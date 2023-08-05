Any of these genius products would be better than whatever the hell you're currently using

While it’s easy to get into the routine of relying on the same products day in and day out, it can also mean you’re wasting a ton of money without even realizing it. For example, paper towels may be a convenient way to wipe up spills, but switching to reusable dishcloths can help you save a good chunk of change over the course of a year. That’s why I’ve put together this list of genius products that are likely so much better than whatever you’re currently using. From over-the-sink dish racks to microfiber floor mops, I’ve made sure that each item below is a definite upgrade from their traditional versions.

01 This wireless power bank that attaches to your phone Amazon iWALK Magnetic Wireless Power Bank $28 See On Amazon Phone always running low on battery? This wireless power bank attaches to the back of your phone magnetically so that you always have a charge. It’s compatible with the iPhone 12 and 13, and there’s even a built-in finger ring to help you keep a comfortable grip when scrolling.

02 A night light that snaps into your outlet plates Amazon SnapPower Outlet Guide Light $23 See On Amazon Whereas traditional night lights take up an outlet, these ones snap into your outlet plate so that you still have both outlets free for use. The best part? Since the bulbs are energy-efficient, they’re designed to cost 10 cents per year to operate. Many reviewers also appreciated how they sit “flush with the wall.”

03 This inverted umbrella that won’t drip all over your floors Amazon EEZ-Y Reverse Umbrella $27 See On Amazon There’s no need to worry about this umbrella leaving a wet mess on your floors, as its inverted design allows it to catch all those stray drips, ensuring that your floors stay clean and dry. The fiberglass frame is also so sturdy that it won’t flip inside-out in strong winds — and with nine colors to choose from, you shouldn’t have any trouble finding one that suits your style.

04 A personal blender that converts into a to-go cup Amazon Hamilton Beach Personal Blender $19 See On Amazon Don’t skip breakfast when you’re rushing out the door — just whip up a quick smoothie using this personal blender. Each order includes a to-go lid that attaches to the blending jar so that you can easily take your smoothie with you. Plus, its stainless steel blades effortlessly power through everything from ice to nuts.

05 The drip-free aerator that can help improve the flavor of cheap wine Amazon TenTen Labs Wine Aerator (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Pop this aerator into your wine bottle, and it’ll help unlock the flavors in your cheap reds and whites as they pour through. The silicone base creates a tight fit to help prevent leaks, while the tapered tip works to stop drips right in their tracks. Choose from three colors: noir, chardonnay, or rose.

06 An easy-to-squeeze garlic press that comes with a peeler Amazon Zulay Kitchen Premium Garlic Press $12 See On Amazon Chopping up garlic can be incredibly messy, making this garlic press a smart investment. Its ergonomic handle doesn’t require much pressure in order to squeeze your cloves — and each order also includes a silicone peeler tube, as well as a small brush for cleaning.

07 A rechargeable lighter that won’t go out in the wind Amazon Power Practical Rechargeable Lighter $35 See On Amazon Tired of always having to buy new lighters? Then it’s time to save some money by upgrading to this rechargeable version. Instead of a flame, it produces an electronic plasma arc that can be used to light candles, grills, and more. And unlike traditional flame lighters, this one is both windproof as well as moisture-resistant.

08 The selfie ring light that you can clip to your laptop Amazon GearLight Selfie Ring Light $12 See On Amazon Whether you’re on a video call for work or FaceTiming with friends, this ring light can help ensure that you’re standing in the best light possible. The wide clip delivers a secure fit, and its rechargeable battery can even run for up to two hours on the brightest setting.

09 These silicone ice trays that make it easy to pop your frozen cubes out Amazon glacio Small Ice Cube Silicone Trays (Set of 2) $16 See On Amazon Whereas plastic ice trays can crack and break when it comes time to pop your ice out, these silicone ones are flexible, making it easy to remove the cubes without any breakage. The included lids help prevent spills inside your freezer, and each one is also BPA-free.

10 An easy-to-install shower mirror that won’t fog up Amazon HoneyBull Fogless Shower Mirror $20 See On Amazon Installing this shower mirror is a total breeze, as a sturdy suction cup on the back keeps it held in place on tile, glass, or nearly any other smooth surface. Unlike regular mirrors, this one is designed so that it won’t fog up — and there’s even a small hook at the bottom where you can store a razor.

11 A backlit meat thermometer with a built-in bottle opener Amazon Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer $13 See On Amazon Whether you’re grilling outside at night or cooking in your kitchen, the backlit LCD screen on this meat thermometer makes it easy to read in any lighting. It only takes a few short seconds to tell you the internal temperature of any protein, and there’s even a bottle opener built into the handle — just in case you’re in the mood for a beer while cooking.

12 These V-shaped grippers that help rugs stay flat Amazon NeverCurl Rug Corner Gripper $14 See On Amazon Curled rugs can oftentimes be unsafe, so why not fasten them down with these grippers? Their V-shaped design helps keep them from twisting out of place, which can happen with straight pieces of rug tape — and the adhesion is so strong that you can use them outside as well as inside.

13 A telescopic ceiling fan duster with *thousands* of positive reviews Amazon ESTILO Extendable Ceiling Fan Duster $11 See On Amazon Not only does this duster feature a telescopic handle that makes it easy to reach ceiling fans, light fixtures, and more, but its large microfiber head also latches onto dirt, trapping it within its fibers until you’re ready to shake it out over a trashcan. And if the head is ever too dirty to use? You can easily detach it for a quick wash.

14 This bamboo knife ‘block’ that helps you save space Amazon Signature Living Knife Drawer Organizer $32 See On Amazon Unlike that bulky knife block that might be sitting on your counter, this space-saving version slides into a drawer so that you have more counter space to work with. There’s enough space for it to hold up to 16 knives as well as a sharpening rod, and many reviewers raved about how it “fits perfectly.”

15 A countertop squeegee that’s resistant to stains Amazon KOHLER Kitchen Sink Squeegee and Countertop Brush $25 See On Amazon Consider this countertop squeegee a must-have when it’s time to clean the kitchen after meals. Its stiff nylon bristles are great for sweeping rice, flour, and other dry ingredients into the sink, while the squeegee side is better suited for wet spills. Plus, the handle on the back lets you hang it on the edge of your sink for safekeeping.

16 These oven gloves that are heat-resistant up to 932 degrees Fahrenheit Amazon Grill Armor Oven Gloves Extreme Heat Resistant Cooking Gloves $30 See On Amazon Still using flimsy cotton oven mitts? Then consider this a sign it’s time to upgrade to these oven gloves. They’re heat-resistant up to 932 degrees Fahrenheit, making them tough enough to pull hot pans out of the oven. Choose from four colors: gray, green, red, or yellow.

17 This lid organizer that fits inside of drawers Amazon YouCopia StoraLid Food Container Lid Organizer $19 See On Amazon Every kitchen has that one cabinet filled with mismatched plasticware, so why not grab this organizer? It’s designed to fit lids of nearly any shape or size, while the low profile makes it easy to fit inside drawers as well as cabinets. Handles on the side also give you somewhere to grip when pulling it out.

18 A vented cover that helps reduce microwave mess Amazon Tovolo Vented Splatter Proof Plate Cover $13 See On Amazon Don’t let your meal splatter all over your microwave — instead, place this cover on top to help keep the mess to a minimum. Ventilation holes on the top allow steam to escape so that your meal doesn’t become soggy as it cooks. And since it’s collapsible, stashing it away in a drawer shouldn’t be any problem.

19 The rotating utensil caddy made from brushed stainless steel Amazon FineDine Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil Holder $16 See On Amazon Place this caddy next to your stove, and you’ll instantly have a convenient place to keep all your spatulas, stirrers, and more. The exterior is made from brushed stainless steel, making it rust- as well as fingerprint-resistant. Dividers in the center help keep your utensils from getting tangled together — and you even have the choice of five finishes.

20 This pet hair remover that’s infinitely reusable Amazon ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover $20 See On Amazon Whereas lint rollers rely on wasteful sticky sheets, this pet hair remover utilizes hundreds of tiny bristles that latch onto hair, pulling it off your clothes, upholstery, carpets, and more with a few gentle swipes. All the collected hair is stored inside a small dustbin in the back — and once full, you can easily empty it out over a trashcan simply by pressing a button on the handle.

21 This clip-on strainer that can help you save storage space Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer $15 See On Amazon Whereas traditional strainers can be large and bulky, this clip-on one is a fraction of their size, making it great for kitchens low on storage space. Plus, the spring-loaded clips on either side stretch to fit nearly any pot, pan, or bowl — even if it has a lip. Choose from five colors.

22 These smart light bulbs that are compatible with Alexa Amazon Vont Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Once you’ve paired these smart bulbs with Alexa or Google Home, you’ll be able to adjust their brightness, color, and more using simple voice commands — no need to get up from the couch. Or, if you don’t have either, you can also use the downloadable app to change their settings using your phone. And if that isn’t enough? They also have a lifespan of more than two years, making them more cost-efficient than incandescent bulbs.

23 An over-the-sink dish rack that doubles as a trivet Amazon Seropy Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack $7 See On Amazon Don’t have a ton of counter space to work with? This over-the-sink dish rack not only helps you save space — but since all that excess water falls right into your sink, there’s also no need to clean out a drip tray. The rungs are made from tough stainless steel that can support up to 33 pounds, and they’re even so heat-resistant that you can use it as a trivet in a pinch.

24 The mail organizer with 6 hooks for keys Amazon MKO Key Holder and Mail Organizer $10 See On Amazon Mount this organizer in your entryway, and you’ll always have a convenient spot to place mail when coming home. Six hooks underneath give you ample room for keys, umbrellas, hats, and more. Or, if you don’t receive a ton of mail, you can also add small pieces of decor to the shelf for a cute update.

25 A microfiber floor mop that comes with 4 reusable pads Amazon Turbo Microfiber Mop Floor Cleaning System $25 See On Amazon With a swiveling head that can rotate 360 degrees, you shouldn’t have any trouble cleaning around tight corners using this floor mop. Each order comes with four microfiber heads that you can wash and reuse dozens of times — and the telescopic handle even extends out to 60 inches.

26 This handled pumice stone that powers through tough stains Amazon Powerstone Pumice Cleaner $10 See On Amazon This pumice stone is made with a convenient handle so that you have an easier time using it to buff away tough stains. It works particularly well on limescale, water rings, rust stains, and more. And unlike some scrubbers, this one won’t leave behind scratches on most surfaces.

27 The shoe organizers that slide underneath your bed for safekeeping Amazon Woffit Underbed Shoe & Boot Organizer (2 Pack) $27 See On Amazon If your shoe collection is beginning to outgrow your closet, consider stashing seasonal pairs away inside these organizers. Their low profile makes it easy to slide them underneath your bed, while a transparent top lets you see what’s inside each one without having to unpack anything. Each order comes with two bags: one that can hold up to 16 pairs, as well as a second that can hold four larger pairs of boots.

28 These adjustable drawer dividers made from stylish bamboo Amazon Homemaid Living Bamboo Drawer Dividers (4 Pack) $29 See On Amazon Not only are these drawer dividers made from gorgeous bamboo, but they also expand from 17 out to 22 inches, making them suitable for most drawers. Rubber-tipped ends help keep them firmly in place — and you even have the choice of three finishes: natural, white, or grey.

29 A knife sharpener that doesn’t require any electricity Amazon AnySharp Pro Knife Sharpener $22 See On Amazon Working with dull blades can make even the easiest meals a challenge to cook, so why not grab this sharpener? There’s no electricity required in order for it to work — simply drag your blades through the top, and it’ll get them back to working condition within just a few strokes.

30 A rocker knife that can save you time when preparing salads Amazon Checkered Chef Mezzaluna $13 See On Amazon Evenly chopping up all those bulky salad greens can take time, which is why this rocker knife is worth a look. Not only can it help save time when preparing salads, but it’s also made from sharp stainless steel that’s resistant to rust. Plus, the protective sheath helps keep your hands safe from nicks when not in use.

31 A set of brushes that turn hand drills into high-powered scrubbers Amazon Holikme Drill Brush Scrubber Attachments (4-Pack) $7 See On Amazon Don’t waste all that elbow grease scrubbing away at stains — instead, use these brush attachments to turn your hand drill into a high-powered scrubber. The bristles are made from stiff nylon that powers through grime without leaving behind scratches. The best part? Each order also includes an extension rod to help you reach those awkward spots around your bathroom.

32 The heavy-duty straps that help keep extension cables organized Amazon Wrap-It Storage Heavy-Duty Straps (6 Pack) $18 See On Amazon It’s almost too easy for your garden hose to become a tangled mess — but that’s where these straps come in handy. They’re great for keeping hoses, ropes, extension cables, and more neatly bundled together. A rust-resistant grommet at the top also makes it easy to hang them up for storage. And with a weight limit of up to 50 pounds, there’s no need to worry about them tearing under heavy loads.

33 These microfiber wraps that help your hair dry faster Amazon Turbie Twist Microfiber Super Absorbent Hair Towel (4-Pack) $29 See On Amazon Less time spent underneath a hair dryer means less damage to your strands — that’s why I’m a big fan of these wraps. They’re made from soft microfiber that can absorb more water than cotton, which means they can help your hair dry faster simply by wearing them. Plus, the lightweight design helps keep your neck from feeling strained when wearing them around the house.

34 The Bluetooth headphones that you can sleep in comfortably Amazon MUSICOZY Sleep Headphones Bluetooth Headband $20 See On Amazon Not only are these Bluetooth headphones made with ultra-slim speakers that won’t put pressure on your ears when lying down, but you can even pull the soft fabric band over your eyes to help block out light when napping during the day. The battery lasts for up to 10 hours until it needs to be recharged, and many reviewers even wrote about how the sound quality is “great.”

35 These Swedish dishcloths that can help you save money Amazon Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths (10-Pack) $21 See On Amazon Instead of wasting a paper towel to wipe up that spill, why not use these reusable Swedish dishcloths and save yourself some money? They’re gritty when dry yet soft when wet, making them suitable for extra-dirty jobs around the house — and they’re even odor-resistant.

36 The deodorizing spray that leaves shoes smelling like peppermint Amazon Elite Sportz Shoe Deodorizer $17 See On Amazon It can be difficult to refresh shoes once they’ve developed unwanted odors — luckily, this deodorizing spray leaves them smelling like peppermint within just a few spritzes. The long-lasting scent is derived from a blend of seven essential oils, while 11 different herbs (aloe vera, coconut, and more) work to help hydrate dry skin. And unlike some sprays, this one is made without any talc.

37 These cordless shears that weigh less than 3 pounds Amazon Sun Joe Cordless Grass Shear + Shrubber Handheld Trimmer $38 See On Amazon Hedges, grass, vines — these electronic shears are great for trimming all sorts of greenery around your home. They weigh less than 3 pounds, making them easy to use for extended periods of time without growing sore. Plus, the cordless design means there’s no need to keep them plugged into an outlet.

38 A heavy-duty hose nozzle with 8 different spray patterns Amazon Signature Garden Heavy-Duty Water Hose Spray Nozzle $13 See On Amazon Made from solid metal with a baked enamel finish, this nozzle is a definite upgrade from the one you’re using. Eight different spray patterns help you water plants, wash your car, and more. Plus, the versatile design allows it to fit onto nearly any standard-sized garden hose.

39 The citronella incense sticks that help keep mosquitos at bay Amazon Mosquito Guard Mosquito Repellent Sticks (12-Pieces) $12 See On Amazon Light a few of these citronella sticks when sitting outside, and they’ll help keep mosquitos at bay so that you can lounge in peace. They’re made without any DEET, instead relying on a blend of citronella, lemongrass, and rosemary essential oils to repel mosquitos naturally. The best part? Each one has a burn time of up to three hours.