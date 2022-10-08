Whether you’re traveling or simply want to improve the taste of your tap water, the best filtered water bottles offer a convenient way to remove potentially harmful bacteria, chemicals, and other contaminants. But what kind of filtering you’re looking for will be a major determining factor on which reusable bottle is best for you. No matter what kind of filtering you need, though, the best options all have filters that are easy to replace as needed. Plus, they come in a variety of sizes, materials, and styles, so there’s sure to be one that suits your needs.

What to consider when choosing a filtered water bottle

First, you’ll want to consider where you’ll be using your water bottle and the kind of contaminants you’ll need to filter out. Some water bottles feature multi-stage filters that can remove bacteria, viruses, parasites, particulates (such as microplastics), chemicals, and heavy metals. These can be particularly useful when traveling to areas where you’re not sure how safe the drinking water is or when planning your next outdoor adventure. But if you’re looking for a filtered water bottle that’ll be used primarily for tap water, there are plenty of chlorine and chemical-reducing filters that can help improve the taste and smell of your water but won’t help against things like giardia.

Water bottle material

Next, you’ll want to consider the material of your water bottle. Plastic options provide lightweight durability and are often available at a lower price, but they may absorb odors from things like dish soap. Stainless steel water bottles provide extra durability for traveling or outdoor use, and some feature double-walled insulation to keep your water cool. However, you may find that stainless steel gives water a slightly metallic taste. Lastly, glass bottles are nonporous, so they won’t change the taste of water or absorb odors, and they often feature rubber or silicone sleeves for some added impact resistance — but glass might not sustain drops as well as plastic or stainless steel. Whichever material you prefer, each of these types of water bottles has dishwasher-friendly options if easy cleaning is a must-have.

Extra features

Finally, think about the special features you’d like your bottle to have. Some filtering water bottles can increase the alkalinity of your water. Other water bottles have bonuses like convenient carrying straps and multiple lids.

With these considerations in mind, scroll on for the best filtered water bottles, according to Amazon reviewers.

01 The tried-and-true one Amazon LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle $30 See On Amazon Pros: The membrane microfilter can clean approximately 264 gallons of water before needing to be replaced

Filters bacteria, parasites, microplastics, chlorine, and more

Comes with a carabiner

With each purchase, the brand helps children gain access to healthy drinking water Cons: The carbon filter needs to be replaced more often than the membrane filter (every 26 gallons) This 22-ounce water bottle features a two-stage filter straw consisting of a membrane microfilter that removes bacteria, parasites, and microplastics and an activated charcoal carbon filter that removes chlorine, bad tastes, and pesticides. The membrane microfilter has an impressively long life that lasts approximately 264 gallons before needing to be replaced. However, you’ll want to switch out the carbon filter more often because it has a 26-gallon lifespan. You can purchase the carbon filter separately or purchase the two-step system together. The bottle is made of BPA-free plastic, boasts a silicone comfort straw, and proceeds from purchases of this bottle help deliver clean drinking water to children in need. One reviewer wrote: “I moved from the midwest to the South about a year ago, and almost right away I started getting bad stomach aches, pains, etc. [...] At some point, I started to wonder if it could be an issue with the water, so I started looking into filters. I decided to give this bottle a try, since the price was good and so were the reviews, and I wanted something I could carry with me. I am SO glad that I did, because almost overnight I stopped having stomach issues altogether. It is a *little* hard to drink through the straw, but nothing too bad- with as much filtration as this uses, it's a small price to pay. Highly recommend it!” Material: BPA-free plastic | Capacity: 22 ounces | Weight: 7.8 ounces | Cleaning Instructions: Bottle and cap are dishwasher safe when the filter is removed | | Colors: 7

02 This filtered water bottle with 37,000+ reviews Amazon Brita Plastic Water Filter Bottle $25 See On Amazon Pros: One of the more budget-friendly bottles on the list

Built-in carrying loop

Sleek design Cons: Does not remove bacteria or parasites This filtered water bottle is a fan favorite and features a Brita water filter in the straw to help clear out particulates and bad tastes associated with chlorine. The filter lasts for approximately two months (40 gallons) before needing to be replaced, and it fits in most car cup holders. In addition, this bottle boasts a leak-proof cap, is dishwasher safe, and also comes in a colorful, stainless steel version for extra durability. One reviewer wrote: “I typically drink filtered tap water at home [...] That being said I’m really picky about how water tastes, so when traveling If the tap water isn’t good and there’s no access to a filter I end up spending a bunch of money on bottled water. This Brita filter water bottle solved that issue! I took it with me to the airport and on a couple flights and it made the airport water bottle station tap water taste so much better! [...] I was able to use this bottle throughout the trip from various tap water sources and It filtered it all pretty well. I was not disappointed.” Material: BPA-free plastic | Capacity: 26 ounces, 36 ounces (featured) | Weight: 16 ounces | Cleaning Instructions: Top-rack dishwasher safe when the filter is removed | Colors: 5

03 The stainless steel one that comes in 6 colors Amazon Philips Water GoZero Filtered Water Bottle $30 See On Amazon Pros: Insulated, stainless steel construction

Reduces chlorine and particulates

Features a pop-up cap to protect the mouthpiece from dust and dirt

The brand offers a one-year replacement warranty if anything breaks Cons: The filter has a lifespan of only 40 gallons Made by the reputable appliance brand, this filtered water bottle uses an activated carbon fiber filter to reduce chlorine and particulates from tap water. The filter lasts for up to two months (40 gallons) before needing to be replaced, and the bottle’s insulated stainless steel construction can keep fluids cold for up to 24 hours. It features a spill and dust-proof cap with a pop-up button, a soft silicone mouthpiece, and a carrying loop for easy transportation. Also great: The brand offers a one-year replacement warranty if anything should break. One reviewer wrote: “Love this! Stainless steel keeps water cold all day. Lightweight and has a nice loop for holding. Straw and filter combined into a nice mouthpiece. Simple to clean and makes water taste great. Perfect for bringing to work.” Material: Stainless Steel | Capacity: 18.6 ounces, 32 ounces (featured) | Weight: 13.58 ounces | Cleaning Instructions: Top rack dishwasher safe after removing filter | Colors: 6

04 The budget-friendly one Amazon Bobble Classic Filtered Water Bottle $11 See On Amazon Pros: Under-$15 price

Has an attached mouthpiece cover Cons: Doesn’t filter out bacteria or pathogens

According to reviewers, replacement filters can be harder to find If you’re looking for a simple way to filter your tap water, this budget-friendly plastic water bottle might be just what you’re looking for. The BPA-free bottle uses a carbon filter that reduces chlorine and impurities from up to 40 gallons of tap water (approximately two months of use). While the filter is replaceable, some reviewers wrote that finding replacements to purchase can be a little difficult — and while that may not be an issue for those who wish to use this bottle for a one-time trip, it’s worth considering if you plan on using this bottle long-term. One reviewer wrote: “Very light, small, easy to travel with. I brought this on an international trip and was able to stay hydrated without getting an upset stomach.” Material: BPA-free plastic | Capacity: 18.5 ounces | Weight: 3.2 ounces | Cleaning Instructions: Bottle and cap are dishwasher safe | Colors: 4

05 The glass one with a silicone sleeve Amazon Epic Escape Glass Water Bottle With Filter $44 See On Amazon Pros: Filters out 99.99% of tap water contaminants

An outdoor microbiological filter is available

The brand offers a money-back guarantee

Glass least impacts the taste of water inside Cons: Glass may break more easily than stainless steel

Heavier than other bottles on this list This glass filtered water bottle features a soft silicone sleeve for added protection and a large, 32-ounce capacity so you can fill up less often. The filter can remove over 70 tap water contaminants, including heavy metals and pesticides, and it will last up to 75 gallons (approximately three to four months) before needing to be replaced. In addition to the standard filter, the brand offers an outdoor microbiological filter that’s made for clearing out contaminants and bacteria typically found in rivers and streams. Plus, if you’re not completely satisfied with your purchase, the brand offers a money-back guarantee. One reviewer wrote: “I can finally reach my gallon of water per day goal without having to bring a full gallon jug with me to work. This filters out all the gross chemical/chlorine tastes in the treated water where I work. Worth every penny!” Material: Borosilicate glass with silicone sleeve | Capacity: 32 ounces | Weight: 24.3 ounces | Cleaning Instructions: Dishwasher safe with filter removed | Colors: 2

06 The highly rated one that filters viruses, bacteria & more Amazon GRAYL GeoPress Water Purifier Bottle $100 See On Amazon Pros: Has a 4.8-star overall rating after over 3,000 reviews

Can remove a comprehensive list of contaminants

Cartridge can filter 65 gallons of water before needing to be replaced

Heavy-duty construction is good for outdoors and traveling

Quick eight-second water filtering Cons: Pricey

Some reviewers note there’s a learning curve For a filtered water bottle that will remove everything from viruses and bacteria to protozoa, particulates, and chemicals, this one is a top contender. It’s made with a removable outer shell that can be separated from the inner core and used to scoop water out of streams or fill with running water until full. Then, the inner tube and cartridge get placed back inside of the shell as it simultaneously filters the water. The bottle is made of lightweight, durable, and BPA-free polypropylene plastic, and the filter can clean up to 65 gallons of water before needing to be replaced. One reviewer wrote: “We purchased 4 of these Grayl water purification bottles and are extremely happy with their performance. They were purchased with hunting, survival, and day-to-day use in mind. Used with lake/river water and tap water. The purified water tastes great and looks very clean. We will be purchasing a couple more. Kinda spendy, but very much worth the money invested in our health when you consider how many parasites, viruses, and bacteria these filters remove. We are very happy with our purchase. Highly recommend!” Material: BPA-free polypropylene plastic | Capacity: 24 ounces | Weight: 15.9 ounces | Cleaning Instructions: Allow cartridge to air dry, hand wash everything else with soap and water | Colors: 5

07 The one with a UV water purifier Amazon CrazyCap 2 2.0 Water Purifier Stainless Steel Bottle $79 See On Amazon Pros: Uses UV light to destroy germs, so there aren’t any filters to replace

Self-cleaning

Convenient USB charging

Comes with a lifetime warranty Cons: Doesn’t remove chemicals or metals

Pricey For a unique approach to water purification, this water bottle uses a UV light in the cap to effectively reduce bacteria, viruses, and pathogens in water. And according to the brand, it’s 99.99% effective at sterilizing water from streams as long as the water is transparent and free from particulates. Simply tap the cap twice to clean water in 60 seconds, or tap it five times for a more in-depth two-minute purification. It will also self-activate every four hours to keep the bottle clean and help reduce odors. There is no filter to replace, the UV light lasts up to 10 years or 500,000 treatments, and the cap is easy to charge with the included USB cord. Plus, the bottle is constructed of double-walled insulated stainless steel that can keep drinks hot for up to 12 hours or cold for up to 24 hours. While this water bottle is on the pricey side, it comes with a lifetime warranty for added reassurance. One reviewer wrote: “This water bottle is light weight, easy to carry around, at the UV light is a wonderful addition. So far no moldy smell, easy to recharge the cap. Highly recommend.” Material: Stainless steel | Capacity: 17 ounces | Weight: 15.4 ounces | Cleaning Instructions: Wash the cap with mild soap and water or alcohol wipes; the bottle is self-cleaning, but wash it with soap and water before first use | Colors: 1

08 The one with the 4-stage filter straw Amazon SimPure Filtered Water Bottle $25 See On Amazon Pros: The filter can last up to six months

Push-button lid helps keep the mouthpiece clean Cons: Some reviewers report that the filter clogs easily This BPA-free plastic filtered water bottle features a straw with four different types of filters built into it: a sediment pre-filter, coconut shell activated carbon, medical-grade hollow fiber, and medical-grade polypropylene cotton. All combined, the filter removes debris, chlorine, bacteria, parasites, microplastics, and particles. Each filter will purify up to 1,500 liters of water and last up to six months before needing to be replaced. One reviewer wrote: “Before getting this when i'd go hiking i'd have to carry water and a separate filter. with this i am able to fill it with water before heading out. once on the way back i can fill it with stream water and then have more clean safe water to drink. i think it is much easier to use than the 'plunger' type filters. the quality of the bottle/filter is a little better than i'd expected for the price.” Material: BPA-free plastic with a silicone mouthpiece | Capacity: 20.8 ounces | Weight: Less than 10 ounces, according to the brand | Cleaning Instructions: n/a | Colors: 2

09 The one that increases alkalinity Amazon Invigorated Water pH Active Filtered Water Bottle $35 See On Amazon Pros: The removable filters can be used in multiple containers

Insulated, stainless steel construction with two lid options

Only one that increases alkalinity Cons: Some reviewers said it took a while to get used to the taste

Does not remove bacteria or parasites For a filter bottle that’ll increase the pH of your water, this stainless steel option is a great pick. It comes with an alkaline filter pouch that floats in your water to help neutralize contaminants such as chlorine, heavy metals, and fluoride while adding minerals such as zinc, magnesium, and calcium. The filter lasts approximately 26 gallons and can be stored in the included waterproof pouch when not in use, and a three-pack of replacements is available. You can also use the filter pouch in any bottle. Additionally, the bottle comes with two lids: a bamboo stopper with a steel handle and a sports cap with a straw and handle. While the insulated stainless steel construction helps to keep drinks hot for up to 24 hours and cold for up to 48 hours, the brand does not recommend using the filter pouch in hot water. One reviewer wrote: “Love it!! I bought this bottle because I hate the taste of tap water and prefer clean, filtered water - a Ph filter is a bonus! [...] I take it everywhere: to work, on trips or running errands. It doesn’t sweat, has a good capacity, and it fits nicely in the cup holder in my car as well as my backpack. I can easily refill it from any water fountain and thanks to the little filter, the water always tastes great. Love the two different lid options, too. I use both, but the straw lid is my favorite - so convenient. I saw that you can order extra filters on Amazon too, so I stocked up. I highly recommend this.” Material: Stainless steel and copper with bamboo and plastic caps | Capacity: 22 ounces | Weight: 23.2 ounces | Cleaning Instructions: n/a | Colors: 1

10 The motivational one Amazon Epic Water Nalgene Filtered Motivational Water Bottle $48 See On Amazon Pros: 4.6-star overall rating

10 colors and designs and two sizes to choose from Cons: Some reviewers report that it leaks With this motivational water bottle, you get timed markers to help you reach your hydration goals, the sturdy Nalgene water bottle construction, and a powerful Epic-brand filter to help clear out chlorine, heavy metals, and other chemicals from your drinking water. The bottle comes with a standard replaceable filter that lasts three to four months depending on your individual use, but the brand also offers an outdoor microbiological filter for filtering out 99.99% of outdoor water contaminants. The bottle is made from impact-resistant Tritan plastic, comes in two sizes, and is dishwasher safe once the filter is removed. One reviewer wrote: “This is an amazing product. I have always loved Nalgene bottles and couldn't think of a better partnership than with Epic water filters. The construction of the bottle is top notch and feels like a super premium product. The water filter makes my chlorine smelling/tasting tap water taste great and the straw is super easy to use and requires minimal suction to get water through. This is a great buy, and I'm probably going to buy multiple of these for myself and as gifts for my family.” Material: BPA/BPS-free plastic | Capacity: 32 ounces, 48 ounces (featured) | Weight: 10.5 ounces | Cleaning Instructions: Dishwasher safe after removing filter | Colors/Styles: 10

