Whether you want to keep prepped ingredients or leftovers fresh, silicone containers are perfect for the job. Available in a range of constructions, the best silicone food storage containers have a durable, temperature-resistant design that allows them to move seamlessly from the pantry shelf to the refrigerator, freezer, microwave, dishwasher, and — in some cases — the oven.

You’ll generally have the choice between standard containers with lids and silicone bags that close via a zipper or pinch-seal design. Flat-lidded containers are stackable, which is helpful for maximizing space in the fridge, but they can be a bit bulky to store — although you can opt for a nesting or collapsible design to save space in your cabinets. Silicone bags and pouches have a slim, non-bulky construction, making them easy to store when not in use, and due to their soft, pliable design, these can offer the additional benefit of being safe for use in water baths for sous vide meals. Keep in mind that if you want to be able to reheat food easily, it’s worth considering a container with a microwave-safe lid that has a valve to allow steam to escape.

When shopping for a container that will come in contact with consumables, make sure to look for food-grade materials. Food-grade silicone is free of BPA, latex, lead, phthalates, and other potentially toxic substances, and it’s naturally elastic with a high resistance to tearing that enhances its durability.

Whatever it is you want to store, or where, the best silicone food storage containers are a versatile, reusable option. Here are six worth considering for your kitchen.

​​1. The highly rated premium bag

Highlights: 5,800 five-star Amazon ratings, durable, available in a range of colors and sizes

Stasher reusable bags are made from food-grade platinum silicone and come in an array of vibrant colors like citrus, jade, and amethyst. The versatile bags (which come in four sizes), are safe for use in the freezer, fridge, oven, microwave, and sous vide water bath, and they can be cleaned on the top rack of the dishwasher. A durable, self-sealing closure at the top of the bag prevents spills and keeps out unwanted odors and flavors (and, as a plus, you don’t have to keep track of a lid). In addition to the 28-ounce “sandwich” size featured above, this pick also comes in half-gallon, snack-size, or stand-up bags.

A reviewer wrote: “I hate using plastic baggies, and don’t want bulky [plastic containers] cluttering my house. This is perfect! It’s loose enough that you can put fruit and veggies in it without them getting squished, and seals tight enough that your cheese won’t mold in the fridge. I use this for everything. Not just sandwiches. I’ve got two of them, and they are honestly the best.”

Available sizes: 4

2. The nesting containers

Highlights: multi-size set, stackable, nesting design saves storage space

These stackable food storage containers with lids have a hard-shell design, but they also nest together to take up minimal space when they’re not being used. Made from BPA-free, food-grade platinum silicone, each container has a tight-fitting lid and is safe for use in the microwave, oven, dishwasher, and freezer (but not sous-vide bath). Available in five color options, the set includes three containers in 6.7-, 10-, and 20-ounce sizes, giving you a variety of options for storing food in dry or cold storage.

A reviewer wrote: “I bought these because I didn't want to use plastic, and glass containers are heavy. After reading some reviews, I wasn't sure if they would be big enough, but they are fine for my wife and me. They are deep and hold more than I thought at first sight. They nest inside each other for easy storage, are air-tight and temperature resistant, so I can quickly warm up my leftovers or freeze them. Highly recommend.”

Available sizes: 1 multi-size set

3. The budget-friendly multi-pack

Highlights: wallet-conscious, single- and multi-size sets available

A budget-friendly option, these tear-resistant silicone bags from Homelux Theory are available in a range of size combinations, so you can opt for small, medium, or large bags, or a variety of multiple sizes — and they won’t break the bank. Whether you choose to stack them flat or stand them up like books, these heavy-duty bags have a slim design that takes up minimal space in cold or dry storage, plus the gallon-size bags expand flat, so they stay upright for easy filling. The wide openings have zippered tops with bonus slide-on rods for leakproof, airtight storage, and easy-to-read volume lines are printed on the exterior of the bags for guidance when portioning. The food-grade silicone is safe for use in the fridge, freezer, microwave, oven, and dishwasher, as well as hot water baths if using them for sous vide cooking.

A reviewer wrote: “I love these! I use them for everything! Primarily for sous vide (water bath cooking), but I've also used them for freezer storage, packing my lunch for work, holding freshly made hot soup...they can do it all! Seriously! I put soup in them because I can store A LOT in the larger bag and it never leaked. Very durable, high quality. Worth it just for the re-usability alone.”

Available size combinations: 8

4. The stand-up bags

Highlights: multi-size set, stand-up/flat-bottom design streamlines food transfer

If you’re planning to do a lot of batch cooking, these food-grade, flat-bottomed zipper storage bags with extra-wide bases are your best bet. Not only do they stand upright, but they have extra-wide openings for easy filling and spill-proof storage, whether you’re pouring in extra sauce or stashing away prepped ingredients. This variety pack includes six bags in various sizes and shapes, ranging in volumes from less than 1 cup to 5 cups. Their pinch-shut openings provide an airtight seal that won’t allow odors or flavors to sneak in, while keeping contents securely stored. The temperature-resistant silicone can travel safely between the fridge, freezer, microwave, oven, sous vide, and dishwasher.

A reviewer wrote: “I am so pleased with these re-sealable bags. I've tried other bags and had two problems- getting them clean, and getting them opened. These Xomoo bags solve both those issues (SO MUCH easier to open than other brands that I' ve desperately tried to pry apart). I tried Xomoo because of the claims that their bag stands up on it's own, due to the flat bottom design. That's true as well and is SO helpful when you're using both hands to put something in the bag already (like if you're pouring in almonds, or maybe dry cereal or whatever).”

Available sizes: 4 multi-size sets

5. The collapsible containers

Highlights: collapsible, multi-size set, vented lids for microwave use

These four stackable silicone containers have an accordion-style design that collapses flat to take up minimal space in a drawer or cupboard — helpful if you want standard-style containers but are short on kitchen space. The food-grade containers range in volume from 1.4 cups to 5 cups, and they each come with a BPA-free plastic lid with an adjustable valve that allows contents like berries to breathe in the refrigerator, and for steam to escape when reheating items in the microwave. The snap-lock containers are safe for use in the refrigerator, freezer, microwave, and dishwasher — but not sous vide bath or oven — and they stack to take up minimal space.

A reviewer wrote: “These things are AWESOME! We always have such a hard time finding space for our containers, but these COLLAPSE! Now we can stack several in our cupboards and they take up half the space! They clean up great, and fold away great! You need these for your kitchen!”

Available sizes: 1 multi-size set

6. The compact containers

Highlights: collapsible, small size is good for condiments and baby food, vented lids for microwave use

Small amounts of leftovers as well as sauces and baby food can be hard to keep fresh, and using a big storage container takes up unnecessary space in the fridge. This set of small storage containers with lids includes four containers that hold just 5 ounces each (a bit over a half cup), and they have a flexible, collapsible construction that takes up minimal space when not in use. They have a design that’s safe for the refrigerator, freezer, and microwave, and they can be cleaned in the dishwasher, but they can’t be used with sous vide cooking or in the oven. Sturdy clip-on lids prevent leaks when storing or transporting food in the food-grade silicone containers, and the vent covers can be removed to allow steam to escape in the microwave.

A reviewer wrote: “Worth it! These are perfect for holding a serving of fruit or a small snack. I use them for my 1 year olds lunch. They are microwave safe and haven't stained. I love that they are collapsible and don't take up storage space.”