14 gifts for anyone living with anxiety

Chances are, we all know someone with anxiety — after all, nearly 30% of adults are affected by an anxiety disorder at some point in their lives, according to the American Psychiatric Association.
The good news: There are plenty of tools and coping methods that can make a big difference. Here are 14 gifts that can help ease your loved one’s anxiety — or at least provide some necessary calming energy.
This neck and shoulder pillow is like a weighted blanket that can be worn throughout the day, and it's endlessly soothing. For those who aren't into aromatherapy, it also comes in an unscented version.