Believe it or not, the holiday season is here, and with it Amazon's early holiday deals event is in full swing. This time of year is one of the best times to give the gift of an easy home upgrade -- and, hey, if you want to upgrade your own home too, there's no time like the present. Whether you're looking to make a space a little bit smarter with smart plugs and a smart speaker or you just want to sleep a little better at night with some super soft pillows and bed sheets, there are some major deals to be found.

There's just one little problem: It can be sort of tricky to maneuver Amazon and find all of these superb holiday-time deals -- there's just a lot of them. Fortunately for you, the commerce team at Mic has found the best home deals to be had on Amazon during this early holiday shopping season, so you can make your home quite literally merry and bright. And the best part is you don't even have to be a Prime member to score these deals.

50% off the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Remote with Alexa (includes TV controls) - $49.99 $24.99 See On Amazon The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is compatible with Alexa, so you can browse among over 1 million movies and TV shows across several streaming platforms with just the sound of your voice. And hundreds of thousands of reviewers rave about this remote's upgraded model: "It's faster than previous fire sticks," one customer reported. "Things are smoother and faster overall."

40% off a two-pack of luxurious gel pillows Amazon Beckham Hotel Collection Luxury Gel Pillows (set of 2) - $39.99 $23.99 See On Amazon Get this two-pack of hotel-quality gel pillows that are perfect for side, back, and stomach sleepers. They boast an overall 4.5-star rating on Amazon from over 120,000 shoppers and are among the most popular pillows on the site. If you click the coupon box, you can score an additional discount.

46% off these satin pillowcases with 153,000 5-star reviews Amazon Bedsure Satin Pillowcases for Hair & Skin (Set of 2) - $11.69 $6.37 See On Amazon Boasting a 4.5-star overall rating after 208,000 reviews, these are Amazon's top choice for satin pillowcases. Not only are they temperature-regulating to keep you cool, but they prevent hair breakage and pillow creases on your face.

60% off the Echo Auto Amazon Echo Auto - $49.99 $19.99 See On Amazon Outfit your car with Alexa smart assistant technology with the Echo Auto. You'll be able to stream music, set reminders, ask to hear the news and more — all with simple voice commands. You can also select an option that comes with six months of free Amazon Music Unlimited.

25% off Apple AirPods with a charging case Amazon Apple AirPods with Charging Case - $159 $119 See On Amazon Customers can't stop raving about the Apple AirPods, giving these wireless earbuds a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating after nearly 400,000 reviews. This pair with a wired charging case gives you up to 5 hours of audio on a single charge and 24 hours with the case.

52% off this non-contact thermometer Amazon DISEN Non-Contact Thermometer - $29.99 $14.39 See On Amazon This touchless thermometer takes quick and accurate temperature readings with the touch of a button. It runs on AAA batteries, which are included, so you can use it anywhere -- and if you click the coupon box, you can save an additional discount.

72% off a 100-pack of disposable black face masks Amazon Black Disposable Face Masks (100-Pack) - $31.99 $8.99 See On Amazon Stocking up on masks when they're on sale is always a smart idea, and these black disposable masks come in a pack of 100. They feature a three-ply design and soft elastic ear loops so they're comfortable to wear. Snag them on for a huge discount while sales last.

50% off this digital meat thermometer Amazon ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer - $29.99 $14.99 See On Amazon This digital meat thermometer takes the guesswork out of meal prep by providing accurate temperature readings in seconds flat without cutting into your food. It folds up compactly when not in use, and features a magnet on the back for seriously convenient storage. Over 95,000 shoppers gave it 4.6 stars for being simple yet brilliant, with an easily read LED screen that saved so much hassle.

43% off a six-pack of heavy-duty tape Amazon Scotch Heavy Duty Packaging Tape (6-Pack) - $20.99 $13.21 See On Amazon Featuring more than 63,000 ratings and an overall 4.8 stars, this clear 3M shipping tape has strong adhesive that’s designed to stay put on all kinds of boxes. Now’s a good time to stock up on the popular tape, too — this six-pack of rolls and dispensers is steeply discounted.

24% off a five-pack of lightning cables Amazon Onpro Apple MFi-Certified Lightning Cables (5-Pack) - $9.99 $7.64 See On Amazon Stocking up on a value pack of lightning cables is always a smart idea, especially when they're on sale. This set of five cables comes in one size, 6 feet, and has a glowing 4.5-star overall rating from hundreds of reviewers. These are also nylon braided for more durability and even MFI certified, made for iPhones.

48% off a 20-pack of KN95 face masks Amazon HUHETA KN95 Face Masks (20 Pack) - $28.99 $14.99 See On Amazon Individually wrapped for on-the-go convenience, these KN95 masks offer an incredible five layers of protection that’s easy to toss in a bag so you always have a clean one spare. They’re designed to provide extra breathing room around the mouth and nose while packing down flat, with an adjustable nose clip and elastic ear loops for a comfortable yet secure fit.

58% off a six-pack of hand soap Amazon Softsoap Moisturizing Liquid Hand Soap (6-Pack) - $13.99 $5.94 See On Amazon Stock up on hand soap before cold and flu season starts with this six pack of moisturizing, aloe-infused Softsoap. It's backed by thousands of positive ratings on Amazon, and is a steal at less than a dollar per bottle.

55% off a three-pack of best-selling scissors Amazon Ultra Sharp Multipurpose Scissors (3-Pack) - $18.99 $8.49 See On Amazon Boasting an average 4.8-star rating from over 40,000 Amazon shoppers, this three-pack of safety scissors is a great buy. They have sharp stainless steel blades, and comfortable handles that are coated with a softer material.

42% off Revlon’s cult-favorite one-step styler Amazon REVLON One-Step Styler - $59.99 $34.99 See On Amazon When it comes to hair tools, the Revlon One-Step is an MVP that's garnered a 4.6-star overall rating after 273,000 reviews (!). The two-in-one hair dryer and styler amps up the volume, but doesn't damage hair. Grab this, and you can look like you had a salon blowout every single morning.

27% off a two-pack of voice-controlled smart plugs Amazon Kasa Mini Smart Plugs, 2-Pack - $19.99 $14.69 See On Amazon If you're looking to upgrade your home tech, a set of smart plugs is a great place to start. These mini plugs let you voice control any outlet with either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Wildly popular on Amazon, they boast over 37,000 perfect five-star ratings.

45% off the Amazon Echo Show 8 (1st Gen) Amazon Amazon Echo Show 8 (1st Gen) - $109.99 $59.99 See On Amazon With an 8-inch HD screen, the Echo Show 8 offers so much functionality in its table-friendly design. Use this to make calls, watch videos, play music, follow a recipe, or curate grocery lists, all with built-in Alexa technology. It can also ask as a smart home hub, controlling your Alexa-compatible smart light bulbs, outlets, or other home tech. This device has earned a near-perfect, 4.7-star overall rating from more than 220,000 Amazon users.

40% off a Le Creuset dutch oven Amazon Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, 3.5 qt - $300 $179.95 See On Amazon If you've been waiting for Le Creuset's enameled dutch ovens to go on sale, consider your wait over. Right now, you can get this piece of heirloom cookware for a whopping 40% off on Amazon. It boasts a near-perfect average rating of 4.9 stars with hundreds of positive ratings from Amazon shoppers.

38% off the small-but-mighty Echo Dot Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker With Alexa - $39.99 $24.99 See On Amazon Get the third-generation Echo Dot smart speaker for an impressive 38% off right now. This small-but-mighty Alexa-enabled speaker boasts an impressive 4.7-star rating from over a million Amazon shoppers who say it's super useful.

25% off this robot vacuum that’s also a mop Amazon Bissell SpinWave 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum - $399.99 $299.99 See On Amazon Specifically designed to tackle the tough messes found in homes with pets, this two-in-one robot vacuum also works as a mop. It's recommended for use on hard floors, and can run for up to 130 minutes on a single charge.

44% off a classic Kindle Amazon Kindle with a Built-In Front Light - $89.99 $49.99 See On Amazon This Kindle has so many great features that make for a comfortable reading experience anywhere, like a built-in front light, adjustable brightness settings, and a glare-free screen. Other highlights include a long-lasting battery, built-in Audible, and Bluetooth technology, so you can even use this to listen to audiobooks. Over 25,000 Amazon reviewers left this a five-star rating.

37% off this makeup organizer that rotates 360 degrees Amazon 360° Rotating Makeup Organizer with Adjustable Compartment Heights - $29.99 $18.99 See On Amazon This transparent organizer rotates a full 360 degrees so all your items are easily spy-able. Perfect for makeup, skincare products, hair accessories, jewelry, and more, over 7,000 reviewers give this practical space-saver 4.6 stars.

30% off a set of three chic flameless candles Amazon GenSwin Gold Glass Battery Operated Flameless Candles (Set of 3) - $39.99 $27.99 See On Amazon If you want to add some ambiance to your space without dealing with actual candles, get this set of three flameless LED candles instead. They come in pretty gold glass containers, run on AA batteries, and come with a 10-key remote that includes a timer.

50% off this weighted blanket with 34,000 5-star reviews Amazon YnM Weighted Blanket - $79.99 $39.80 See On Amazon The best-selling YnM weighted blanket has 26,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.6-star rating because it's considered a great value under normal circumstances — but right now, you can grab its calming glass beads and seven-layer structure for less than $50.

28% off a smart plug Amazon reviewers call “genius” Amazon Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug - $24.99 $17.99 See On Amazon Set timers for your string lights, control your outdoor entertainment center, and more with this outdoor smart plug. It comes with two outlets, and works within 300 feet of the nearest WiFi source.

38% off a handy 100-pack of zip ties Amazon Heavy Duty Zip Ties, 8 Inch (100-Pack) - $9.99 $6.19 See On Amazon Zip ties are so useful to have around the house for everything from minor repairs to keeping your holiday decorations in place, and this 100-pack of heavy duty zip ties is currently on sale. They have a self-locking design, and are backed by thousands of positive ratings on Amazon.

44% off this cool mist humidifier Amazon AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier for Bedrooms & Large Rooms - $49.99 $27.95 See On Amazon This cool mist humidifier has a 2.2-liter capacity, and multiple mist settings, so you can breathe easy. It's Amazon's number-one bestselling humidifier, and has thousands of fans on the site.

27% off these gorgeous outdoor string lights Amazon addlon Weatherproof Outdoor String Lights (48 Ft) - $49.99 $36.33 See On Amazon For outdoor gatherings or al fresco dining in your backyard, a set of weatherproof string lights like this one from addlon is a great investment. These come in a 48-foot length with 15 incandescent light bulbs per string. You can link up to five of these string lights together to outfit your entire outdoor space, and each bulb has a hook above it so you can anchor them to tree branches, posts, or railings — you name it. Over 17,000 Amazon users have invested in this set, and the reviews are rave to the tune of a 4.7-star overall rating. Clip the coupon to save an extra 5% off the sale price, for an even better deal.

26% off these LED strip lights with 4.6-stars on Amazon Amazon Tenmiro 65.6ft Led Strip Lights Color Changing - $26.99 $19.99 See On Amazon Add some ambiance to your space with these fan-favorite LED strip lights, which have earned an impressive 4.6-star overall rating out of over 51,700 ratings total. These fully customizable, remote-controlled lights feature adjustable brightness and light modes, and their "cuttable" design can easily accommodate the size of your wall. This order also comes with self-adhesive tape and other mounting accessories.

32% a super cozy fleece throw blanket with 4.7-stars on Amazon Amazon Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket - $32.49 $21.99 See On Amazon Good luck getting out of bed in the morning: this cozy blanket is buttery soft with a luminous, velvety fleece and dense sherpa lining that looks and feels luxurious. Over 50,000 Amazon shoppers have awarded it 4.7 stars, dubbing it one of the best they’ve ever owned. “I look like Linus from Peanuts since I'm carrying it around with me everywhere,” one fan gushed.

36% off Amazon’s best-selling sheet set Amazon Mellanni Deep Pocket Sheet Set (4 pieces) - $47.97 $30.57 See On Amazon The bestselling sheets on Amazon feature a whopping 260,000 ratings and 4.5 stars overall from shoppers. The 1800 thread-count microfiber set is hypoallergenic with supernatural softness that comes out of the dryer wrinkle-free. "Fanf-ingtastick," praised one reviewer who had been on the verge of buying a $250 set. Queen, full, and twin sizes are all on sale now for a similar low price.

50% off the super popular Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet - $144.99 $74.99 See On Amazon Majorly discounted right now, this ad-supported Fire HD 10 tablet has racked up over 180,000 positive reviews on Amazon, and for good reason. The wildly popular tablet has a 10.1-inch HD display and comes with your choice of 32 or 64 GB of storage. It boasts an improved battery life so you can read, listen to music, stream videos, or just poke around on the internet for up to 12 hours on a single charge.

47% off a Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Kindle Paperwhite - $159.99 $84.99 See On Amazon This best-selling Kindle Paperwhite is lightweight and waterproof, making it one of the easiest ways to read when you're on the go. You can even sync to your library accounts like Libby or Overdrive, or download e-books and audiobooks from Amazon's wide digital library. You'd be in the company of nearly 120,000 Amazon users if you invested in this wildly popular, 4.6-star-rated e-reader.