Adding a multivitamin can help you meet all of your daily nutrition requirements — and liquid multivitamins may be easier to absorb and digest than capsules and tablets. The best liquid multivitamins have been made in facilities that follow the Food and Drug Administration’s Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) for dietary supplements, and they have been third-party tested to help ensure the product matches the label. To find out what to look for when shopping for liquid multivitamins, I reached out to Wendy Bazilian, DrPH, RDN, a registered dietitian and owner of Bazilian’s Health Clinic in San Diego, and Paul Abourjaily, PharmD, BCPS, BCACP, Senior Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

“Quality liquid multivitamins offer some versatility in use,” Dr. Bazilian tells Mic. “A person can microdose or spread it out over time (you can measure the amount you want and it can be incorporated into other foods if you wish also — into your smoothie or oatmeal or in your morning beverage or on a spoon).” According to Bazilian, multivitamins that have been manufactured in a GMP-certified facility and have third-party testing certifications from organizations such as United States Pharmacopeia (USP), Underwriters’ Laboratories (UL), and NSF International are the best options. With that in mind, each liquid multivitamin below is GMP-certified.

As for third-party-certified liquid multivitamins, options tend to be more limited — though two out of three products on the list meet this criterion. According to Dr. Abourjaily, there’s not necessarily a reason to avoid non-certified supplements, it’s “only that we have less assurances about the overall quality.” Considering that, you might prefer a multivitamin that’s been third-party tested (as opposed to certified) if it meets other criteria that are important to you such as being vegan, gluten-free, or non-GMO. Beyond GMP certification and third-party testing, Bazilian says, “Not every one of these is absolutely necessary, but the more the better of legitimate certifications.”

Keep in mind, the best way to get your daily dose of vitamins and minerals is through food, but if that’s not possible, a multivitamin can be a helpful supplement. Before taking a multivitamin, though, you may want to consult your doctor to tailor recommendations to your specific needs. “A general multivitamin with no extra ingredients is usually sufficient if someone is simply looking to supplement their diet, particularly if nutrition is otherwise not optimal,” Abourjaily explains. “Whether or not to include minerals – e.g., calcium, iron, magnesium — is largely dependent on other underlying conditions and factors.” Abourjaily adds: “Be careful about sugar content for those with underlying glucose intolerance or diabetes.”

Lastly, Bazilian suggests finding a multivitamin “that’s friendly to your budget and you can tolerate.” And Abourjaily notes, “Be vigilant about checking expiration dates and storage recommendations. Liquid products tend to have a shorter shelf-life and less stability under certain temperatures/conditions compared to solid dosage forms.”

Keeping all that in mind, these are the best liquid multivitamins on Amazon that are backed by certifications and come in flavors you won’t mind adding to your daily routine.

01 The expert-recommended one Amazon NOW Supplements Liquid Multi Wild Berry Flavor, 16 Oz. $20 See On Amazon Serving size: 1 tablespoon

Servings per container: Approximately 32 Dr. Bazilian recommends this NOW liquid multivitamin, citing its high-quality ingredients and certifications. “Plus it tastes good in general and is budget-friendly,” Bazilian adds. The multivitamin is backed by the Natural Product Association’s GMP certification, and it’s third-party certified by Underwriters’ Laboratories. In addition to vitamins and minerals such as A, C, D, E, B12, zinc, and more, the formula is also full of antioxidant-rich berry extracts, including wild blueberry, raspberry seed, tart cherry, and wild bilberry. The formula is iron-free and includes rice protein as a stabilizing agent to maximize absorption. This multivitamin is berry-flavored, and it’s also available in an orange flavor. One reviewer wrote: “I'd been using capsules for so long I'd forgotten a liquid vitamin was an option, but recent surgery mandated a temporary return to a soft diet. That return is apt to be permanent where this product is concerned. I like it much better than the hard capsule or chalk consistency chewable varieties. This product's flavor is good, consistency is smooth, and I plan to stick with it once I return to a normal diet.”

02 The organic one with iron Amazon Garden of Life Vitamin Code Multivitamin, 30 Oz. $38 See On Amazon Serving size: 1 capful

Servings per container: Approximately 30 Not only is this liquid multivitamin NSF-certified and made in a GMP facility, but the entire formula is also USDA-certified organic. It’s also non-GMO and free of artificial colors, flavors, and gluten. Along with common nutrients like zinc and vitamins A, C, D3, E, and B, the formula includes iron and blends of raw fruits, veggies, sprouts, and mushrooms. It’s available in mixed fruit or orange mango flavors. One reviewer wrote: “My energy level has soared since taking this vitamin! I feel overall so much better and don't hit the late afternoon wall/slump like I used to.”

03 The fan-favorite Amazon MaryRuth Organics Morning Liquid Multivitamin, 32 Oz. $34 See On Amazon Serving size: 1 fluid ounce

Servings per container: 32 While Mary Ruth’s liquid multivitamin does not have one of the most common third-party certifications, it is third-party tested, according to the brand, and it's a best seller on Amazon with more than 13,000 five-star reviews. It’s made in a GMP facility and is vegan, non-GMO, and free from gluten and added sugar. The multivitamin incorporates some organic ingredients, though it doesn’t have any organic certifications. The raspberry-flavored formula is iron-free, and in addition to providing various nutrients, it supports the immune system with vitamins C, D3, E, and zinc. In addition to this morning-specific formula, the brand also has a nighttime liquid multi-mineral. One reviewer wrote: “I have been using Mary Ruth's liquid multi-vitamins for about 3 weeks and have noticed a [substantial] change in my energy level, mood and general overall health. The taste is good, and there is absolutely no stomach discomfort.”

Experts:

Wendy Bazilian, DrPH, RDN, and owner of Bazilian’s Health in San Diego

Paul Abourjaily, PharmD, BCPS, BCACP, Senior Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at Tufts Medical Center in Boston