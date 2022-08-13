It’s hard to get a good night’s sleep when you’re hot and sweaty, so it’s helpful to have a good fan by your bedside. However, the best fans for sleeping are different from your everyday fan — they need to be able to keep you cool while operating at noise levels that match your sleep preferences.

What to look for in the best fans for sleeping

Some people like fans that are nearly silent, while others prefer a soft hum to give them some white noise. And then there are those who like loud industrial fans that will drown out any disruptive background noise; these are especially helpful for people who live in noisy neighborhoods or with folks who stay up later than they do. Before you start your shopping journey, think about how loud you’d like your ideal sleep fan to be.

Another great feature to look for in sleep fans is an adjustable knob or dial that lets you control the speed. In addition to helping you get just the right amount of airflow, this lets you to control the sound level more precisely and choose how much white noise, if any, you want. The clearest way to determine sound level is via decibel (for example, 30 decibels is considered whisper-quiet). Unfortunately, many brands don’t list this information, so for this roundup I’ve mostly relied on the reviews and other specs to determine the noise level of each fan.

Other bonus features to consider include a timer or auto shutoff, oscillating functions, and a remote control. Some fans even have special “sleep” or “nighttime” settings, which put them on programs that dim the control panels or slowly bring down the speed over time to help you fall asleep.

Lastly, think about the fan’s footprint in relation to the space you have. Pedestal fans and industrial floor fans usually work better in larger spaces. Tower fans can be especially convenient because they cool bigger areas but don’t take up as much space. Smaller bedrooms often call for more modest personal fans or tabletop designs.

Below, I’ve put together a list of the best fans for sleeping in a wide range of sizes, styles, and noise levels. Read on to find one that fits your sleep style the best.

Shop the best fans for sleeping

In a hurry? Here are the top picks:

01 The extra-quiet fan Amazon Rowenta Turbo Silence Extreme $140 See On Amazon Highlights: quiet operation, five speed settings, remote control included, auto-shutoff, oscillating feature What’s great about it: Simply put, this Rowenta Turbo Silence Extreme is one of the quietest fans out there. Multiple reviewers raved about its exceptional ability to stay quiet while still delivering powerful airflow. The well-liked pedestal fan, which boasts more than 5,000 five-star ratings, has five speed settings — and all are practically silent, according to shoppers. (These include “Turbo Boost” and “Silent Night” settings). The remote control lets you operate the fan from your bed, and when you don’t need it, you can stash it in the handy storage compartment in the back of the fan. This pick also has an oscillating feature and an eight-hour auto-shutoff timer to save energy. One reviewer wrote: “This is a great fan, wind flow ranges from a whisper to a cyclone. Fairly quiet at high speeds (compared to other fans), almost silent at lowest speed. Lowest speed is lovely for people who want air flow at night but donʻt like wind blowing on their head. Lowest speed is subtle air movement. It does not shake or rattle, it purrs. It is a lovely sound.” Fan type: pedestal | Dimensions: 24 x 7.2 x 20 inches | Noise level: quiet (35 decibels) | Available colors: 3

02 The loud floor fan Amazon B-Air FIRTANA-20X Floor Fan $90 See On Amazon Highlights: Loud operation that can drown out other sounds, three speed settings, tilting head What’s great about it: If you prefer loud fans for sleeping, this industrial floor fan is just the right thing for you. With 9,500-plus five-star reviews on Amazon, the popular fan is a cult favorite — reviewers noted that it does an excellent job circulating air and keeping you cool. The 20-inch fan showcases three speed settings, along with a tilting head to allow you to adjust the angle. This fan doesn’t have the bells and whistles of some of the other picks, like a remote control, auto shutoff, or oscillating functionality; however, it does provide dependable white noise for folks who want to drown out distractions. It’s super durable and offers a convenient carrying handle. One reviewer wrote: “I wanted a fan for white noise in our hallway outside of kids’ bedrooms and this does the trick. It replaced my almost 20 year old Vornado and it does not disappoint. It is LOUD (which I wanted) and moves a lot of air. Highly recommend if you’re looking for white noise!” Fan type: floor | Dimensions: 24 x 6 x 22.3 inches | Noise level: loud | Available colors: 1

03 The personal fan Amazon Vornado Flippi V6 Personal Air Circulator Fan $20 See On Amazon Highlights: quiet operation, compact size, two speed settings, tilting head What’s great about it: With more than 11,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this option is a great fan for sleeping if you want something tiny to keep by your bedside or to take with you when you travel. Reviewers wrote that the personal-sized fan is exceptionally quiet and it folds down compactly when not in use. It offers two speed settings with a tilting head and swivel base so you can aim it in the perfect direction. The mini fan doesn’t oscillate or have bonus features, but it’s fantastic choice for folks on the go. Plus, it comes in seven cool colors. One reviewer wrote: “Very well made and easy to use! It's lightweight, maybe weighs a pound. It has 2 settings, low and high. I keep this one by the bedside and it does not disturb me while sleeping. It's very quiet. I also like the color of the fan too! It matches my room decor. I also plan to use this one while traveling. My in laws keep their house very warm so this will come in handy [...]” Fan type: tabletop | Dimensions: 5.13 x 5.13 x 3.5 inches | Noise level: quiet | Available colors: 7

04 The table fan Amazon Honeywell Turbo Force Oscillating Table Fan $49 See On Amazon Highlights: quiet operation, three speed settings, tilting head, oscillating feature What’s great about it: This quiet contraption is one of the best table fans for the bedroom, especially if you’re someone who doesn’t want a lot of noise. It has a convenient tabletop design that makes it easy to rest on a dresser or nightstand — and the oscillating feature provides offers excellent airflow. The medium-sized fan offers three speed settings, along with a 90-degree tilting head. Plus, with more than 16,000 positive reviews, it comes well-recommended by shoppers. The only drawback is that it lacks a timer and remote control. One reviewer wrote: “I LOVE these fans! Already had one, but decided i needed 2 more for other rooms in the house. They're quiet, adjustable and move more air than my A.C. unit! A great value!” Fan type: tabletop | Dimensions: 10.31 x 9.92 x 14.57 inches | Noise level: quiet | Available colors: 1

05 The tower fan Amazon Lasko Wind Curve Oscillating Tower Fan $74 See On Amazon Highlights: medium-quiet operation, three speed settings, auto shutoff, oscillating feature, remote control included What’s great about it: If you’re looking for a bedroom fan with a remote that offers quiet but calming white noise while you sleep, the Lasko Wind Curve is the way to go. In addition to the handy controller, the 42.5-inch tall tower fan boasts three speed settings (high, medium, and low) and a powerful motor that can cool the entire room. It has a special “nighttime” setting that automatically dims the display, then sets the fan on high and gradually lowers the speed and remains at low for the rest of the night. This fan also has an oscillating feature, an integrated carrying handle, and an auto shutoff timer you can program anywhere from 30 minutes to 7.5 hours. Plus, the slim, vertical shape makes it easy to fit into small spaces. One reviewer wrote: “I highly recommend this fan. It has a very soothing white noise sound that is adjustable (3-4levels) and definitely helps me sleep and stay asleep. The fan can rotate or stand still and has 4 different timer settings for auto shut off. You can also set it to run without shut off. I like the remote control. It was super easy to to set up. And has a great space saving design. It looks really nice and is super convenient to use.” Fan type: tower | Dimensions: 13 x 13 x 42.5 inches | Noise level: varies (depending on setting) | Available colors: 1