, pulse, and a customized setting — and the large-capacity water tank is detachable for easy cleaning. This order comes with four flossing heads and a USB charger.

50% off a Keurig mini coffee maker Amazon Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker - $99.99 $49.99 See On Amazon This sleek single-serve Keurig coffee maker is slim enough to fit in nearly any kitchen, and is seriously discounted while sales last. Pop in your favorite K-cup or compatible coffee pod and you can select your size on the top. It can brew anywhere from 6 to 12 ounces of coffee. It's so popular it has earned a 4.6-star overall rating after 73,000 reviews.

52% off this sheet set with over 90,000 5-star ratings Amazon Danjor Linens Bed Sheets Set (6 Pieces) - $24.99 $11.98 See On Amazon With more than 130,000 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.5-star rating overall, these bed sheets from Danjor Linens are quite popular on the site because they're breathable, incredibly soft, and moisture-resistant. The set comes with six pieces (including pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet), and you can choose from different colors and sizes based on your needs. Snag this pick while the price is this low — you can't beat it.

77% off an ear & nose hair trimmer Amazon Zorami Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer Clipper - $39.99 $9.29 See On Amazon With more than 35,000 reviews and an overall star rating of 4.5, this ear and nose hair trimmer is the best-selling device in its category on Amazon. It runs on a single AA battery for cordless operation and has blades that rotate 360 degrees for quick hair removal with minimal discomfort.

41% off these popular satin pillowcases Amazon Love's Cabin Silk Satin Pillowcases (Set Of 2) - $9.99 $5.94 See On Amazon More than 67,000 Amazon reviewers have granted these satin pillowcases an overall 4.5-star rating. The lustrous, wrinkle-free fabric comes in 27 colors and is machine washable, while an envelope closure keeps your pillow in place while you rest your head.

58% off the cult-favorite Revlon One-Step Amazon REVLON One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 - $69.99 $29.08 See On Amazon The Revlon One-Step is a cult-favorite hair tool in its own right, but this new version is designed with a smaller barrel size and a slimmer handle for even more versatility to create soft waves or tighter curls. This multitasking hair dryer, brush, and volumizer will cut down so much time in your routine. Over 7,000 Amazon users have invested in this hair tool and the results are a glowing, 4.5-star overall rating.

55% off a 6-piece Turkish cotton towel set Amazon American Soft Linen 6 Piece Towel Set - $72.95 $32.79 See On Amazon This 100% Turkish cotton towel set is a best-seller on Amazon with nearly 45,000 reviews and an impressive 4.5-star overall rating — and you can get it for a discount while this deal lasts. Each soft, fluffy set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths.

69% off this comfortable wireless bra Amazon Bali Comfort Revolution Wire-Free Bra - $48 $14.99 See On Amazon Fans have reported that this seamless wire-free bra from Bali is "the most comfortable bra ever," and is perfect for all-day wear. Smooth and soft, it features four-way stretch, wide bands that won't dig into shoulders, and reinforced zones for support and shaping.

50% off an Apple TV 4K Amazon 2021 Apple TV 4K (2nd Generation) - $199.99 $99.99 See On Amazon This 4.8-star 4K Apple TV can easily upgrade your entertainment system, thanks to its connectivity to various streaming services including HBO, Disney+, Netflix, and more. It even includes a Siri remote and has over 15,000 reviews.

50% off this balsam & cedar-scented candle Amazon Yankee Candle Balsam & Cedar Scented Candle, 22 Oz. - $30.99 $15.52 See On Amazon With over 75 hours of burn time, this balsam and cedar scented candle will create a cozy ambiance throughout the entire holiday season. The two-wick candle is made with a natural soy wax blend and is backed by more than 62,000 reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating from Amazon shoppers.

68% off a fan-favorite digital meat thermometer Amazon KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer - $24.99 $8.06 See On Amazon This digital meat thermometer from KIZEN will help to ensure that you totally nail the temperature of your food every time you cook. To use, simply stick the probe into your food, and in just three seconds you'll get your reading on the large LED screen. This product is super popular on Amazon — with a 4.7-star rating overall, after 64,000-plus reviews — so grab it today while the price is hot.

40% off this set of luxury pillows Amazon Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows (2-Pack) - $59.99 $35.99 See On Amazon These plush bed pillows are filled with cooling gel fibers and covered in super soft cotton sateen. Machine-washable, the pillows boast bounce-back construction to offer amazing support all night long.

50% off a 5-pack of iPhone charging cords Amazon Vodrais Original Apple MFi Certified iPhone Charger 5 Pack (6 feet) - $21.99 $16.99 See On Amazon With a 4.6-star rating, this set of Lightning cables is Amazon's choice for iPhone chargers, and it’s easy to see why. With a classic look and a 6-foot cord, these chargers have a copper core and smart chip that keep your Apple products from overcharging. There's no better time to stock up on Lightning cables for your Apple products than on a sales day, and this five-pack is on a deep, deep discount.

50% off this robot vacuum Amazon Shark AV2511AE AI Robot Vacuum - $599 $299 See On Amazon Cleaning floors is practically effortless with this Shark Robot Vacuum. An Ultra Clean Mode picks up dirt and debris in high-traffic areas and a bagless, self-cleaning base has a 60-day capacity. It's no surprise that this device is rated the best-selling robot vacuum on Amazon.

51% off this dryer vent cleaner kit Amazon Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit - $19.99 $9.74 See On Amazon Easily remove lint build-up from your dryer vent with this handy vacuum hose attachment, which connects to most standard vacuums and is equipped with two suction levels to handle both light and heavy-duty cleaning jobs. "This product is well worth the money, easy to use and will pay for itself in the long run by maintaining the efficiency and drying power of our dryer," one of thousands of reviewers commented.

63% off this wildly popular fine-mist spray bottle Amazon Hula Home Continuous Mist Spray Bottle - $14.99 $5.59 See On Amazon Unexpectedly, this continuous mist spray bottle is one of Amazon's bestselling beauty products. Perfect to use when styling hair or for a facial refresh (or for misting plants), the light-touch trigger releases a constant stream of fine mist from this leakproof bottle. It has an impressive 4.6-star overall rating.

49% off a popular non-contact thermometer Amazon DISEN Non-Contact Thermometer - $29.99 $17.09 See On Amazon Get temperature readings in as little as one second with this non-contact thermometer. The LED screen is easy to read in the dark, and the color-coded background makes it easy to decipher whether or not a fever is present fast.

50% off a 50-pack of KN95 masks Amazon HIWUP KN95 Face Masks (50-Pack) - $29.99 $14.98 See On Amazon With a 4.4-star overall rating after more than 28,000 reviews, this 50-pack of KN95 face masks is a fan favorite — and it's on sale now. The masks are designed to comfortably cover the face, mouth, nose, and chin, and they filter out more than 95% of particles in the air.

53% off this Urban Decay Naked eyeshadow palette Amazon Urban Decay Naked Eyeshadow Palette - $54 $25.65 See On Amazon With more than 5,000 reviews and an overall Amazon star rating of 4.7, Urban Decay's Naked eyeshadow palettes add a hint of shimmer to your favorite neutral shades. There are 12 eyeshadows in a palette and the Naked3 option includes a mirror and double-ended makeup brush for easy application.

70% off this universal phone mount for your dashboard Amazon FBB Phone Mount for Car - $39.99 $11.99 See On Amazon With over 2,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this phone mount for your car makes navigation safe and truly hands-free. Reviewers are amazed by how easy it is to install and how well it works. This mount features a 360-degree ball joint that can adjust to any angle. Plus, it's compatible with most phones. Your phone will stay locked in and stable the whole trip — even over bumpy potholes.

67% off a 2-pack of down-alternative pillows Amazon COZSINOOR Hotel Bed Pillows (2-Pack) - $89.99 $15.19 See On Amazon With a breathable polyester cover, plush hollow fiber filling, and a 4.4-star overall rating after nearly 16,000 reviews, these gel down-alternative pillows have a lot going for them. They're soft to the touch, but firm, to give side, back, and stomach sleepers a good night's rest. Plus, the pillows are machine washable, and the stitching is reinforced for extra durability.

50% off these durable, machine-washable sponges Amazon Scrub-It Multi-Purpose Scrub Sponges (6-Pack) - $25.98 $12.89 See On Amazon These sponges from Scrub-It are a true kitchen necessity — and they can be yours today for an ultra-low price. The set comes with six sponges, each of which features a high-quality microfiber cloth on one side and a durable scrubber on the other. Best yet, the sponges are machine washable, saving you major money in the long run.

70% off an Echo Auto Amazon Echo Auto - $49.99 $14.99 See On Amazon Add the convenience of voice control to your vehicle with the Echo Auto — you can utilize it to play music, make calls, set reminders, and more. The device connects directly to the Alexa app on your phone, and it plays through your vehicle's speakers (either through the auxiliary input or Bluetooth). Mount it directly on your vehicle's air vents for ease.

47% off a 14-pack of Dove bar soaps Amazon Dove Beauty Bar (14-Pack) - $21.47 $11.37 See On Amazon Stock up on this bulk pack of 14 moisturizing Dove soap bars, which have an overall 4.8-star rating on Amazon. It can be used on the face, body, and hands, and it's formulated with moisturizing agents that keep your skin from feeling stripped.

54% off a set of indoor security cameras with 2-way audio Amazon Blink Mini Indoor Plug-In Security Cameras (2-Pack) - $64.99 $29.99 See On Amazon With these mini indoor cameras, you can check on your house anytime, day or night. The Alexa-compatible cameras are easy to set up, will send notifications to your phone when motion is detected, and let you hear and speak to people and pets with two-way audio — it's no wonder they've got over 155,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

46% off a pair of cozy fleece-lined leggings Amazon BALEAF High-Waisted Fleece-Lined Leggings - $39.99 $21.69 See On Amazon With over 20,000 fans on Amazon, these stretchy leggings are a top seller. They feature an extra-cozy fleece lining and a comfy high-waisted fit. Even with the plush lining, these insulated leggings are durable enough to machine-wash, and they even feel breathable. You also get three built-in pockets.

44% off these stretchy pull-on jeans Amazon Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Pull-On Skinny Jeans - $29.99 $16.80 See On Amazon These pull-on skinny jeans are going to become your new go-to. Free of pesky buttons and complete with elastane in the cotton blend fabric, these pants are super stretchy yet structured looking. Meanwhile, they have a classic look with two faux pockets in the front and real pockets in the back. These fan-favorite jeans have over 52,000 five-star reviews and come in 15 different colors.

46% off a robot vacuum that fits under most furniture Amazon Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner - $223.99 $119.99 See On Amazon Finally, a powerful robot vacuum cleaner without the exorbitant price. This cleaner has 360-degree sensors that allow it to detect problem areas and avoid places it might get stuck. Fitting under most beds and sofas, this cleaner reaches tight spots and uses strong suction on pet hair and dirt. Use the cleaner's app to set home cleaning schedules, toggle between the four clean modes, and more.

50% off the Fire Stick 4K Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K - $49.99 $24.99 See On Amazon The Amazon Fire Stick 4K boasts over 182,000 ratings (and an impressive 4.7 stars overall), and you can get it for a discount if you act fast. With support for popular HDR formats and a super-fast processor, this easy-to-use device can make your couch feel more like a cinema.

60% off these exfoliating pumice stones Amazon Natural Pumice Stone for Feet & Hands (2-Pack) - $9.99 $3.99 See On Amazon Calloused feet getting you down? This two-pack of pumice stones made from natural lava rock will help you exfoliate your way back to smooth skin. There are lots of pumice stones out there, but these have loop cords for easily hanging them in your shower, are Amazon's choice for "Best Pumice Stone," and have an overall 4.5-star rating from over 5,000 reviews.

62% off a 3-pack of highly rated Lightning cables Amazon OCEEK 6FT MFi Certified Lightning Cable Fast Charging Cords (3-Pack) - $20.99 $7.99 See On Amazon Compatible with iPhones and other Apple products, this three-pack of lightning cables works quickly and safely to charge up your devices. With a clean look, these charging cords are super durable and can withstand over 20,000 bends without fraying. Stock up while these are at a deep discount, because these cables have a 4.5-star rating on Amazon.

50% off this clever stackable lunch container Amazon Bentgo Salad Stackable Lunch Container - $29.99 $14.99 See On Amazon With this container, you can keep your toppings and dressing separate until lunchtime — or use it to organize and transport other dishes with both mains and sides. Either way, this stackable lunch container is leakproof and comes with a reusable fork, which explains its 4.7-star rating after more than 44,000 reviews.

69% off this fan-favorite makeup brush set Amazon BS-MALL Makeup Brushes (14 Pieces) - $25.99 $7.99 See On Amazon This 14-piece makeup brush set has an impressive 4.6-star overall rating after 100,000 reviews, with users reporting it's perfect for achieving "flawless" makeup application. The set includes everything from eyeliner brushes to foundation brushes, all with soft, dense bristles for blending.

52% off a 6-pack of Puma running socks Amazon Puma Runner Socks (6-Pack) - $18 $8.72 See On Amazon These Puma runner socks (complete with the cat logo) have over 34,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. They're made from mostly rayon for breathability with some spandex for stretch, and they have form strips on the sides to ensure a secure fit.

50% off a Fire TV Stick Lite Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite - $29.99 $14.99 See On Amazon This Fire TV Stick brings HD streaming to any screen from services including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more. You don't even have to lift the sleek remote to do so. Just ask Alexa to pull up whatever you're in the mood for. Set up separate profiles for each family member so everyone can have easy access to their viewing history and recommendations.

50% off these incredibly comfortable cloud slides Amazon Joomra Pillow Slippers - $39.99 $19.99 See On Amazon Wear these multi-tasking slippers inside the house, in public showers, or while running errands. They're highly absorbent and feature thick soles, a soft EVA insole with comfy deep heel cups, and a roomy toe. Choose from 16 colors.

40% off this wildly popular sheet set Amazon Mellanni Sheet Set - $47.97 $29 See On Amazon This four-piece sheet set is made of brushed microfiber and has earned an overall 4.5-star rating after more than 325,000 Amazon reviews. It comes in 40 colors and is resistant to stains, shrinking, and wrinkles, so hit “add to cart” while this deal lasts.

48% off this best-selling cool mist humidifier Amazon AquaOasis™ Cool Mist Humidifier - $49.97 $25.97 See On Amazon This cool mist humidifier has a generous 2.2-liter tank that makes it perfect for large rooms, bedrooms, or nurseries. The spout can rotate 360 degrees to point in whichever direction you need, and the humidifier has a large enough tank to run through the night. It's no surprise that this is one of the most popular humidifiers on Amazon, with a 4.3-star overall rating after 74,000 reviews.

48% off an Amazon Smart Plug Amazon Amazon Smart Plug - $24.99 $12.99 See On Amazon This smart plug connects anything that plugs into your Amazon Alexa smart home. It is wildly popular, with 435,000 five-star ratings, because it's easy to set up and allows you to control lamps, coffee makers, and other devices with your voice.

50% off a 16-piece makeup tool set with rave reviews Amazon BESTOPE PRO Makeup Brushes & Blender Sponges Set (16-Piece) - $19.99 $9.99 See On Amazon Grab all of the tools you'll need for your entire makeup routine in one fell swoop. This set from BESTOPE PRO comes with various sponges and brushes for everything from foundation to shadow, and it even has lash and brush-cleaning tools. It's earned a 4.6-star overall rating after over 5,000 reviews.

64% off a comfy wireless bra Amazon Warner's Easy Does It Wireless Comfort Bra - $42 $14.99 See On Amazon This lightweight bra is completely wireless for a seamless comfort that you actually won't mind wearing all day. The stretchy fabric is lightly lined to smoothly support the chest and provide coverage while the straps are a bit wider than usual, preventing them from digging into the skin and causing shoulder tension.

52% off a 20-pack of gold under-eye masks Amazon Gold Under Eye Mask (20-Pack) - $19.97 $9.57 See On Amazon Amazon's number-one best-seller in eye masks, these under-eye patches are made with real gold powder, an anti-inflammatory that can help depuff and rejuvenate tired eyes. High-powered ingredients like allantoin, hydrolyzed collagen, and amino acids provide further tightening-and-brightening benefits. You'll be glad you have this pack of 20 moisturizing masks the morning after a late night — even better if you store them in the fridge.

47% off a best-selling power strip Amazon Bell+Howell Swivel Power Strip - $29.95 $15.99 See On Amazon This power strip from Bell+Howell is a must-have for the home — and Amazon reviewers seem to agree (it's earned a 4.6-star rating overall after 3,000-plus reviews on the site). The device can safely charge up to nine devices at once (including your phone, tablet, computer, and more) since it has six three-prong outlets and three USB ports. And the strip even swivels, allowing you much easier access.

51% off these cozy cloud slippers Amazon Rosyclo Cloud Slippers - $39.99 $19.66 See On Amazon Thanks to the 3.5-inch EVA outsoles, these best-selling slippers make it feel like you're walking on clouds. They're available in 19 colors and have over 8,000 ratings on Amazon.

61% off a jade roller & gua sha set Amazon HANABEE Quartz Facial Roller & Gua Sha Tools - $19.99 $7.79 See On Amazon Self-care shouldn't cost a fortune, and this facial roller and gua sha deal makes that a reality — plus, it’s backed by a 4.5-star rating after over 3,000 reviews. Use the tools after serums and moisturizers to boost absorption or as a nice stress relief aid. Hint: Stash them in the fridge for a cooling sensation.

43% off these versatile strip lights Amazon KSIPZE 100ft Led Strip Lights - $29.99 $16.99 See On Amazon Add some color to your space with these adhesive strip lights, which have over 18,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. The two-pack, which adds up to 100 feet of light, is customizable for up to 16 million colors. They can be controlled via your phone app or the included remote.

68% off an unruled sketchbook Amazon UCreate Heavyweight Unruled Sketch Book - $20.41 $6.47 See On Amazon There's a lot to like about this best-selling sketchbook, from its convenient spiral binding to the perforated pages that reduce tears to your finished artwork. Each sheet is 70 pounds and a durable cover keeps your work well-protected. The sketchbook has more than 6,000 reviews and an overall Amazon star rating of 4.8.

48% off these memory foam slippers Amazon Donpapa Faux Fur Memory Foam Slippers - $30.99 $15.99 See On Amazon Keep your feet warm and cozy with these plush memory foam slippers, which have earned more than 12,000 five-star Amazon ratings. A soft fleece lining protects the soles of your feet while faux fur trim hugs your ankle for extra warmth. You'll also maintain a safe stride thanks to durable seams and non-slip grips.

59% off this mini first aid kit Amazon General Medi Mini First Aid Kit - $19.98 $8.19 See On Amazon Not only is this an Amazon's Choice in the "travel first aid kit" department, but it also has a 4.8-star rating. The pack, which includes 110 lightweight pieces ranging from bandages to an emergency blanket, is made with nylon and has a zippered opening.

48% off a wall outlet extender with a shelf & nightlight Amazon On Beat Wall Outlet Extender With Shelf & Nightlight - $26.99 $13.97 See On Amazon This outlet extender with almost 2,000 reviews plugs into a normal outlet on your wall to give you five extra outlets, three USB ports, and one spot for a USB C charger. It also has a helpful shelf on top and an angled design to fit all of your chargers.

51% off a hair trimmer set Amazon Brightup Shaver: Hair, Beard, Nose & Ear Trimmer - $58.99 $28.79 See On Amazon Not only is this shaving kit the number one bestseller in hair trimmers and clipper blades, but it's also easy to clean with its washable design. It comes with a ton of blades and guard combs, plus a sleek stand to organize them.

46% off Sperry Saltwater boots Amazon Sperry Women's Saltwater Core Boots - $119.95 $64.51 See On Amazon These all-weather boots are a best seller, with 23,000 reviews. They are waterproof, with a cozy micro-fleece lining and terrific traction on the rubber sole so you can safely wade through water, in all weather, and stay comfortable and warm.

44% off a 12-pack of hydrating facial sheet masks Amazon GLAM UP Sheet Masks (12-Pack) - $15 $8.37 See On Amazon This sheet mask set is a best-seller, and it comes with a bunch of versatile mask options. Each one is cruelty-free and helps with a unique skin-care need, like moisturizing, soothing, firming, and more.

44% off a 24-pack of bath fizzies Amazon INTEYE Bath Bombs Gift Set (24-Pack) - $35.99 $19.99 See On Amazon This best-selling, essential-oil-scented bath-bomb set includes four gift-worthy boxes — each with six bombs in a variety of scents and colors. The fizzy bath bombs are loaded with grape seed oil, shea and cocoa butter, and coconut to moisturize as you soak, engulfed in delightful herbal and floral scents. Over 26,000 reviewers give them an average of 4.5 stars.