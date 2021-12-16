11 camping gifts for people who can’t get enough of the outdoors

Make the happy campers in your life even happier.
While the pandemic has been thoroughly terrible, it did allow many of us much-needed time and space to reconnect with nature. Given that camping has surged in popularity, there’s a pretty good chance that someone in your life would love some shiny new camping gear.
Here are our picks for camping gifts for people who can’t get enough of the outdoors.
Expanding into a comfy seat and collapsing into a water bottle-sized bundle in seconds, the Cliq Chair makes cozying up to a campfire faster and easier than ever.