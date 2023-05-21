Amazon's selling a ton of these genius things that make your home look 10x better

Instead of using a bulky dish rack that takes up half your counter space, get this roll-up drying rack that can be set up over the sink for drying, then rolled up for space-saving storage. It’s constructed from silicone-wrapped steel rods so it stays in place and it can also double as extra workspace if you place it over the sink and use it as a prep surface. In addition, you can also use it as a trivet or cooling rack for fresh baked cookies. One genius product, so many practical functions.