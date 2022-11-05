Amazon sneakily released early Black Friday deals: here's what you don't want to miss

While Black Friday 2022 may not be until Friday, November 25, Amazon has already started releasing an abundance of early Black Friday deals, so you don’t have to wait to score major savings. BDG editors will continuously update this list with the best finds, covering everything from cozy home additions to the latest tech. But deals sell out quickly, so if you find something that you want, you’d be wise to snag it immediately.

40% off this 20-pack of rejuvenating under-eye masks Amazon Gold Under Eye Mask (20-Pack) - $19.97 $11.97 See On Amazon Amazon's top best-seller in eye masks, these under-eye patches are made with can help de-puff and rejuvenate tired eyes. High-powered ingredients like allantoin, hydrolyzed collagen, and amino acids provide further tightening-and-brightening benefits. You'll be glad you have this pack of 20 moisturizing masks the morning after a late night — even better if you store them in the fridge.

51% off this YETI Rambler with a MagSlider lid Amazon YETI Rambler with MagSlider Lid (10 oz) - $30.87 $15 See On Amazon With over 12,000 reviews, this Yeti rambler has an impressive 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon. Made from durable stainless steel, this Yeti tumbler can be counted on to keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold. The MagSlider lid that's included also prevents any accidental spillage. Choose from 21 colors.

50% off this 5-pack of extra-long lightning cables Amazon Vodrais Original Apple MFi Certified iPhone Charger 5 Pack (6 feet) - $21.99 $10.99 See On Amazon With a 4.6-star rating, this set of lightning cables is Amazon's choice for iPhone chargers, and it’s easy to see why. With a classic look and 6-foot cord, these chargers have a copper core and smart chip that keep your Apple products from overcharging. There's no better time to stock up on lightning cables for your Apple products than on a sales day, and this five-pack is on a deep, deep discount.

63% off this continuous mist spray bottle Amazon Hula Home Continuous Mist Spray Bottle - $14.99 $5.59 See On Amazon Unexpectedly, this continuous mist spray bottle is one of Amazon's bestselling beauty products. Perfect to use when styling hair or for a facial refresh (or for misting plants), the light-touch trigger releases a constant stream of fine mist from the leakproof bottle. It has an impressive 4.6-star overall rating.

65% off this linen bed sheet set Amazon Danjor Linens Bed Sheets Set (6 Pieces) - $37.99 $13.32 See On Amazon With more than 129,000 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.5-star rating overall, these bed sheets from Danjor Linens are quite popular on the site due to the fact that they're breathable, incredibly soft, and moisture-resistant. The set comes with pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet, and you can choose from different colors and sizes based on your needs.

50% off this 50-pack of KN95 face masks Amazon HIWUP KN95 Face Masks (50-Pack) - $29.99 $14.98 See On Amazon With a 4.4-star overall rating after more than 6,000 reviews, this 50-pack of KN95 face masks is a fan favorite — and it's on sale now. The masks are designed to comfortably cover the face, mouth, nose, and chin, and they filter out more than 95% of particles in the air.

50% off the Fire TV Stick 4K Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K - $49.99 $24.99 See On Amazon The Amazon Fire Stick 4K boasts over 182,000 ratings (and an impressive 4.7 stars overall), and you can get it for a discount if you act fast. With support for popular HDR formats and a super-fast processor, this easy-to-use device can make your couch feel more like a cinema.

71% off this nose-and-ear hair trimmer Amazon ZORAMI Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer - $39.99 $11.69 See On Amazon With over 33,000 reviews and an overall 4.5 stars, this hair trimmer is a great buy — especially today. It's battery-operated for portability and water-resistant for easy cleaning. Most importantly, its dual-edge blade has a 360-degree open-slit cover that trims hair inside the nose or ears without any pain or accidental nicks.

20% off this silky 2-pack of satin pillowcases Amazon Love's Cabin Silk Satin Pillowcases (Set Of 2) - $9.99 $6.99 See On Amazon More than 67,000 Amazon reviewers have tried these satin pillowcases , and they’ve earned an overall 4.5-star rating. The lustrous, wrinkle-free fabric comes in 27 colors and is machine washable, while an envelope closure keeps your pillow in place while you rest your head. See all Amazon Home deals

46% off the DISEN Non-Contact Thermometer Amazon DISEN Non-Contact Thermometer - $29.99 $16.19 See On Amazon Get temperature readings in as little as one second with this non-contact thermometer. The LED screen is simple to read even in the dark, and the color-coded background makes it easy to decipher whether or not a fever is present fast.

Natural Pumice Stone for Feet & Hands (2-Pack) - $9.99 $2.99 See On Amazon

61% off this 2-pack of permanent markers from Sharpie Amazon Sharpie Permanent Markers (2-Pack) - $4.18 $1.64 See On Amazon Sharpie markers vibrantly and permanently write on all kinds of materials, including paper, plastic, and metal. This classic two-pack has a 4.8-star overall rating and according to reviewers, "everyone needs these" — especially "for the price."

69% off this popular cordless water flosser Amazon B. WEISS Cordless Water Flosser - $95.99 $29.95 See On Amazon Supercharge your flossing routine with this highly rated cordless water flosser, which is gentle (but effective) on sensitive teeth and gums. It's equipped with four flossing modes — soft, normal, pulse, and a customized setting — and the large-capacity water tank is detachable for easy cleaning. This order comes with four flossing heads and a USB charger.

69% off the Bali Comfort Revolution Wire-Free Bra Amazon Bali Comfort Revolution Wire-Free Bra - $48 $14.99 See On Amazon Fans have reported that this seamless wire-free bra from Bali is “the most comfortable bra ever,” and is perfect for all-day wear. Smooth and soft, it features four-way stretch, wide bands that won't dig into shoulders, and reinforced zones for support and shaping.

50% off this 6-pack of multipurpose sponges from Scrub-It Amazon Scrub-It Multi-Purpose Scrub Sponges (6-Pack) - $25.98 $12.89 See On Amazon These sponges from Scrub-It are a true kitchen necessity — and they can be yours today for an ultra-low price. The set comes with six sponges, each of which features a high-quality microfiber cloth on one side and a durable scrubber on the other. Best yet, the sponges are machine washable, saving you major money in the long run.

63% off the Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner Amazon Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner - $299.99 $119.99 See On Amazon Finally, a powerful robot vacuum cleaner without the exorbitant price. This cleaner has 360-degree sensors that allow it to detect problem areas and avoid places it might get stuck. Fitting under most beds and sofas, this cleaner reaches tight spots and uses strong suction on pet hair and dirt. Use the cleaner's app to set home cleaning schedules, toggle between the four clean modes, and more.

72% off this set of hotel-quality pillows Amazon COZSINOOR Hotel Bed Pillows (2-Pack) - $79.99 $22.17 See On Amazon With a breathable polyester cover, plush hollow fiber filling, and a 4.4-star overall rating after 16,000 reviews, these gel down-alternative pillows have a lot going for them. They're soft to the touch, but firm, to give side, back, and stomach sleepers a good night's rest. Plus, the pillows are machine washable and the stitching is reinforced for extra durability.

29% off this outlet extender with surge protection Amazon LVETEK Surge Protector Outlet Extender - $19.99 $14.21 See On Amazon This surge protector and outlet extender can add so many extra outlets to your standard plug. It has five outlets and three USB ports and one USB-C port. It also functions as a surge protector. This is the number-one best-selling surge protector on Amazon and has racked up an impressive 4.7-star overall rating after 5,000 reviews.

46% off the Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Amazon Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit - $19.99 $10.89 See On Amazon Easily remove lint buildup from your dryer vent with this handy vacuum hose attachment, which connects to most standard vacuums and is equipped with two suction levels to handle both light and heavy-duty cleaning jobs. “This product is well worth the money, easy to use and will pay for itself in the long run by maintaining the efficiency and drying power of our dryer,” one of thousands of reviewers commented.

44% off these pull-on skinny jeans from Levi Strauss & Co. Amazon Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Pull-On Skinny Jeans - $29.99 $16.80 See On Amazon These pull-on skinny jeans are going to become your new go-to. Free of pesky buttons and complete with elastane in the cotton blend fabric, these pants are super stretchy yet structured looking. Meanwhile, they have a classic look with two faux pockets in the front and real pockets in the back. These fan-favorite jeans have over 52,000 five-star reviews and come in 15 different washes.

30% off this Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker Amazon Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker - $99.99 $69.99 See On Amazon This sleek single-serve Keurig coffee maker is slim enough to fit in nearly any kitchen, and is seriously discounted while sales last. Pop in your favorite K-cup or compatible coffee pod and you can select your size on the top. It can brew anywhere from 6 to 12 ounces of coffee. It's so popular it has earned a 4.6-star overall rating after 73,000 reviews.

33% off this wildly popular sheet set from Mellanni Amazon Mellanni Sheet Set - $47.97 $32.37 See On Amazon This four-piece Queen sheet set is made of brushed microfiber and has earned an overall 4.5-star rating after more than 325,000 Amazon ratings. It comes in 40 colors and is resistant to stains, shrinking, and wrinkles.

23% off this NYX Mechanical Eyeliner Pencil Amazon NYX Mechanical Eyeliner Pencil, Black - $6.50 $3.74 See On Amazon With 89,000 ratings and a stellar 4.5-star rating overall, this NYX pencil eyeliner is the definition of a cult-favorite. Reviewers have raved about the intense pigmentation, the smooth application, and the way that it defies smudging or running (making it particularly great for your waterline). And since it's mechanical, you don't need to worry about sharpening it. Take your pick from 13 bold shades.

62% off this 3-pack of charging cables for Apple products Amazon OCEEK 6FT MFi Certified Lightning Cable Fast Charging Cords (3-Pack) - $20.99 $7.99 See On Amazon Compatible with iPhones and other Apple products, this three-pack of lightning cables works quickly and safely to charge up your devices. With a clean look, these charging cords are super durable and can withstand over 20,000 bends without fraying. Stock up while these are at a deep discount, because these cables have a 4.5-star rating on Amazon.

39% off this 2-pack of microfiber hair towels Amazon YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap (2-Pack) - $17.99 $10.96 See On Amazon A number-one best-seller on Amazon, these microfiber hair towels are absorbent and gentle on hair. Plus, they're ultra-lightweight, so they won't slip off your head or cause neck discomfort.This pack of two towels is seriously discounted today; and because they're so highly rated (they have over 38,000 fans), they'll likely sell out fast.

31% off the REVLON One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Amazon REVLON One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 - $69.99 $48 See On Amazon The Revlon One-Step is a cult-favorite hair tool in its own right, but this new version is designed with a smaller barrel size and a slimmer handle for even more versatility to create soft waves or tighter curls. This multitasking hair dryer, brush, and volumizer will cut down so much time in your routine. Over 7,000 Amazon users have invested in this hair tool and the results are a glowing, 4.5-star overall rating.

22% off this hanging toiletry bag Amazon BAGSMART Hanging Toiletry Bag - $29.47 $22.99 See On Amazon This hanging toiletry bag features four panels that fold out for easy viewing of your items and the hook lets you hang the whole thing on a closet rod or door hook. An easy upgrade to your travel gear, it features a variety of zippered pouches and elastics to hold makeup, brushes, bottles, and more.

33% off this swivel power strip Amazon Bell+Howell Swivel Power Strip - $29.95 $19.99 See On Amazon This power strip from Bell+Howell is a must-have for the home — and Amazon reviewers seem to agree (it's earned a 4.6-star rating overall after 3,000-plus reviews on the site). The device can safely charge up to nine devices at once (including your phone, tablet, computer, and more) since it has six three-prong outlets and three USB ports. And the strip even swivels, allowing you much easier access.

42% off these classic clogs from Crocs Amazon Crocs Unisex Adult Classic Clog - $49.99 $29 See On Amazon The fan-favorite original Crocs clog is lightweight, waterproof, supportive, breathable, and versatile, which explains its best-selling status. It also has over 370,000 reviews and a near-perfect 4.8-star rating. And you can get it for a major discount right now.

54% off this set of indoor mini security cameras from Blink Amazon Blink Mini Indoor Plug-In Security Cameras (2-Pack) - $64.99 $29.99 See On Amazon With these mini indoor cameras, you can check on your house anytime, day or night. The Alexa-compatible cameras are easy to set up, will send notifications to your phone when motion is detected, and let you hear and speak to people and pets with two-way audio — it's no wonder they've got over 155,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

55% off this 6-piece Turkish towel towel set Amazon American Soft Linen 6 Piece Towel Set - $72.95 $32.79 See On Amazon This 100% Turkish cotton towel set is a best-seller on Amazon with nearly 45,000 reviews and an impressive 4.5-star overall rating — and you can get it for a discount while this deal lasts. Each soft, fluffy set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths.

26% off the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Amazon Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser - $99.99 $74.04 See On Amazon If you want to step up your dental hygiene game, now's the time with Waterpik's Water Flosser, which is on major sale right now. Perfect for tackling plaque and massaging gums, it comes with seven dental tips, so the whole family can get a thorough clean. Plus, it has a 4.7-star overall rating after more than 111,000 reviews.

38% off this handy garment steamer Amazon Hilife Handheld Garment Steamer - $38.99 $23.99 See On Amazon A number-one best-seller with 4.3 stars and over 87,000 reviews, this handheld steamer is the easiest way to get clothes looking crisp at home or while traveling. It's lightweight, easy to pack, and lasts for up to 15 minutes on one fill — plus it's great for refreshing hard-to-wash upholstery, too.

50% off this stackable lunch container Amazon Bentgo Salad Stackable Lunch Container - $29.99 $14.99 See On Amazon With this container, you can keep your toppings and dressing separate until lunchtime — or use it to organize and transport other dishes with both mains and sides. Either way, this stackable lunch container is leakproof and comes with a reusable fork, which explains its 4.7-star rating after more than 44,000 reviews

23% off the Ninja Air Fryer Amazon Ninja Air Fryer - $129.99 $99.95 See On Amazon If you've ever had your eye on an air fryer, now is the time to buy. This Ninja air fryer is a fan-favorite on Amazon — boasting a whopping 4.8-star rating overall after 40,000 reviews — and that's likely because it can hold a lot of food (the capacity is 4 quarts), and it has a wide temperature range. Plus, the machine takes just three minutes to preheat, saving you major time.

24% off this fabric shaver Amazon BEAUTURAL Fabric Shaver And Lint Remover - $16.99 $12.97 See On Amazon Help keep your fabrics fluff-, lint-, and pill-free with this highly rated fabric shaver. Suitable for everything from wool coats to sweaters, furniture, and toys, its adjustable features ensure it can handle even your fluffiest fabric. Just check out the reviews — nearly 6,000 shoppers have weighed in, and it’s earned a 4.5-star rating overall.

40% off the AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon AquaOasis™ Cool Mist Humidifier - $49.97 $29.97 See On Amazon This cool mist humidifier has a generous 2.2-liter tank that makes it perfect for large rooms, bedrooms, or nurseries. The spout can rotate 360 degrees to point in whichever direction you need, and the humidifier has a large enough tank to run through the night. It's no surprise that this is one of the most popular humidifiers on Amazon, with a 4.3-star overall rating after 74,000 reviews.

10% off the Wet Brush Original Detangler Hair Brush Amazon Wet Brush Original Detangler Hair Brush - $9.98 $8.99 See On Amazon The Wet Brush is a cult favorite thanks to its soft, flexible bristles that are super gentle but still effective on tough tangles. It's a magic formula that has earned it a 4.8-star overall rating after more than 65,000 reviewers have weighed in. There are also tons of colors and designs to choose from.

38% off this 50-pack of velvet hangers Amazon Zober Premium Velvet Hangers (50-Pack) - $39.99 $24.99 See On Amazon With over 52,000 reviews and a 4.8-star overall rating, it's clear these velvet hangers are worth a spot in your closet. With the help of the notches on the shoulders, these hangers keep clothes in place and are replete with 360-degree swiveling hooks. They come in a pack of 50.

35% off this set of colorful fine-tip pens Amazon Taotree Fineliner Pen Set (24-Pack) - $10.99 $7.19 See On Amazon This set from Taotree comes with 24 pens in a range of vibrant shades — they're ideal for journaling, sketching, art projects, and more. All of the pens have a fine point (0.38 millimeter, to be exact) for precision. Snag them now for this amazingly low price.

8% off this painless hair remover Amazon Finishing Touch Flawless Painless Hair Remover - $19.88 $18.25 See On Amazon For unwanted peach fuzz or stray hairs, this lipstick-sized gadget is an absolute game-changer. It painlessly removes hair from your face without irritating your skin. It's no wonder it has won awards from beauty experts and garnered the love of 84,000 Amazon shoppers.

40% off this makeup brush and sponge set Amazon BESTOPE PRO Makeup Brushes & Blender Sponges Set (16-Piece) - $19.99 $11.99 See On Amazon Grab all of the tools you'll need for your entire makeup routine in one fell swoop. This set from BESTOPE PRO comes with various sponges and brushes for everything from foundation to shadow, and it even has lash and brush-cleaning tools. It's earned a 4.6-star overall rating after over 5,000 reviews.

58% off this 14-piece makeup brush set Amazon BS-MALL Makeup Brushes (14 Pieces) - $19.99 $8.49 See On Amazon This 14-piece makeup brush set has an impressive 4.6-star overall rating after 109,000 reviews, with users reporting it's perfect for achieving "flawless" makeup application. The set includes everything from eyeliner brushes to foundation brushes, all with soft, dense bristles for blending.

51% off this 6-pack of socks from Puma Amazon Puma Runner Socks (6-Pack) - $18 $8.78 See On Amazon These Puma runner socks have over 34,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. They're made from mostly rayon for breathability with some spandex for stretch, and they have form strips on the sides to ensure a secure fit.

55% off this facial roller and gua sha set Amazon HANABEE Quartz Facial Roller & Gua Sha Tools - $19.99 $8.99 See On Amazon Self-care shouldn't cost a fortune, and this facial roller and gua sha deal makes that a reality — plus, it’s backed by a 4.5-star rating after over 3,000 reviews. Use the tools after serums and moisturizers to boost absorption or as a nice stress relief aid. Hint: Stash them in the fridge for a cooling sensation.

35% off this 100-pack of triple-ply face masks Amazon NNPCBT 3-Ply Black Disposable Face Masks (100-Pack) - $19.99 $12.99 See On Amazon These disposable face masks have a 4.6-star rating and over 129,000 reviews on Amazon, and feature three layers of filtering material. The folding design and elastic ear loops make them comfortable to wear, and since they come in a pack of 100, you’ll always be fully stocked.

49% off the Joomra Pillow Slippers Amazon Joomra Pillow Slippers - $39.99 $20.38 See On Amazon Wear these multi-tasking slippers inside the house, in public showers, or while running errands. They're highly absorbent and feature thick soles, a soft EVA insole with comfy heel cups, and a roomy toe. Choose from 16 colors.

35% off this iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum - $274 $179 See On Amazon Sit back, relax, and let the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum unearth dirt and dust from the depths of your carpets, hard floors, and from beneath your furniture. The self-charging vacuum adjusts to different floor types and runs for up to 90 minutes before needing to be recharged. This highly rated pick has more than 14,000 reviews and a 4.3-star overall rating.