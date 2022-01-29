If your allergies are triggered at bedtime, you may already know there are no standards or regulations for how bedding brands can use the term “hypoallergenic.” As a spokesperson for the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) explains to Mic, “It’s a word many consumers have become comfortable with. It makes some believe anything with this label is better for them and less likely to trigger asthma and allergy symptoms.” According to AAFA, the best hypoallergenic pillows are easy to wash so you can remove allergen accumulation, and they’re free from potentially irritating chemicals.

Dust mites are a major cause of nighttime allergies, and they “live practically everywhere, especially in fabric-covered items in your house and bedroom,” says AAFA. That’s why hypoallergenic pillows have an outer cover that creates a barrier against dust mites and other allergens, and the pillow covers are often removable and machine-washable to reduce allergen buildup. If you choose a pillow without a removable cover, make sure the pillow itself is machine-washable or add your own washable cover to make it more allergy-friendly.

Dust mites also “like humidity levels of 70 to 80%,” according to the AAFA, so the best allergy-friendly pillows have tightly woven covers that are still breathable, protecting your pillow without creating too much humidity. Choose from materials such as cotton, polyester, and bamboo to help regulate temperatures (and keep you from overheating, too).

And since dust mites aren’t the only allergy-triggering culprit, according to AAFA standards, hypoallergenic pillows do not “contain chemical compounds in excess of levels known to trigger allergies,” such as phthalates or formaldehyde. The products below are backed by OEKO-TEX, GREENGUARD Gold, or CertiPUR-US certifications that show they’ve been tested for chemicals.

Finally, AAFA says, “There is no one pillow fill that is best for people with allergies,” so it might take a little bit of trial and error to find the best one for you and your allergies. As long as the pillow meets the allergy-reducing standards mentioned above and you’re not specifically allergic to the material, focus on the fill and firmness level you like best. Most pillows below are good for all sleeping positions, but some are specifically designed for side sleepers.

With all that in mind, scroll on for the best hypoallergenic pillows. They’re all easy to wash, breathable, and backed by glowing reviews from Amazon shoppers.

01 The fan-favorite one Amazon Coop Home Goods Premium Adjustable Loft Pillow $71 See On Amazon Filled with cross-cut memory foam, this hypoallergenic pillow comes with an additional half-pound of filling so you can adjust it to your desired firmness and height, making it customizable to any sleeping position. The pillow is CertiPUR-US and GREENGUARD Gold-certified and has an inner polyester liner that allows for breathability. The removable cover is made from a soft, breathable blend of bamboo-derived viscose rayon and polyester. Both the pillow and the outer cover are machine-washable, and the Coop pillow boasts 34,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. One reviewer wrote: “It is heavy enough to stay in place when propping up in bed, the fill is great for me. But it comes with extra if you want a more firm pillow, or you can take some out for softer. I have a lot of problems with allergies and asthma, but no problems with this pillow.” Available sizes: queen, king

02 The one for side sleepers Amazon Zoey Sleep Side Sleeper Pillow $80 See On Amazon This shredded memory foam pillow is curved specifically to help side sleepers get a good night’s sleep, and the foam filling is adjustable for even greater comfort. The inner liner and removable case are made from a lightweight, breathable blend of lyocell, polyester, and spandex. The outer cover is machine-washable, and the pillow is both CertiPUR-US- and OEKO-TEX-certified. The covers are available in white and gray. One reviewer wrote: “I’m a stomach and side sleeper and this pillow is a dream!! Very supportive, no sore neck/shoulders/arms in the middle of the night or in the morning. Right out of the box I had an amazing night sleep with it, and continue to do so.”

03 The budget two-pack Amazon OYT Pillows (2-Pack) $40 See On Amazon This budget-friendly two-pack of pillows is made with shredded memory foam that’s CertiPUR-US- certified. You can adjust the fill to reach your desired loft and firmness, so it’s customizable to any sleeping position. Plus, the removable outer covers are made from breathable, OEKO-TEX-certified microfiber that can be washed in the machine. One reviewer wrote: “Comfortable, soft but not bouncy. Since the cover has zippers, you can adjust the height and density of pillow by adding or removing the foam material.” Available sizes: standard, queen, king

04 The contoured one Amazon ZAMAT Contoured Memory Foam Pillow $40 See On Amazon Not only does this contoured memory foam pillow have a supportive neck arch, but it also has a removable foam insert for height adjustment so it’s comfortable for all sleeping positions. The quilted cotton and polyester cover is breathable and adds additional cushioning. It’s also machine-washable. The pillow’s memory foam is CertiPUR-US-certified, and it’s another hit with shoppers, earning more than 6,000 five-star ratings. Choose from four colors. One reviewer wrote: “This pillow has enabled me to sleep through the night without waking to adjust and/or replace [...] Best part is waking with no shoulder or neck pain. Also keeps head at angle that is conducive to clear breathing for those of us with allergy/sinus issues.” Available sizes: standard, queen

05 The latex one Amazon JUVEA Latex Pillow $100 See On Amazon Made from breathable natural latex, this hypoallergenic pillow comes in two styles: low-profile (for those who prefer a softer pillow) and high-profile (for those who like firm pillows). The Talalay latex is OEKO-TEX-certified, and the removable, machine-washable cover is available in three materials: TENCEL/lyocell, organic cotton, or a cotton blend. The pillow is comfortable for all sleeping positions. One reviewer wrote: “This has been the best pillow I have ever purchased. I have been getting a better night sleep. Deeper sleep, less neck pain, less to no headaches upon waking. Softest pillow in all my life, yet true to form.” Available sizes: standard, king

06 The budget-friendly one for hot sleepers Amazon Weekender Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Pillow $38 See On Amazon The ventilated design of this memory foam pillow helps keep it breathable, and the pillow is also infused with temperature-regulating gel. It’s made from CertiPUR-US-certified foam with a mid-loft, but it’s not adjustable like the previous options. However, at less than $40, it’s a good value for a high-quality pillow, and it’s comfortable for all sleeping positions. The removable, machine-washable cover is made from polyester, according to the brand website. What’s more, the pillow is backed by over 16,000 five-star reviews. One reviewer wrote: “It cradles my head and molds to my body, while still being soft and comfortable. It holds its shape well. I never have to fluff it or mess with it in order to feel supported. It does a good job of keeping me cool, too, which is an added bonus as I live in Atlanta and the summers can be stifling!” Available sizes: standard, queen, king

07 The body pillow Amazon Snuggle-Pedic Full Body Pillow $60 See On Amazon If you’re a side sleeper looking to support your legs, hips, and back, this body pillow will do just that without triggering your allergies. It’s filled with shredded memory foam that’s CertiPUR-US- and GREENGUARD Gold-certified, and it has a cooling bamboo pillow cover. The cover is not removable, but the whole pillow is machine-washable and dryer-safe — though you may want a pillow protector (sold separately) for extra defense against dust mites. One reviewer wrote: “Has been a great upgrade for my allergies. Conforms to the body; really helps with sleeping alignment.”

