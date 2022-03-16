An absolute beginner's guide to BDSM

Curious about BDSM? Start with these expert tips on safely incorporating it into your relationship.
BDSM:
Bondage, Discipline and Domination, Submission and Sadism, and Masochism — a sexual behavior that involves both pleasure and pain.
Americans apparently engage in the BDSM lifestyle at a greater rate than any other people in the world. Most recently, our appreciation for films devoted to the topic that — whether an accurate depiction of the BDSM lifestyle or not — have domestically grossed over $380 million combined.
If you foster a fairly vanilla sex routine and want to start toying with BDSM, there are important tips to consider before appropriately and safely integrating it into your relationship.