Vitamin B12 is a nutrient that’s naturally present in many foods and helps keep your blood and nerve cells healthy. However, if you have trouble getting enough B12 from your diet, the best B12 supplements contain a form of this vitamin that’s easily absorbed by the body, and they’re vegan to cut down on the number of potential allergens and other dietary restrictions, according to Daniel Boyer, M.D., a researcher with the Farr Institute in Iowa. “Essential vitamins like vitamin B12 play a vital role in the body,” Dr. Boyer tells Mic. “The body cannot manufacture them which means that you have to supplement them, [preferably] in your diet.”

The vitamin itself is available in several forms, most commonly methylcobalamin and cyanocobalamin. However, the best option is clear. “Go for the methylcobalamin form of vitamin B12 because it is absorbed much better by the body than other forms of vitamin B12,” says Dr. Boyer. All of the picks on this list contain methylcobalamin B12 but, and they come in a variety of forms, including capsule, gummy, or liquid, so you can find the best fit for your preferences.

As for the daily dose, it’s generally recommended that adults get 2.4 micrograms (mcg) per day — but it’s always advised to check with your doctor first to set the right dose for you. Most B12 supplements contain a higher dose than you actually need because the body absorbs very little B12. “Taking supplements of vitamin B12 is generally considered safe,” says Dr. Boyer, “because even if you take a higher dosage of vitamin B12, your body will absorb as much as it can then excrete the rest.”

So, with all that in mind, here are the best B12 supplements you can add to your daily routine — some also contain other vitamins, like folate or D3, so you get additional nutrients with every dose.

01 The capsules with B12 and folate Amazon Pure Encapsulations B12 Folate (60 Count) $18 See On Amazon This B12 supplement comes as a soft gel capsule and currently has a 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon after more than 1,000 reviews. Each capsule delivers 800 mcg of methylcobalamin B12, which is over 33,000% of your daily value, and it also contains 1,333 mcg of folate, another B vitamin that helps create healthy red blood cells. With a recommended dosage of one capsule once or twice per day with meals, this vegan supplement is soy-, gluten-, and dairy-free. One reviewer wrote: “This worked great for me, for a kind of mental ‘fogginess’ and just not being sharp as I used to be - organization, memory, all the things that seem to go with aging. I work and drive with a confidence I haven't had for a long time. I also have confidence in this brand.” Amount per serving: 800 mcg B12, 1,333 mcg folate

02 The B12 gummies with D3 Amazon MaryRuth's Vegan Vitamin D3 and B12 Gummy (60 Count) $27 See On Amazon If you’d prefer taking B12 gummies, this is a highly rated option with more than 6,000 Amazon reviews. The recommended dose is one gummy per day, which will give you 250 mcg of methylcobalamin B12 — well over 10,000% of your daily recommended value — and each gummy also contains vitamin D3, which supports bone strength. This bottle comes with 60 gummies for a two-month supply, making it a budget-friendly choice. These vegan gummies are available in raspberry or strawberry flavors, and they’re also gluten- and sugar-free. One reviewer wrote: “I’ve been taking these daily for over a year. I’ve been a vegetarian for 20 years and last year my b levels were low, these taste great, corrected my levels, and are vegan! I highly recommend them.” Amount per serving: 250 mcg B12, 25 mcg D3

03 The liquid B12 supplement Amazon Why Not Natural Organic Vitamin B12 Liquid, 2 Fl. Oz. $21 See On Amazon A major advantage of a liquid supplement is the high amount of B12 that can fit in a single dose. This cherry-flavored methylcobalamin B12 supplement is sugar-free and comes with a graduated dropper so you can measure out the correct amount. You can put a drop right under your tongue, and it doesn’t need to be diluted or mixed with water. The vegan supplement contains 5,000 mcg of B12 per 1-milliliter serving, which is more than 208,000% of your daily value. The organic formula is free from gluten, soy, and alcohol, too, and it’s backed by a 4.5-star overall rating after more than 5,000 Amazon reviews. One reviewer wrote: “I took the vitamin B12 during my lunch break. Usually I feel sluggish and sleepy around 1 to 2 o'clock. I did not and I didn't feel like I was caffeinated! The flavor is very pleasant.” Amount per serving: 5,000 mcg B12

04 The B12 nuggets that dissolve in your mouth Amazon Solgar Methylcobalamin Vitamin B12 Nuggets (60 Count) $20 See On Amazon These methylcobalamin B12 supplement nuggets are meant to be placed under your tongue for about 30 seconds while they dissolve. Each nugget delivers a high level of B12 at 5,000 mcg (over 208,000% of your daily value), and it is recommended to take one a day with a meal. Formulated with a natural cherry flavor, the vegan supplement is kosher and gluten-, soy-, and sugar-free. One reviewer wrote: “I run on the low side of B12 and was having tingling in my legs and arms. I started on this and it really helped with the tingling and also has given me more energy [...] These are easy to take and are sublingual so they dissolved with no problem.” Amount per serving: 5,000 mcg B12

05 The B12 capsules with nutrient-rich spirulina NATURELO Vegan B12 with Organic Spirulina (90 Count) $20 See On Amazon Not only do these mini capsules contain 1,000 mcg of B12, but they also deliver 200 milligrams of organic spirulina that’s packed with vitamins, minerals, and proteins, which can be especially helpful for enriching vegan and vegetarian diets. The recommended dosage is one capsule per day, and the vegan supplement is gluten- and soy-free. It’s also well-rated on Amazon, with a 4.7-star overall rating after more than 1,500 reviews. One reviewer wrote: “I've been a vegan for quite awhile and have been taking a multi-vitamin with B vitamins, but noticed the amount was pretty low, so I tried Naturelo B-12 and Wow, what a difference! I noticed immediately my energy level rose, my nails got stronger, and I just generally feel better since I've been taking the B-12. Highly recommend!” Amount per serving: 1,000 mcg B12, 200 mg organic spirulina

06 The organic B12 spray Amazon Garden of Life B12 Vitamin Spray, 2 Fl. Oz. $15 See On Amazon For a quick and easy way to take methylcobalamin B12, this supplement spray gives you 500 mcg per spritz. The recommended dose is one spray per day, and the bottle should be refrigerated after opening and used within 90 days. The vegan spray has a raspberry flavor, and it’s kosher, gluten-free, and USDA-certified organic. One reviewer wrote: “Very well absorbed, great taste, and easy to use. I have tested my vitamin levels with a blood test before and after the use of this product and I can see big and quick improvement which is telling me this product is very well absorbed.” Amount per serving: 500 mcg B12

Expert:

Daniel Boyer, M.D., a researcher with Iowa’s Farr Institute