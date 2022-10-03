As a pale runner, I know how much of a difference having good sunscreen is, especially when you’re sweating. The best sunscreens for runners are water- and sweat-resistant for up to 80 minutes, SPF 30 or higher, and offer broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays. As you shop, also consider how you want to apply your sunscreen, since they come in lotion, spray, gel, and stick forms.

What to consider when shopping for sunscreen

The American Academy of Dermatology has a few recommendations when it comes to sunscreens. First, your sunscreen should be water-resistant, meaning it also holds up to sweat. Most options below are water resistant for up to 80 minutes (the highest level of water resistance the FDA will allow companies to claim). Next, your sunscreen should have an SPF, or “sun protection factor,” of 30 or higher. A higher SPF will allow less of the sun’s UVB rays to hit your skin, though you’ll still need to reapply sunscreen after sweating. Lastly, you’ll want broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays.

Mineral vs. chemical sunscreen

There are two main types of sunscreen to choose from: chemical and mineral (or physical). Chemical sunscreens use ingredients such as avobenzone and octisalate to absorb UV rays before they hit your skin. They are typically lightweight and easily rubbed into the skin. However, if you plan on using your sunscreen when swimming in the ocean as well as running, look for chemical sunscreens that do not contain oxybenzone and octinoxate, which can harm coral reefs.

Mineral sunscreens use zinc oxide and/or titanium dioxide as a barrier to protect your skin from the sun. They typically might feel thicker than chemical sunscreens and can give the skin a white cast, but those with sensitive skin might prefer them, and non-nano mineral sunscreens are reef-friendly.

Application method

Every runner’s different, so consider how you want to apply your sunscreen. You can opt for a sunscreen lotion or gel that’s rubbed into the skin or a spray for quicker application. There are also highly portable stick or balm options. And while many sunscreens can be applied to both the body and face, sunscreens designed for facial application are typically formulated to be more lightweight and less likely to clog your pores.

Whichever sunscreen you choose, apply it at least 30 minutes before going outside and reapply every two hours. For long runs and short ones, these are the best sunscreens for runners on Amazon.

1. The highly rated mineral lotion

Pros:

Over 10,000 reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating

Bottle changes color in harmful UV light

Cons:

Takes a few moments to rub into skin due to the white cast

With over 10,000 reviews and a stellar 4.7-star rating, this mineral sunscreen lotion is a popular choice for skin protection. The Blue Lizard brand is dermatologist-recommended, and this bottle even changes color when it detects UV rays. The active ingredients are zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, with no chemicals, parabens, or fragrances. And since it’s a mineral sunscreen, it does have a thick consistency with a white cast that needs a few moments to rub in completely, but according to one Amazon reviewer, “that honestly did not bother me at all for the great, chemical-free protection I knew I was getting!”

One reviewer wrote: “I’m an active dude that runs/lifts all the time. I’m out in the sun all the time. This is the only sunscreen that 1. Goes on smooth and stays there, even after a sweaty run 2. Provides unparalleled protection 3. Won’t leave my tattoo looking white washed out like other zinc sunscreen.”

Type: Mineral | SPF: 50 | Water resistance: 80 minutes | Fragrance: None

2. The oil-free lotion for your face

Pros:

Over 11,000 reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating

Highest SPF on this list

Designed not to clog pores

Cons:

Small bottle

This Neutrogena sunscreen is a popular option especially for the face, with over 11,000 reviews and an impressive 4.7-star overall rating. Since it’s oil- and PABA-free, it’s great coverage for your face on a run and is designed not to clog your pores while you sweat. It’s a chemical sunscreen, so it applies easily to the skin and is less likely to leave a white cast, leaving one reviewer to report, “Of all the sunscreens for my face, this is my favorite for its easy to spread consistency, pleasant minimal scent, and overall protection.” It’s free from oxybenzone and octinoxate, according to the brand website. Plus, it uses Neutrogena’s Helioplex Technology with photostabilization, meaning the formula won’t break down in the sun, and it’s dermatologist recommended.

One reviewer wrote: “I'm an active runner in the heat, and this is the best sunscreen I've used to prevent sunscreen running and stinging my eyes. When paired with a headband, my entire face is sweat-free.”

Type: Chemical | SPF: 70 | Water resistance: 80 minutes | Fragrance: Light scent

3. The popular spray in a 3-pack

Pros:

Over 7,000 reviews and an overall 4.8-star rating

Comes in a 3-pack

Easy to apply

Cons:

Needs to be rubbed in for full coverage

If you’re looking for quick sunscreen application or a way to get sunscreen on your back, then a sunscreen spray can be a great choice. Not only does this one stop up to 98% of damaging UV rays, but it’s also free of dyes, PABA, octinoxate, and oxybenzone. And since it’s a three-pack, these will last you a long time. Each bottle is 5.5 ounces and sprays continuously so you can cover your whole body, although you probably won’t want to direct it to your face. To make sure that you have even coverage, it is recommended to rub the sunscreen into your skin after spraying. And if you’re a Coppertone SPORT fan but don’t want the spray, you can get the lotion right here.

One reviewer wrote: “I'm a runner, and due to medication, my pale skin burns in minutes. Protecting myself while on long runs is super important, and I have been looking for sunblock that can last a couple of hours in 90 degree heat, and this definitely delivers. I ran 10 miles on a day with a heat index of 99 and didn't even get tan lines. The spray goes on evenly, and doesn't really feel sticky or anything. I don't use it on my face (I prefer sticks so that I don't get sunblock in my eyes), but everywhere is is super easy with the spray. I can even get my shoulders and back by myself. Worth the money.”

Type: Chemical | SPF: 50 | Water resistance: 80 minutes | Fragrance: None

4. The portable sunscreen face stick

Pros:

Over 8,000 reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating

Compact size

Easy to apply

Hypoallergenic

Vegan and cruelty-free

Cons:

Contains octinoxate

Expensive for the size

A compact sunscreen stick is convenient for reapplication on a long run and is easy to store in a pocket or running belt. It works like a stick of deodorant (but much smaller) and can spread across your face and small areas effortlessly. Sun Bum’s stick is non-greasy, oil-free, and hypoallergenic, so it won’t clog pores and may be good for sensitive skin. There is a scent, which one reviewer reports is “a tropical kind of banana smell” and another describes as a “subtle smell of banana laffy taffy and coconut.” While this sunscreen is free from oxybenzone, it does contain octinoxate.

One reviewer wrote: “This is my absolute favorite face sunscreen. I have some occasional acne and rosacea-prone skin, but this doesn't make me break out or irritate my skin at all. It also doesn't cause an allergic reaction like some other sunscreens I've used. It feels comfortable and not as slick as some other sunscreen sticks. It lasts a lot longer than a liquid sunscreen, even when I'm rowing, running, kayaking, or hiking. My dermatologist loves the Sun Bum brand and I can see why.”

Type: Chemical | SPF: 30 | Water resistance: 80 minutes | Fragrance: Banana-coconut, according to reviewers

5. The tinted mineral sunscreen for medium & dark skin tones

Pros:

Comes in two shades to better blend into your skin tone without a white cast

Cons:

Expensive

Can stain clothes

Founded by a Black woman who was frustrated by the lack of mineral sunscreen products for people of color, Unsun tinted mineral sunscreen is a great choice for medium and dark skin tones, and it’s also available in a light/medium shade. It doesn’t contain parabens, dyes, sulfates, or phthalates, but does include olive oil for moisture, vitamin C for improved skin texture, and calming aloe vera. It’s formulated with zinc oxide and titanium dioxide to form a barrier of UV protection on your skin, and although it’s thick, it’s designed not to leave a white cast. The sunscreen is tinted, so it can also act as a primer and color corrector while also moisturizing the skin and minimizing pore appearance. Just keep in mind that since it’s tinted, the sunscreen might leave a stain on clothing.

One reviewer wrote: “No white chalky finish on my dark complexion with this product. The formula works as an effective sunscreen and though it is thick it does melt onto the skin.”

Type: Mineral | SPF: 30 | Water resistance: 80 minutes | Fragrance: None

6. The one that’s a gel

Pros:

Goes on clear and dries quickly

Oil-free

Cons:

Contains alcohol that might be drying for skin

A sunscreen gel can be a great pick if you need protection for hairy areas or just prefer the texture. It goes on clear and dries quickly. One reviewer raves that “it doesn't come off, even if you perspire a minute after applying it.” It’s oil-free for an ultra-light, non-greasy finish, and there are soothing plant extracts, including chamomile, aloe, and lavender. It’s also free from oxybenzone and octinoxate. However, there’s some alcohol, which might be drying for skin.

One reviewer wrote: “This stuff goes on and dries quickly, leaving a layer that lasts me through hours outdoors, and sticks so well that it has to be scrubbed off aggressively when I'm done with it. I've never found anything else that's as comfortable while exercising and has lasting coverage.”

Type: Chemical | SPF: 50 | Water resistance: 80 minutes | Fragrance: Light citrus, according to the brand

7. The one in a pump bottle

Pros:

Over 11,000 reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating

Big size

Convenient pump

Cons:

Some reviewers report that it can leave a shiny residue

You’ll have sun protection for a lot of runs with this bottle of Banana Boat Sport sunscreen. It contains 12 ounces, which gives you a lot of lotion. Plus, it comes in a convenient pump (with open and close positions) for easy dispersal. One reviewer reports, “Pumpbottle = ease of use, especially when in a rush.” The formula is free of oxybenzone, octinoxate, parabens, and phthalates. It feels lightweight on your skin, and reviewers describe the scent as a mild, pleasant smell that’s not overwhelming. However, some notice that there’s a bit of shine with this.

One reviewer wrote: “I'm a runner who lives in California, sunscreen is an essential part of my running routine. This is my favorite sunscreen: affordable, easy to spread and hydrating, doesn't leave any chalky residue, water and sweat resistant (as much as possible, no sunscreen is going to be 100% sweat resistant). I will say it makes your skin pretty shiny, so if you don't want to look shiny you may want to look elsewhere. I'm fine with looking shiny. I even use it on my face without issues.”

Type: Chemical | SPF: 50 | Water resistance: 80 minutes | Fragrance: Banana

8. The organic one in a reusable tin

Pros:

Comes in a reusable, recyclable, plastic-free tin

Organic and certified natural mineral sunscreen

Cons:

Expensive for its size

If you’re looking for an organic mineral sunscreen that contains no synthetic chemicals, then Raw Elements is just for you. With an active ingredient of non-nano zinc oxide, it provides broad spectrum coverage with an SPF of 30. Both its active and inactive ingredients are reef-safe. Plus, it contains sunflower oil, cocoa butter, vitamin E, and more. The lotion comes in a portable, plastic-free tin that you can repurpose when it’s empty. It has a thick, creamy consistency that might need to be rubbed in longer for a drier feel. One reviewer reports that it “doesn't feel greasy once it's on” and “won't sweat into your eyes or make them burn.”

One reviewer wrote: “I use it to protect my ears on sunny runs and can't complain. Stays put, no exceptions. Kind of tough to get off, but worth the level of protection.”

Type: Non-nano mineral | SPF: 30 | Water resistance: 80 minutes | Fragrance: None

9. The 2-pack of fast-absorbing lotion

Pros:

Over 11,000 reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating

Won’t clog pores

Comes in a 2-pack

Cons:

Some reviewers report it can leave a white residue on skin

This two-pack of Neutrogena’s Ultra Sheer sunscreen is designed to absorb quickly into your skin for a non-greasy, matte finish. It’s designed not to clog your pores and is free of PABA, oxybenzone, and octinoxate. Plus, the Neutrogena’s Helioplex Technology with photostabilization, is designed to not break down in the sun. Many reviewers confirm that it’s lightweight, leaving one to report, “your skin doesn't feel like you ever touched it with sunscreen.”

One reviewer wrote: “I put a good amount of lotion on right before I run. I run in the middle of the day, sometimes for up to an hour. I can't reapply in the middle of my run because I don't carry the bottle with me. Under these conditions, I have not gotten sunburned even once, not even mildly, since I started using this lotion. So it works. It's not greasy, it doesn't smell bad, it doesn't make you feel like you dipped your head in Crisco. It's just a really great sunblock.”

Type: Chemical | SPF: 45 | Water resistance: 80 minutes | Fragrance: Light scent, according to reviewers

10. The mist for your scalp & hair

Pros:

Safe for color-treated hair

Non-greasy

Vegan and cruelty-free

Cons:

Expensive

COOLA’s sunscreen mist is a non-greasy, lightweight way to protect your hair and scalp when you’re running without a hat or with a visor. One reviewer raves, “It’s nice to have a product to specifically treat this area as opposed to putting greasy sunscreen in our hair!” The mist is made of over 70% certified organic ingredients, and there’s no gluten, parabens, oxybenzone, or octinoxate. Not only does it protect your hair and scalp, but it also has gotu kola extract for scalp health, panthenol to strengthen hair strands, and monoi oil to prevent UV rays from fading your hair color. There is an ocean-inspired salted sage scent, which one reviewer described as “a nice gentle smell.”

One reviewer wrote: “Great for any athlete or person that likes to be outside.”

Type: Chemical | SPF: 30 | Water resistance: 80 minutes | Fragrance: Ocean salted sage

11. The clear spray that dries to a matte finish

Pros:

Won’t clog pores

Alcohol and oil-free

Easy to apply

Vegan and cruelty-free

Cons:

Contains octinoxate

Expensive

May need to be rubbed in for full coverage

KINeSYS is an alcohol and oil-free sunscreen spray that dries to a silky, matte finish. You can use it on your body and face (spray into your hand first, then apply to the face), and there’s no oily or greasy residue. Plus, it helps the skin feel smooth and moisturized, thanks to the addition of vitamin E. Just make sure to rub in the spray to get even coverage. Dermatologist tested, it’s free of preservatives, PABA, parabens, gluten, dairy, sulfites, colorants, and oxybenzone. Plus, KINeSYS promises that you’ll get over 700 sprays per 4-ounce bottle.

One reviewer wrote: “I have high demands for sunscreen. I am on retinol and i enjoy running outside, plus I have dry, sensitive skin. I have repurchased this sunscreen, which says A LOT. [...] a greasy or drying formula is uncomfortable to wear all day, or it sweats off easily during the Texas summer and exercising outdoors. I reapply after toweling off or about an hour or so. Finding a formula that sits well, tenacious, protecting against UVA and UVB is difficult and was impossible until i found this.”

Type: Chemical | SPF: 50 | Water resistance: 80 minutes | Fragrance: None

12. The lip balm with sunscreen

​​Pros:

Over 3,000 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating

Hypoallergenic

Moisturizing

Cons:

Can leave lips looking pale

Water resistance isn’t mentioned

The lips can easily be forgotten when applying sunscreen for a run. Luckily, Sun Bum’s mineral sunscreen lip balm has got you covered. It’s chemical- and gluten-free, powered with non-nano zinc oxide, and offers SPF 30 sun protection. And since it’s hypoallergenic and moisturizing, it’s great for sensitive lips and can be used as an everyday chapstick. When applied, the balm has a slight white cast for some, but rubs in clear with a matte finish. Just keep in mind that water resistance isn’t mentioned.

One reviewer wrote: “For many years, I have had chronic blisters with sun exposure, when using traditional lip balms. I have tried literally every over the counter blister, lip protection. This SunBum product has been by far, the most successful lip balm. Application must be frequent, 4 times a day when outside, but my problem was so bad this is well worth it.”

Type: Non-nano mineral | SPF: 30 | Water resistance: n/a | Fragrance: None