Amazon's selling a ton of these men's shoes that make you look taller (& no one would know)

Finding shoes you'll love — and actually wear — can feel akin to the search for the Holy Grail. Comfort, style, durability, and a price that doesn’t make you curse are all ideal features. But what if your shoes had all of those things and they also gave you added height (along with the potential for added confidence and a feeling of power)? I’m here to show you that all these elements can coexist in quite good-looking footwear. If you’re seeking shoes that make you taller, opt for sneakers and hiking boots that have chunky soles and loafers with subtle lifts — these builds tend to look balanced while adding inches to your height.

Many work boots, athletic shoes, and dress shoes make men taller without even stating that as a goal. And many super modern chunky sneakers give you a bit of extra height without even trying. The added heft to the sole is so your feet will be comfortable or to add traction. Of course, there are also height-increasing shoes that intentionally set out to accomplish this trick. Usually, those are slapped with the label “elevator shoes for men.” But the shoes in this list are not your granddaddy’s lifts. These are trendy, fun, comfortable, affordable, and surprisingly secretive about the clever tricks they use to add a boost to your stature.

01 These chunky sneakers with big, soft soles Amazon Fila Men's Strada Disruptor Sneakers $57 See On Amazon The leather upper, beefy styling, and chunky sole on these Strada Disruptor Fila sneakers add up to a great-looking shoe that’s very comfortable — and has a delicious cushion for long walks or days when you are always on your feet. That stylish, thick EVA midsole also adds quite a bit of height to the person wearing them, too. “Great shoes!” said one reviewer. “Good looking and strong. There is so much sole to them that they make you taller and they pad your feet!” Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 6.5 — 13

02 A yoga mat-inspired running shoe that pulls on Amazon Skechers Slip-On Running Sneakers $55 See On Amazon Love a sock-style pull-on shoe? These running sneakers with stretchy uppers are so easy to don so you can get out the door. And the “Goga Mat” insole is bouncy and soft like a yoga mat — so you will enjoy added spring in your step — and is breathable to wick moisture away. That insole is thick, too, which adds to your height. “A little fatter sole than your average slip-on Skechers,” said one reviewer. “I like being an inch taller.” Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 7 — 14 X-Wide

03 These straightforward lace-up sneakers with a beefy sole Amazon Skechers Memory-Foam Lace-up Sneakers $48 See On Amazon The athletically styled lace-up mesh upper on these sneakers lets you dial in the fit for a comfortable and secure wearing experience. The padded tongue and heel help protect your feet from abrasion. And the thick memory foam insole softens your landing and gives you plenty of loft. Over 40,000 people gave this stylish and comfortable shoe five stars. “Perfect for work that requires standing or walking for long periods of time. [And] the heel will make you at least 1.5 inches taller,” shared one. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: 6.5 — 16 X-Wide

04 A pair of Oxford-style work shoes with a boost Amazon Dr. Scholl's Harrington II Work Shoes $70 See On Amazon Classic work-style comfort from Dr. Scholl’s is an easy yes. These sharp-looking casual Oxfords are designed to be all-day-wearing work shoes and to look good doing it. That 1.5-inch heel will lift you up all day, too. The uppers are leather. The laces are old school. The soles are oil- and slip-resistant. And, the molded memory foam sole is lab-tested for comfort. These are built to last for years and look even better as they age. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 6 — 14

05 The classic ‘80s-inspired sneaker from New Balance Amazon New Balance Classic Sneakers $63 See On Amazon These classic sneakers from New Balance take a cue from ‘80s track-inspired athletic shoes. There’s a light EVA foam midsole and heel that’s thick enough to offer a soft cushion between your foot and the gr. This also adds a nice smidge to your height. The suede and mesh uppers — with a high cotton content — look and feel cool, sporty, and ready for a long-distance run. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 6.5 — 18 X-Wide

06 An air-cushion sole on an affordable shoe Amazon JARLIF Lightweight Athletic Shoes $46 See On Amazon The air-cushion soles on these lightweight athletic shoes give your stride significant bounce — and lift — without adding weight. The knit uppers are stretchy and ultra-comfortable and the laces make for a perfect fit. They have a modern, Nike-inspired look without the Air price tag. “[You] actually gain a good inch in height with these,” said one reviewer. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: 6.5 — 12.5

07 These traditional loafers with a little lift Amazon Rockport Penny Loafers $60 See On Amazon Slip on these low-key, stylish penny loafers when you need to dress for the occasion. The leather uppers mold to your foot. The fabric lining feels soft against your foot. The removable sponge footbed creates a custom-like insole that conforms to the shape of your foot. And the 1-inch heel gives you a boost of additional height. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: 6.5 Wide — 16 Wide

08 The leather walking shoes you can wear to work Amazon Rockport Eureka Walking Shoes $70 See On Amazon If your day might include a walk but you need to dress for the occasion, finding the right shoes can prove a challenge. Meet the Eureka walking shoe from Rockport. These are comfortable enough for a hike, stylish enough for an interview, and sport a leather upper that’s made to last. The thick, latex foam footbed babies your feet with comfort while lifting you above whatever terrain you need to travel. “[This] shoe is the greatest ever,” said one reviewer. “[They] are good looking, extremely comfortable, light, well made, very durable, and even make me feel a little taller.” Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 6.5 Wide — 14

09 A hiking shoe with a chunky base Amazon Merrell Hiking Shoes $79 See On Amazon A light, all-leather hiking shoe with traditional laces so you can cinch up and head out, these Merrells sit on a light EVA midsole atop a sturdy Vibram outsole with enough traction to take you up a mountain. The comfort is boosted more with a removable contoured insole and a padded tongue and heel so that taking the trail less traveled doesn’t result in blisters. Also? They are “perfect for minor height increase and for hiking,” according to one reviewer. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: 7 — 15 (including wide sizes)

10 These elevator sneakers with a hidden boost Amazon CALTO Invisible Height Elevator Sneakers $50 See On Amazon Put on this pair of sporty and light shoes with a breathable knit upper and no one will ever know that when you stand up and seem taller — because you are — it’s because of the secret 2.6-inch boost hidden in the heels. So enjoy the air up there with these clever elevator sneakers on your feet. “These shoes definitely increase my height and are actually comfortable!” said one reviewer. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 6 — 13

11 These trail running shoes with lots of cushion Amazon New Balance Trail Running Sneakers $65 See On Amazon With the traction of a hiking shoe and the build and weight of a sneaker, these trail running sneakers are the shoes you need when your run takes you into the wilds. They also look good on, with a rugged and sporty feel. Substantial midsole cushioning and treads are there to help protect your feet and joints from the trail as well as make you a bit taller. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: 7 — 16-X-Wide

12 The recycled running shoe with a thick rubber sole Amazon Adidas Running Shoes $64 See On Amazon These running shoes are made with at least 50% recycled materials so you can wear them while feeling better about how your shoe collection is affecting the environment. These flexible and light kicks are perfect for all-around wear and have plenty of traction for your daily run. And, though it may be a lucky accident, the thick rubber sole adds some height. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 6.5 — 16

13 A pair of insoles so any shoe will make you taller Amazon Mendez Height Increase Insoles $30 See On Amazon You don’t have to commit to an entire pair of new shoes to add a bit of lift. Just pop these height-increase insoles into your favorite pair of shoes and add 1 to 1.5 inches. You can even move them from shoe to shoe so you can mix up your height-increasing wardrobe. They are ergonomic, have a comfy upper with nice cushioning, and can be paired with the included 1.5-inch stacker or worn without it. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: 1 for sizes 7 — 12

14 These industrial shoes with steel toes & sturdy soles Amazon Skechers Cankton-U Industrial Shoes $64 See On Amazon If your job calls for serious work shoes with steel toes for protection, put your feet into something comfortable enough to wear all day — because work is hard enough without adding foot pain to your load. Nearly 14,000 people gave these industrial shoes five stars, most of them extolling their extreme comfort. “These protect not just [your] toes but a good portion of your feet as well,” said one reviewer. “The added secret bonus for me is they make me look to be almost two inches taller!” Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 7 — 14 X-Wide

15 A work boot that’s affordable & also makes you taller Amazon DRKA Steel Toe Work Boots $40 See On Amazon If you work in a wet, potentially dangerous environment or one that requires you to wear safety shoes, these steel toe work boots are affordable and comfortable. To boot, they offer electrical hazard protection, traction, and an anti-fatigue EVA insole that just happens — due to the cushioning and treads — to make you over an inch taller. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 7 — 14

16 These budget-friendly dress shoes with subtle heel height Amazon DECARSDZ Oxford Dress Shoes $37 See On Amazon If the event is black-tie, reach for this affordable Oxford dress shoe with a stacked heel. You can choose a slip-on or lace-up style. The sleek look of either is dressy enough to pair with anything from work pants to a tux and the faux leather makes them affordable. “They are incredibly comfortable and perfect for everyday wear,” said one reviewer. “The design is sleek and professional, making them an ideal choice for work attire.” Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 7.5 — 11

17 The stylish lace-up shoes with platform soles Amazon Superga Lace-Up Canvas Sneakers $63 See On Amazon The vulcanized platform sole on these stylish Italian lace-up canvas sneakers will lift you up while walking a fine line between casual kicks and dress sneaker. You can wear them almost everywhere. Pair them with shorts, joggers, cargo pants, or dress slacks and they will look good every time. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 8 — 13

18 These classic Vans that make you taller Amazon Vans Sneakers $44 See On Amazon Yes, you can have your Vans and be taller, too. The platform sole on this pair of Vans sneakers is stylish and up-to-the-minute while also slightly boosting the wearer's height. These are classic sneaks with laces and that traditional honeycomb traction. “Old school vibes achieved and they are extremely comfortable,” said one reviewer. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: 3.5 — 13

19 These retro Reeboks with light rubber soles that are super comfy Amazon Reebok Nylon Sneakers $70 See On Amazon Buy these classic, nylon Reebok sneakers for their retro style, amazing color options, and comfort. And once you have them, appreciate them even more because that slight platform sole makes you just a bit taller. “They are as comfortable as slippers, the nylon breathes and keeps my feet really dry, the cushy soles enable me to walk and/or stand for hours, and the solid black color enables me to substitute them for my dress shoes on most work days,” said one devoted reviewer. Available colors: 82

Available sizes: 1 (Little Kid) — 15

20 The fashion-forward elevator shoes you can wear all day Amazon CERYTHRINA Height Increasing Elevator Shoes $44 See On Amazon These stylish, casual elevator shoes have a wear-everyday style, genuine suede uppers, and breathable fabric lining. But their real trick is that they surreptitiously add over two inches to your stature. “[I] look and feel taller, which naturally was the whole point!” said one reviewer. “I am already online [...] to order another pair, another color. Maybe two, seriously.” Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 5 — 9.5

21 These sturdy work shoes with amazing traction & comfort Amazon Fila Memory Workshift Shoes $36 See On Amazon Somewhere between a sneaker and a work shoe, these affordable Fila Workshift Shoes are lightweight, have excellent traction — even in oil — and have a leather and mesh upper that is flexible and breathable. Add to that the memory foam footbed with COOLMAX fiber and your feet will stay cool and comfy all day. “These have nice support for your feet, [are] relatively breathable, and add a little bit of height!” said one reviewer. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 6.5 — 15

22 A heightening work shoe with loafer flair Amazon Skechers Slip Resistant Work Shoes $80 See On Amazon Stand taller at work and feel sturdier on your feet by wearing these slip-resistant work shoes that have a 1.25-inch heel and lots of traction. The memory foam insole is ultra comfy. They look good, too, in a simple Oxford style with silver rivets for the laces. “Great shoes for work,” said one reviewer. “You get a really good grip, [the laces] are strong, and the [sole] gives you an extra inch or two of height.” Available colors: 1

Available sizes: 7 — 16

23 A pair of comfortable & stylish leather walking shoes Amazon Nunn Bush Oxford Walking Shoes $70 See On Amazon When your walks take you through city streets and include museum stops and nice lunches along the way, this pair of leather walking shoes will take you there in urban style — while wrapping your feet in squishy comfort. A cushioned gel insole and EVA footbed add height while making it feel like you are walking on a cloud. And the pillow gel padding at the heel helps ensure that your Achilles tendon will not be your weakness. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 7 — 16

24 These shoes that feel like socks with platform soles Amazon Champion Rally Pro Sneakers $50 See On Amazon This pair of fashionable slip-on sneakers is like a pair of socks collided with some running shoes and produced a practical, easy hybrid that is lightweight, breathable, and fits your foot like, well, a sock. They are flexible and stretchy and are made from a breathable knit mesh. Further, the platform sole adds 1.25 inches to your height. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 7.5 — 14

25 A well-heeled leather Oxford for a super price Amazon Dockers Leather Oxford Dress Shoes $49 See On Amazon This excellent Oxford dress shoe — rubber sole, full-grain leather upper, classic styling — with a bit of a heel for lift will take you from a casual brunch with friends to a wedding. They are designed to last for years, making them a wardrobe staple and at a price that’s hard to resist. “Great shoe. Very comfortable and easy to break in. Looks good too. Love the comfort and value,” said one reviewer. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 7 — 17