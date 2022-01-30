If metal doesn’t feel right for any aspects of your active lifestyle, the best silicone wedding rings are an affordable, durable, and stylish alternative. The best options will be comfortable to wear for long periods of time — silicone rings with interior grooves are particularly non-irritating, since this feature encourages airflow around your finger to prevent moisture from building up — with just the right amount of stretch to be flexible on your finger without being loose or getting stretched out.

Just like wedding bands made from metal, silicone rings are available in a range of sizes. They may be labeled as men’s, women’s, or unisex, but men’s and women’s ring sizes are actually the same — just know that some rings marketed as “women’s” may come in smaller sizes, and some rings marketed as “men’s” may include larger sizes. The easiest way to ensure a perfect fit is to pay close attention to the manufacturer’s sizing chart, rather than whether the ring is labeled as being for a specific gender.

Aesthetics are another big factor when choosing a silicone wedding ring, but fortunately there are an impressive range of options out there, so you can find one that matches your personal style. If you want a simple ring, consider neutral colors like black or gray, or one that mimic the look of metals — think gold, silver, or bronze — except these rings won’t tarnish. If you’re interested in something more vibrant, silicone rings also come in an array of bright colors and patterns, and some even have textures like swirls or braiding. Many options also feature a faux silicone stone or metal bead, or come in multipacks that you can stack or wear separately. For a personalized wedding ring, opt for a silicone band that can be engraved. The width of your ring will also impact its aesthetic — the thinnest picks are around 2 millimeters wide for an understated look, while the thickest options can be 8 or more millimeters wide for a chunkier statement piece.

Whether you’re looking to replace a traditional wedding ring entirely or you just need a safer option to wear while working, exercising, or traveling, check out these 10 silicone options.

1. The fan favorite

A popular choice on Amazon that boasts a 4.6-star rating after 23,000 reviews, this silicone wedding ring from ThunderFit is lightweight and durable, with internal grooves (designed by an aerospace engineer) that minimize irritation while allowing for airflow. Plus, the under-$20 price point is tough to beat, and there are almost 30 color options. The flexible silicone band is 2 millimeters thick and 8 millimeters wide, with rounded edges that make the ring comfortable to wear.

This option is marketed as a men’s ring though anyone can wear it. It also comes in a similar “women’s” version that’s a bit thinner at 5.5 millimeters wide, has a different pattern of internal grooves, and comes in sizes 3.5 - 4 to 12.5 - 13. In case you don’t end up loving your ring, it also comes with a 100% money back guarantee.

One reviewer wrote: “I work in the industrial field and needed something to replace my wedding band while at work. This band is exactly what I was looking for. It is durable, breathable, lightweight, and affordable.”

Available sizes: 5.5 - 6 to 15.5 - 16 (men’s), 3.5 - 4 to 12.5 - 13 (women’s)

Available styles: 29 (men’s), 31 (women’s)

2. The minimalist metallic one

If you want an option that looks like a metal ring, it doesn’t get more convincing than this metallic band from Enso Rings — it’s even infused with metal for a realistic sheen (but it’s still designed to break away if it gets caught in machinery). The flexible silicone ring is 7.4 millimeters wide and 1.9 millimeters thick, and it boasts internal breathing channels that make it more comfortable (read: less sweaty) to wear for long periods of time. Choose from a variety of finish options including gold, silver, copper, and platinum.

One reviewer wrote: “We are very active people and do not always want to wear our wedding bands when doing things like hiking or scuba diving, but we want to still show we are committed to one another publicly so having these are perfect!! They [breathe] and do not cause irritation at all!! This looks like a metal ring but is super flexible.”

Available sizes: 7 to 14

Available colors: 9

3. The customizable one

Create your own personalized wedding band with this ring from The Original, which can be engraved on the inside with up to 12 characters. Reviewers reported that they’ve customized this silicone ring with everything from their names to their wedding date. Additionally, you can choose from five different colors — black, gray, turquoise, pink, or purple — to create your perfect ring. Just be aware that since the ring has an engraving inside, it doesn’t have channels to help with breathability, though the engraving itself may help a little.

When you customize the ring, you’ll be asked to select a men’s or women’s type. The difference here is primarily just the width of the band: The 2-millimeter thick band is 8.7 millimeters wide in men’s sizing and 5.6 millimeters wide in women’s. If you’d like to customize the outside of your ring, opt for this silicone ring from Aroband instead.

One reviewer wrote: “I love this ring and my hubby is over the moon in love with it also. The inscription is perfect and quality is great for my hardworking mechanic husband. Great price w super fast shipping.”

Available sizes: 4 to 13

Available colors: 5

3. The engagement ring and band set

This set of silicone rings from Rinfit is meant to mimic a wedding ring set — the center ring has a faux silicone stone, while the other two rings, which are studded with faux stones, stack nicely to complete the look. All of the rings in the set are made from flexible, yet durable silicone, and multiple reviewers on Amazon confirmed that they’re comfy to wear. It’s worth noting, however, that these rings don’t have breathing channels to prevent your fingers from feeling a bit sweaty, though the brand name embossed inside should help a bit. The width and thickness of the rings isn’t provided by the brand, but they definitely have a delicate aesthetic.

This option is marketed for women, but would look great on anyone with a ring size from 4 to 10. Choose from gold, rose gold, and bronze finishes, and from sets with different styles of rings, too. Prefer a more unique pick? These rings also come in colorful options without the metallic sheen.

One reviewer wrote: “I love the details and the shimmer of the material! [...] I was so excited to find silicone rings in the same style as my real wedding ring set. Now I can wear my rings at work without worrying about damaging my real set!”

Available sizes: 4 to 10

Available styles: 11

4. The one with a woodgrain finish

This nature-inspired silicone ring with a woodgrain finish is 8 millimeters wide and 2 millimeters thick, with internal grooves for breathability. The rounded interior minimizes the amount of contact the ring has with your finger, making it even more comfortable to wear. While the color pictured here is meant to look like walnut, it also comes in a few other faux-wood finishes, like redwood and ash, as well as a mountain-inspired design and a blue one that’s marbled to be reminiscent of water. The ring comes in a range of sizes that are marketed as men’s but will fit all fingers with ring sizes 7 to 14.

One reviewer wrote: “The wood pattern is very nice. It is lightweight, not like sticky silicone. It has a nice texture and is breathable.”

Available sizes: 7 to 14

Available colors: 6

5. The intricately patterned one

This silicone ring from KAUAI has earned thousands of positive ratings on Amazon, with many shoppers specifically calling out their love for the swirly, intricate detailing. The smooth silicone ring is stretchy and durable — in fact, the brand notes that it’s designed to stretch until it breaks at 43 pounds of pressure — and it’s heat-resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. At 7.5 millimeters wide and 2 millimeters thick, this option is marketed for men but can be worn by anyone it fits, and it also comes in a style with slightly smaller sizes (ranging from 4 to 8.5) that’s marketed for women. Choose from several different color options, including black, bronze, and pale pink.

One reviewer wrote: “I work with tools and am so afraid of smashing my fingers with my actual wedding ring on. So I don't wear my wedding ring to work. I purchased this silicone ring so I could still wear something nice while at work. I've ended up wearing the silicone ring 24/7! It's very comfortable and I really like the look of it! I can be very hand on my hands and the quality of the ring has not disappointed me! I would recommend!”

Available sizes: 5 - 5.5 to 13 - 13.5 (men’s), 4 - 4.5 to 8 - 8.5 (women’s)

Available styles: 10 (men’s), 10 (women’s)

7. The ultra-thin one

For a barely there look, opt for this silicone ring from Enso Rings, which is just 2.54 millimeters wide and 1.5 millimeters thick. The minimalist ring may appear delicate, but don’t worry — it’s plenty durable and stretchy. It is available in a range of colors, like ruby, rose gold, pearl, and gold, and it’s infused with precious metals to give it a nice sheen. While this option comes with just one ring, some Amazon reviewers wrote that they purchased several of them to wear together for a stacked look. It comes in a wide range of ring sizes. There aren’t any grooves inside the ring for breathability, but since it’s so narrow, this shouldn’t be much of an issue.

One reviewer wrote: “I love this ring! It’s my backup to my diamond engagement ring and wedding band when I’m working in the garden, fishing, swimming in the river, etc. It is beautiful and comfortable, and I trust it more for active use than my delicate diamond rings. Fit was perfectly true to size for me. Highly recommend.”

Available sizes: 3 to 12

Available colors: 18

8. The one with a faux stone

With its beautiful braided detailing and faux stone in the center, this silicone ring from Rinfit has received a solid 4.4-star rating overall on Amazon after more than 5,000 reviews. The ring is made from a stretchy silicone material that’s comfortable to wear. There aren’t any channels inside for breathability, but the brand name is embossed into the ring’s interior, which should help a little.

This silicone ring is available in sizes 4 to 10, and it comes in a range of colors — from neutrals like black or silver, to colorful options like pink or dark purple — and in sets of one or two. All of the rings have a matte finish. The brand doesn’t provide information about the width or thickness of the rings, but they’re on the chunkier side.

One reviewer wrote: “If you're looking for jewelry to have on while working out, these are great alternatives to traditional jewelry! I didn't know there were versions that have different designs on them, so it's great to see options like this. The ring itself is breathable, stretch nicely along with your fingers as you're working out. The other great thing about these rings are the ring size options.”

Available sizes: 4 to 10

Available styles: 14

9. The one made with silicone & metal

If the idea of a fully silicone ring doesn’t thrill you, you might enjoy this silicone ring from Rinfit, which features a metal component on top. The metal portion of the ring is made from a zinc alloy and comes in gold, rose gold, silver, and gunmetal colors. The silicone band, which measures 5.8 millimeters wide and between 1.5 and 2.5 millimeters thick (depending on your chosen size and style), comes in a range of colors. Some of the styles are marketed as “men’s” and some are marketed as “women’s,” though the primary difference between the two comes down to color options, thickness, and sizing (the men’s version comes in larger sizes than the women’s).

Since the metal bead is zinc alloy, some reviewers reported issues with it tarnishing or turning their fingers green, but many had no issues with this. One reviewer even wrote that “My finger has never turned green and I’ve worn it daily with hand washes and showers.” However, if you ever have any issues with the ring, the brand promises to replace it free of charge.

One reviewer wrote: “So comfortable and pretty. I'm a registered nurse and I get so many compliments on this ring. I forget it's even there! It is also a big plus that it doesn't slide around and it cleans up well. True to size. If you are looking into getting a [silicone] ring, but you want something a little extra... buy this ring! You won't regret it.”

Available sizes: 4 to 13

Available colors & styles: 11

10. The budget-friendly braided set

For less than $10, this set of silicone wedding rings from Egnaro is a steal — and Amazon reviewers confirmed that despite the low price point, the rings are still of high quality, which helps explain the 7,000-plus five-star ratings. This specific set comes with eight silicone rings (though there are a variety of sets available with different colors and quantities), each of which has a braided design. The rings are fairly slight at 3.5 millimeters wide and 2 millimeters thick, making them a good choice for stacking — but they’ll look nice when worn alone, too, if preferred. Choose from a wide range of sizes.

One reviewer wrote: “This set of silicone rings are perfect. They are stretchy and fit great. They are extremely comfortable and perfect for sensitive skin. They don't irritate your skin at all. I love the braided look and style of the rings. Very good price and value for the set. Very pleased overall and [definitely] recommend.”