The 7 best toothpastes for canker sores, according to a dental hygienist
BySteven Rowe
When it comes to canker sores (also known as aphthous ulcers), Elizabeth Graves, a registered dental hygienist and founder of Take Home Smile, tells Mic: “Although you cannot speed up the healing process, you can avoid prolonging it.” According to Graves, the best toothpastes for canker sores are free from sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), a synthetic detergent commonly found in toothpastes that might cause a flare-up if you’re prone to aphthous ulcers. Additionally, “toothpastes that have fewer chemicals and preservatives will help reduce canker sores,” Graves adds. With that in mind, all of the toothpastes below are free from SLS and two other potentially irritating ingredients Graves recommends avoiding: baking soda and charcoal.
Beyond toothpaste, a few additional things may help you prevent canker sores. Graves says, “Avoid acidic foods and maintain an overall healthy lifestyle, especially if you’re immunocompromised. Keeping stress levels low will also help.” And if you get frequent canker sores, Graves recommends consulting your medical doctor and dentist.
Below, these are the best toothpastes for canker sores in mint, non-mint, and flavor-free options to help prevent painful flare-ups and keep your teeth and gums healthy.
Expert:
Elizabeth Graves, a registered dental hygienist and founder of Take Home Smile
Studies referenced:
