Any of these genius products would be better than whatever the hell you're currently using

While it’s easy to get into the routine of relying on the same products day in and day out, it can also mean you’re wasting a ton of money without even realizing it. For example, paper towels may be a convenient way to wipe up spills, but switching to reusable dishcloths can help you save a good chunk of change over the course of a year. That’s why I’ve put together this list of genius products that are likely so much better than whatever you’re currently using. From over-the-sink dish racks to microfiber floor mops, I’ve made sure that each item below is a definite upgrade from their traditional versions.

01

This wireless power bank that attaches to your phone

Amazon
iWALK Magnetic Wireless Power Bank
$28

Phone always running low on battery? This wireless power bank attaches to the back of your phone magnetically so that you always have a charge. It’s compatible with the iPhone 12 and 13, and there’s even a built-in finger ring to help you keep a comfortable grip when scrolling.

02

A night light that snaps into your outlet plates

Amazon
SnapPower Outlet Guide Light
$23

Whereas traditional night lights take up an outlet, these ones snap into your outlet plate so that you still have both outlets free for use. The best part? Since the bulbs are energy-efficient, they’re designed to cost 10 cents per year to operate. Many reviewers also appreciated how they sit “flush with the wall.”

03

This inverted umbrella that won’t drip all over your floors

Amazon
EEZ-Y Reverse Umbrella
$27

There’s no need to worry about this umbrella leaving a wet mess on your floors, as its inverted design allows it to catch all those stray drips, ensuring that your floors stay clean and dry. The fiberglass frame is also so sturdy that it won’t flip inside-out in strong winds — and with nine colors to choose from, you shouldn’t have any trouble finding one that suits your style.

04

A personal blender that converts into a to-go cup

Amazon
Hamilton Beach Personal Blender
$19

Don’t skip breakfast when you’re rushing out the door — just whip up a quick smoothie using this personal blender. Each order includes a to-go lid that attaches to the blending jar so that you can easily take your smoothie with you. Plus, its stainless steel blades effortlessly power through everything from ice to nuts.

05

The drip-free aerator that can help improve the flavor of cheap wine

Amazon
TenTen Labs Wine Aerator (2-Pack)
$14

Pop this aerator into your wine bottle, and it’ll help unlock the flavors in your cheap reds and whites as they pour through. The silicone base creates a tight fit to help prevent leaks, while the tapered tip works to stop drips right in their tracks. Choose from three colors: noir, chardonnay, or rose.

06

An easy-to-squeeze garlic press that comes with a peeler

Amazon
Zulay Kitchen Premium Garlic Press
$12

Chopping up garlic can be incredibly messy, making this garlic press a smart investment. Its ergonomic handle doesn’t require much pressure in order to squeeze your cloves — and each order also includes a silicone peeler tube, as well as a small brush for cleaning.

07

A rechargeable lighter that won’t go out in the wind

Amazon
Power Practical Rechargeable Lighter
$35

Tired of always having to buy new lighters? Then it’s time to save some money by upgrading to this rechargeable version. Instead of a flame, it produces an electronic plasma arc that can be used to light candles, grills, and more. And unlike traditional flame lighters, this one is both windproof as well as moisture-resistant.

08

The selfie ring light that you can clip to your laptop

Amazon
GearLight Selfie Ring Light
$12

Whether you’re on a video call for work or FaceTiming with friends, this ring light can help ensure that you’re standing in the best light possible. The wide clip delivers a secure fit, and its rechargeable battery can even run for up to two hours on the brightest setting.

09

These silicone ice trays that make it easy to pop your frozen cubes out

Amazon
glacio Small Ice Cube Silicone Trays (Set of 2)
$16

Whereas plastic ice trays can crack and break when it comes time to pop your ice out, these silicone ones are flexible, making it easy to remove the cubes without any breakage. The included lids help prevent spills inside your freezer, and each one is also BPA-free.

10

An easy-to-install shower mirror that won’t fog up

Amazon
HoneyBull Fogless Shower Mirror
$20

Installing this shower mirror is a total breeze, as a sturdy suction cup on the back keeps it held in place on tile, glass, or nearly any other smooth surface. Unlike regular mirrors, this one is designed so that it won’t fog up — and there’s even a small hook at the bottom where you can store a razor.

11

A backlit meat thermometer with a built-in bottle opener

Amazon
Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer
$13

Whether you’re grilling outside at night or cooking in your kitchen, the backlit LCD screen on this meat thermometer makes it easy to read in any lighting. It only takes a few short seconds to tell you the internal temperature of any protein, and there’s even a bottle opener built into the handle — just in case you’re in the mood for a beer while cooking.

12

These V-shaped grippers that help rugs stay flat

Amazon
NeverCurl Rug Corner Gripper
$14

Curled rugs can oftentimes be unsafe, so why not fasten them down with these grippers? Their V-shaped design helps keep them from twisting out of place, which can happen with straight pieces of rug tape — and the adhesion is so strong that you can use them outside as well as inside.

13

A telescopic ceiling fan duster with *thousands* of positive reviews

Amazon
ESTILO Extendable Ceiling Fan Duster
$11

Not only does this duster feature a telescopic handle that makes it easy to reach ceiling fans, light fixtures, and more, but its large microfiber head also latches onto dirt, trapping it within its fibers until you’re ready to shake it out over a trashcan. And if the head is ever too dirty to use? You can easily detach it for a quick wash.

14

This bamboo knife ‘block’ that helps you save space

Amazon
Signature Living Knife Drawer Organizer
$32

Unlike that bulky knife block that might be sitting on your counter, this space-saving version slides into a drawer so that you have more counter space to work with. There’s enough space for it to hold up to 16 knives as well as a sharpening rod, and many reviewers raved about how it “fits perfectly.”

15

A countertop squeegee that’s resistant to stains

Amazon
KOHLER Kitchen Sink Squeegee and Countertop Brush
$25

Consider this countertop squeegee a must-have when it’s time to clean the kitchen after meals. Its stiff nylon bristles are great for sweeping rice, flour, and other dry ingredients into the sink, while the squeegee side is better suited for wet spills. Plus, the handle on the back lets you hang it on the edge of your sink for safekeeping.

16

These oven gloves that are heat-resistant up to 932 degrees Fahrenheit

Amazon
Grill Armor Oven Gloves Extreme Heat Resistant Cooking Gloves
$30

Still using flimsy cotton oven mitts? Then consider this a sign it’s time to upgrade to these oven gloves. They’re heat-resistant up to 932 degrees Fahrenheit, making them tough enough to pull hot pans out of the oven. Choose from four colors: gray, green, red, or yellow.

17

This lid organizer that fits inside of drawers

Amazon
YouCopia StoraLid Food Container Lid Organizer
$19

Every kitchen has that one cabinet filled with mismatched plasticware, so why not grab this organizer? It’s designed to fit lids of nearly any shape or size, while the low profile makes it easy to fit inside drawers as well as cabinets. Handles on the side also give you somewhere to grip when pulling it out.

18

A vented cover that helps reduce microwave mess

Amazon
Tovolo Vented Splatter Proof Plate Cover
$13

Don’t let your meal splatter all over your microwave — instead, place this cover on top to help keep the mess to a minimum. Ventilation holes on the top allow steam to escape so that your meal doesn’t become soggy as it cooks. And since it’s collapsible, stashing it away in a drawer shouldn’t be any problem.

19

The rotating utensil caddy made from brushed stainless steel

Amazon
FineDine Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil Holder
$16

Place this caddy next to your stove, and you’ll instantly have a convenient place to keep all your spatulas, stirrers, and more. The exterior is made from brushed stainless steel, making it rust- as well as fingerprint-resistant. Dividers in the center help keep your utensils from getting tangled together — and you even have the choice of five finishes.

20

This pet hair remover that’s infinitely reusable

Amazon
ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover
$20

Whereas lint rollers rely on wasteful sticky sheets, this pet hair remover utilizes hundreds of tiny bristles that latch onto hair, pulling it off your clothes, upholstery, carpets, and more with a few gentle swipes. All the collected hair is stored inside a small dustbin in the back — and once full, you can easily empty it out over a trashcan simply by pressing a button on the handle.

21

This clip-on strainer that can help you save storage space

Amazon
Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer
$15

Whereas traditional strainers can be large and bulky, this clip-on one is a fraction of their size, making it great for kitchens low on storage space. Plus, the spring-loaded clips on either side stretch to fit nearly any pot, pan, or bowl — even if it has a lip. Choose from five colors.

22

These smart light bulbs that are compatible with Alexa

Amazon
Vont Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack)
$18

Once you’ve paired these smart bulbs with Alexa or Google Home, you’ll be able to adjust their brightness, color, and more using simple voice commands — no need to get up from the couch. Or, if you don’t have either, you can also use the downloadable app to change their settings using your phone. And if that isn’t enough? They also have a lifespan of more than two years, making them more cost-efficient than incandescent bulbs.

23

An over-the-sink dish rack that doubles as a trivet

Amazon
Seropy Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack
$7

Don’t have a ton of counter space to work with? This over-the-sink dish rack not only helps you save space — but since all that excess water falls right into your sink, there’s also no need to clean out a drip tray. The rungs are made from tough stainless steel that can support up to 33 pounds, and they’re even so heat-resistant that you can use it as a trivet in a pinch.

24

The mail organizer with 6 hooks for keys

Amazon
MKO Key Holder and Mail Organizer
$10

Mount this organizer in your entryway, and you’ll always have a convenient spot to place mail when coming home. Six hooks underneath give you ample room for keys, umbrellas, hats, and more. Or, if you don’t receive a ton of mail, you can also add small pieces of decor to the shelf for a cute update.

25

A microfiber floor mop that comes with 4 reusable pads

Amazon
Turbo Microfiber Mop Floor Cleaning System
$25

With a swiveling head that can rotate 360 degrees, you shouldn’t have any trouble cleaning around tight corners using this floor mop. Each order comes with four microfiber heads that you can wash and reuse dozens of times — and the telescopic handle even extends out to 60 inches.

26

This handled pumice stone that powers through tough stains

Amazon
Powerstone Pumice Cleaner
$10

This pumice stone is made with a convenient handle so that you have an easier time using it to buff away tough stains. It works particularly well on limescale, water rings, rust stains, and more. And unlike some scrubbers, this one won’t leave behind scratches on most surfaces.

27

The shoe organizers that slide underneath your bed for safekeeping

Amazon
Woffit Underbed Shoe & Boot Organizer (2 Pack)
$27

If your shoe collection is beginning to outgrow your closet, consider stashing seasonal pairs away inside these organizers. Their low profile makes it easy to slide them underneath your bed, while a transparent top lets you see what’s inside each one without having to unpack anything. Each order comes with two bags: one that can hold up to 16 pairs, as well as a second that can hold four larger pairs of boots.

28

These adjustable drawer dividers made from stylish bamboo

Amazon
Homemaid Living Bamboo Drawer Dividers (4 Pack)
$29

Not only are these drawer dividers made from gorgeous bamboo, but they also expand from 17 out to 22 inches, making them suitable for most drawers. Rubber-tipped ends help keep them firmly in place — and you even have the choice of three finishes: natural, white, or grey.

29

A knife sharpener that doesn’t require any electricity

Amazon
AnySharp Pro Knife Sharpener
$22

Working with dull blades can make even the easiest meals a challenge to cook, so why not grab this sharpener? There’s no electricity required in order for it to work — simply drag your blades through the top, and it’ll get them back to working condition within just a few strokes.

30

A rocker knife that can save you time when preparing salads

Amazon
Checkered Chef Mezzaluna
$13

Evenly chopping up all those bulky salad greens can take time, which is why this rocker knife is worth a look. Not only can it help save time when preparing salads, but it’s also made from sharp stainless steel that’s resistant to rust. Plus, the protective sheath helps keep your hands safe from nicks when not in use.

31

A set of brushes that turn hand drills into high-powered scrubbers

Amazon
Holikme Drill Brush Scrubber Attachments (4-Pack)
$7

Don’t waste all that elbow grease scrubbing away at stains — instead, use these brush attachments to turn your hand drill into a high-powered scrubber. The bristles are made from stiff nylon that powers through grime without leaving behind scratches. The best part? Each order also includes an extension rod to help you reach those awkward spots around your bathroom.

32

The heavy-duty straps that help keep extension cables organized

Amazon
Wrap-It Storage Heavy-Duty Straps (6 Pack)
$18

It’s almost too easy for your garden hose to become a tangled mess — but that’s where these straps come in handy. They’re great for keeping hoses, ropes, extension cables, and more neatly bundled together. A rust-resistant grommet at the top also makes it easy to hang them up for storage. And with a weight limit of up to 50 pounds, there’s no need to worry about them tearing under heavy loads.

33

These microfiber wraps that help your hair dry faster

Amazon
Turbie Twist Microfiber Super Absorbent Hair Towel (4-Pack)
$29

Less time spent underneath a hair dryer means less damage to your strands — that’s why I’m a big fan of these wraps. They’re made from soft microfiber that can absorb more water than cotton, which means they can help your hair dry faster simply by wearing them. Plus, the lightweight design helps keep your neck from feeling strained when wearing them around the house.

34

The Bluetooth headphones that you can sleep in comfortably

Amazon
MUSICOZY Sleep Headphones Bluetooth Headband
$20

Not only are these Bluetooth headphones made with ultra-slim speakers that won’t put pressure on your ears when lying down, but you can even pull the soft fabric band over your eyes to help block out light when napping during the day. The battery lasts for up to 10 hours until it needs to be recharged, and many reviewers even wrote about how the sound quality is “great.”

35

These Swedish dishcloths that can help you save money

Amazon
Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths (10-Pack)

$21

Instead of wasting a paper towel to wipe up that spill, why not use these reusable Swedish dishcloths and save yourself some money? They’re gritty when dry yet soft when wet, making them suitable for extra-dirty jobs around the house — and they’re even odor-resistant.

36

The deodorizing spray that leaves shoes smelling like peppermint

Amazon
Elite Sportz Shoe Deodorizer
$17

It can be difficult to refresh shoes once they’ve developed unwanted odors — luckily, this deodorizing spray leaves them smelling like peppermint within just a few spritzes. The long-lasting scent is derived from a blend of seven essential oils, while 11 different herbs (aloe vera, coconut, and more) work to help hydrate dry skin. And unlike some sprays, this one is made without any talc.

37

These cordless shears that weigh less than 3 pounds

Amazon
Sun Joe Cordless Grass Shear + Shrubber Handheld Trimmer
$38

Hedges, grass, vines — these electronic shears are great for trimming all sorts of greenery around your home. They weigh less than 3 pounds, making them easy to use for extended periods of time without growing sore. Plus, the cordless design means there’s no need to keep them plugged into an outlet.

38

A heavy-duty hose nozzle with 8 different spray patterns

Amazon
Signature Garden Heavy-Duty Water Hose Spray Nozzle
$13

Made from solid metal with a baked enamel finish, this nozzle is a definite upgrade from the one you’re using. Eight different spray patterns help you water plants, wash your car, and more. Plus, the versatile design allows it to fit onto nearly any standard-sized garden hose.

39

The citronella incense sticks that help keep mosquitos at bay

Amazon
Mosquito Guard Mosquito Repellent Sticks (12-Pieces)
$12

Light a few of these citronella sticks when sitting outside, and they’ll help keep mosquitos at bay so that you can lounge in peace. They’re made without any DEET, instead relying on a blend of citronella, lemongrass, and rosemary essential oils to repel mosquitos naturally. The best part? Each one has a burn time of up to three hours.

40

A magnetic screen door that seals itself shut

Amazon
AUGO Magnetic Screen Door
$27

Leaving your screen door open is a recipe for a house filled with bugs — luckily, this magnetic version seals itself shut once you’ve passed through. There’s also no need to open it using your hands, as the magnets running down the center easily pull apart when you walk through. And unlike regular screen doors, this one is incredibly easy to install using the Velcro-like strips that come included with every order.