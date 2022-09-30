Some people can fall asleep despite distractions, while others need a little ambient noise to drift off. If you find yourself in the latter category, the best pink noise machines for sleep will provide relaxing, lower-frequency sounds comparable to ocean waves, steady rain, or rustling leaves. They also have adjustable timers and feature extras such as fans and other sound options to help you catch some zzzs.

What to look for in a pink noise machine

While white noise includes all frequencies, pink noise turns down the higher frequency sounds and creates a lower pitch, which may be more soothing for some sleepers. Most pink noise machines offer both pink and white noise options and a variety of other sleep sounds, but some basic models are pink noise-only. In addition, sound machines differ in their power requirements: Some feature plug-in designs via AC adapter or USB while others run on a battery, making them more portable and able to be used in situations without electricity.

Other noise machine features

In addition to providing relaxing pink noise to fall asleep to, these sound machines also provide other soothing sounds you can use while doing activities such as cleaning, reading, or meditating. And if you love the feeling of a breeze while you sleep, some pink noise machines have built-in fans. Others boast convenient extras such as travel-friendly designs, alarm clocks, and timers. Additionally, some models can stream music via Bluetooth connection to your phone, and others can be used as an optional night light with adjustable brightness.

So, if you’re hoping to drown out distractions at bedtime, check out these highly rated white and/or pink noise machines available on Amazon.

1. The fan-favorite

Pros:

Highly reviewed on Amazon

Includes pink, white, and brown noise plus fan sounds

Cons:

Doesn’t include any nature sleep sounds

With over 22,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this retro-style sound machine is a popular pick for creating a soothing sleep environment. It features 10 fan sounds and 10 ambient noise variations, including pink, white, and brown noise (which is even deeper than pink noise), and includes volume control so you can set it at your desired level. The machine has a built-in timer, can be powered using an AC or USB plug, and is available in either black or white. But if you like nature sounds as well, keep in mind this machine doesn’t include sounds such as ocean waves or rustling leaves.

One reviewer wrote: “I’ve been using sound machines for many years, and before that, I would have to keep a fan on for the white noise. I’ve used apps while traveling, streamed white, brown, pink etc online, rain sound cds, you name it, I’ve tried it. This product beats them all, hands down. I’ve finally found my holy grail sleep machine, and I think I can safely say, this is the one to buy. No loops, pops, gaps, repeating patterns to annoy, nothing but seamless customizable background sound to sleep by. I love this thing.”

Sounds: 20, including 4 pink noise options | Power: AC or USB | Dimensions: 4.4 x 4.4 x 2.2 inches

2. The one that’s also an alarm clock and nightstand light

Pros:

Offers personalized sleep and wake routines

Also functions as a sunrise alarm clock and adjustable bedside light

Includes a free trial to premium membership with restful exercises, playlists, sleep stories, and more

Cons:

Pricey

Have to use a smartphone app to control many of the features

Requires Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

No backup battery for alarm clock in case of power outage

Offering a plethora of features and customizations to help you sleep better, the Hatch Restore is the ultimate in sleep enhancements. In addition to offering customized wind-down routines to help you fall asleep, this noise machine also features an alarm clock with a gentle wake-up that mimics a natural sunrise to slowly pull you out of slumber. The semi-circle design houses a digital clock, soft touch buttons, and a customizable glowing light that can be set to your desired color and brightness.

It works with the free Hatch smartphone app and comes with a variety of sleep sounds, including pink noise and nature sounds, that you can enjoy right out of the box. Your purchase also includes a trial of the Hatch Sleep membership, which gives you access to guided rest exercises, sleep stories, and other tools to help you fall asleep. You can opt for a one-month trial of the annual plan (which renews at $49.99 per year) or a seven-day trial of the monthly plan (which renews at $4.99 per month).

One reviewer wrote: “I love that I can customize and change anything to help with falling asleep to going back to sleep, and to waking up. The light feature is ideal, and you can turn the clock off--helping with the "it's 4am and I'm awake" anxiety. The pink noise feature is completely soothing, and I even use it to nap on the weekends. I've never been a good sleeper since childhood, but this has really helped.”

Sounds: Pink and white noise, nature sounds, and more | Power: AC | Dimensions: 7.5 x 2.75 x 5.75 inches

3. The one with a personal fan

Pros:

The oscillating fan has adjustable speed and flow settings

Dimmable lights

Cons:

The sound of the fan is considered the “pink noise”

Only one sound available

If you’re one of the many people who love sleeping with a fan on, this personal sleep fan with pink noise is a great option. The USB-powered device sits on a pivoting base that’s small enough to place on your nightstand and features three cooling speeds, four light-dimming settings, adjustable airflow, and an oscillation option. There’s also a convenient auto-off timer. While the fan inside is what generates the soothing pink noise, according to the brand, it can still be heard even when you close the airflow shutter.

One reviewer wrote: “Pink noise is the real deal. As soon as I started using it, my REM sleep got a big boost. For the first time in years, I could remember dream almost every night. It also helped with the insomnia by about 75%. I'm still waking up at 5am, about an hour early than I'd like, but hey. Oh, and it helps me to have circulating air while I'm sleeping. This fan has several power settings, the ability to direct air up and/or through a vent in the front, and it allows for ZERO LIGHT [...] A great buy.”

Sounds: 1 | Power: USB | Dimensions: 7.03 x 7.03 x 7.4 inches

4. The one developed with a sleep expert

Pros:

Battery powered for use anywhere

Comes with 20 built-in sleep sounds

Offers access to a sleep sound library via the app

Has a headphone jack

Cons:

Have to use a free smartphone app for the auto-shutoff timer feature

Won’t play sounds while charging, according to a reviewer

This small but mighty battery-powered pink noise machine comes with a micro SD card that has 20 built-in sleep sounds, including three pink noise options. It can also connect to your phone via Bluetooth to stream music from your collection or sounds from the free Sound Oasis app. The Bluetooth range is approximately 30 feet, and the built-in rechargeable battery gets up to five hours of use before needing to be charged. You can access an auto-shutoff timer through the companion smartphone app, and there’s also a convenient headphone jack for private use. Plus, the brand developed this machine by working with a sleep expert, and it notes that some of the included sounds have been clinically proven to improve sleep.

One reviewer wrote: “This is a great sound machine of high quality and great capabilities and I am very happy with my purchase. I like the Pink Noise sounds and I have found that the constant pink noise running all night calms my active mind and allows me to get to sleep a lot faster. Plus, I seem to sleep a lot deeper which means I actually get up in the morning feeling a lot fresher than I ever used to.”

Sounds: 20, including 3 pink noise options (more sounds also available with the Sound Oasis app) | Power: USB-rechargeable battery | Dimensions: 2.25 x 2.25 x 2.5 inches

5. The one in 3 colors

Pros:

Easy-to-use, minimalist design

Cons:

Only has one sound

Doesn’t have any timer options

While this sound machine might be marketed as a white noise machine, according to the brand, it actually creates fan-based pink noise without any moving air. The simple design is also easy to use — just hit the switch to turn it on, then twist the top to adjust the volume and tone to your liking. Plus, you can choose from three colors: pink, charcoal, and white.

One reviewer wrote: “This is the best sound machine ever. I stayed in an Airbnb in Vermont and they had this in the room. I just had to buy my own. This thing turns on and the next thing I know, the sun is rising. I mean my head hits the pillow and I'm out. This is portable [...] does not take up a lot of space on my end table, it's easy to store when I don't want it out during the day. The sound is so soothing. I'm glad I don't have to keep that 10 hour youtube video of white noise on my computer every night.”

Sounds: 1 | Power: AC | Dimensions: 8 x 5 x 8 inches

6. The compact one with 36 built-in sounds

Pros:

One of the smaller options on the list, it’s ultra-portable and travel-friendly

Comes with 36 pre-loaded sounds

Three timer options

Battery or USB powered

Cons:

Some reviewers wished the speaker quality was a little better

For a travel-friendly and portable pink noise machine, this one measures just 3.69 inches wide and 1.72 inches tall to fit nicely in your bag. It comes packed with 36 sounds, including two pink noise options and various nature sounds, and can be powered by USB cord or rechargeable batteries (both are included). The convenient auto-memory feature will save the last sound and volume setting used, and the three timer settings (30, 60, or 120 minutes) give you the option to have it turn off or stay on all night.

One reviewer wrote: “I love this little sound machine! It's [compact], intuitive and easy to use, has a good range of built-in sounds, and - best of all - it's rechargeable, so you can take it anywhere, and not worry about batteries, or cords or outlets! There's quite a few of "noise" sounds - fan noise, white noise, brown noise and even "pink" noise, but I prefer nature sounds, and this machine has several that I like - from ocean waves and rain to crickets and summer night.”

Sounds: 36, including 2 pink noise options | Power: USB or rechargeable batteries | Dimensions: 3.69 x 3.69 x 1.72 inches