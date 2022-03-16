An absolute beginner's guide to BDSM

As we get less uptight about what sex between two consenting adults is supposed to be like, more of us are letting our kink flags fly.

Americans apparently engage in the BDSM lifestyle at a greater rate than any other people in the world. Most recently, our appreciation for films devoted to the topic that — whether an accurate depiction of the BDSM lifestyle or not — have domestically grossed over $380 million combined.

If you foster a fairly vanilla sex routine and want to start toying with BDSM, there are important tips to consider before appropriately and safely integrating it into your relationship.