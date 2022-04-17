Bringing a water bottle you like to use while you travel is an easy way to hydrate hassle-free. The best travel water bottles come in various sizes and materials including plastic, stainless steel, and silicone, but all are easy to clean and designed to reduce spills. Some also have features like carry handles, filtration, or insulation that keeps drinks cold or hot for hours.

First, consider material. Plastic bottles are lightweight and budget-friendly, and the options below are all BPA-free and odor-resistant, but they won’t keep drinks cold for as long as stainless steel bottles will. While stainless steel is a little heavier and often more expensive than plastic, insulated stainless steel bottles work well with both hot and cold drinks. Lastly, silicone bottles are flexible, temperature-resistant, and come in collapsible designs that make them easy to stash away when not in use, though they’re not designed to keep drinks cold. Whichever material you prefer, most options below are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

Next, consider just how leakproof a bottle is. For the most secure option, opt for a screw-on lid without a straw or spout. With straw-free lids, think about if you prefer a wide- or narrow-mouth bottle. Narrow mouths will generally be easier to drink from, but they can be difficult to fit ice cubes into and are sometimes more difficult to clean (a bottle brush will come in handy for this task). Wide-mouth bottles can be prone to spills when you’re sipping but are typically easier to clean and fill with ice. On the other hand, you might find lids with straws or spouts easier to drink from — while it might be a bit of a gamble when it comes to being spill-proof, it’s possible to find options that shoppers have vouched for as being relatively leak-free. And to avoid a bottle leak caused by changing air pressure when flying, try filling your bottle with as much liquid as possible before takeoff.

Finally, consider the bottle’s size and the portability factor. The options below range in capacity from 3.4 to 64 ounces, and some are slim enough to fit in a car cup holder or the side pocket of your backpack. Some bottles will also have handles or carabiners that make them easy to tote or attach to a bag, while others fold down when they’re empty.

Read on for some of the best travel water bottles on Amazon in a variety of sizes and materials, all of which are ready to keep you hydrated on all kinds of adventures.

1. The tried-and-true one

Capacity: 32 ounces

Material: BPA-free Tritan plastic

Care instructions: Dishwasher-safe

This light, all-purpose Nalgene bottle is my personal go-to for traveling anywhere and everywhere. From camping trips to long car rides to plane trips, I love it especially for its size — I find 32 ounces is a perfect amount for me to travel with — and the screw-top lid that I really trust to stay closed. The top loop on the cap doubles as a handle so it’s easy to carry the bottle, too. I find the narrow mouth much easier to drink from than a wide-mouth Nalgene bottle, especially when hiking or in a car, but it does make it harder to fit ice cubes into the bottle. Since it’s top-rack dishwasher-safe, cleaning it is no biggie.

It’s made of BPA-free, odor-resistant Tritan plastic and is uninsulated, so keep in mind that drinks with ice will sweat. It doesn't fit in a car cup holder, but it’s incredibly durable, so I feel comfortable throwing this bottle just about anywhere. The bottle will hold cold and hot drinks with temperatures ranging from -40 to 212 degrees Fahrenheit. An extra little bonus? It has measurement markings on its side, which can really come in handy when preparing meals while camping. Choose from nine colors, including clear, slate blue, and gray.

One reviewer wrote: “I really like this bottle. I travel a lot for work and carry it with me for the airport water bottle filling stations (instead of buying a $5 bottle of water at the airport!). I have the wide mouth version [as] well, which I use more for at my desk. The narrow mouth works well for when you're in a car or working out, since you can easily spill out too much water on your face with the wide mouth if you are moving.”

2. The one with an auto-seal lid

Capacity: 24 ounces (featured), 32 ounces, or 40 ounces

Material: Tritan plastic

Care instructions: Dishwasher-safe

This plastic bottle with an easy-to-drink-from spout comes at a great price point and has a lid that automatically seals between sips, dramatically reducing any chances of leaks in bags and on the go — just press a button each time you want to drink. The bottle also has a wide mouth that makes it easy to add ice cubes. It’s uninsulated, made of BPA-free, odor-resistant Tritan plastic, and is dishwasher-safe on the top rack. It also has a handle for easy carrying, fits in most cup holders, and comes in 12 colors. However, it’s not for use with hot liquids.

One reviewer wrote: “This water bottle is wonderful, especially to travel with! It is easy to refill, easy to drink from, and the hook on the handle makes it easy to attach to a purse strap when walking around. I'm so glad I got the bottle after trying so many other water bottles, including several with straws.”

3. The fan-favorite insulated one

Capacity: 18 ounces, 22 ounces, 24 ounces, 32 ounces (featured), 40 ounces, or 64 ounces

Material: Double-wall, vacuum-sealed stainless steel with a rubber bumper on the bottom

Care instructions: Dishwasher-safe

Available in a wide range of sizes and with either a screw-shut spout lid or flip-up straw lid, this beloved Takeya Actives bottle has an overall 4.8-star rating on Amazon after more than 25,000 reviews. I also have this bottle and completely agree with the rave reviews — it’s convenient to travel with, especially with the attached handle on both versions of the lid, and the rubber bumper makes it easy to put it down on any surface without fear of scratching a table or making a loud noise.

It’s insulated and can keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours or hot for up to 12 hours. I have the version with the spout lid that screws shut, which I find to be the best of both worlds when it comes to a bottle with a straw versus a leak-free screw-top bottle. It has a wide mouth that allows you to add ice and it’s BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, and comes in 19 powder-coated colors. While the larger sizes won’t fit in a car’s cup holder, reviewers reported that the narrower 24-ounce version will, so any bottle up to 24 ounces should be good for road trips.

One reviewer wrote: “I bought this product because I was traveling to Asia and it was very very hot there, I wanted a bottle that can keep the water cool in 120f temp and this product [didn’t disappoint] me. It kept the water cool for more than 24 hours. It looks good and is easy to carry. Leak proof. I haven’t yet tested it with hot beverages but I am sure it will work great.”

4. The basic insulated one

Capacity: 18 ounces, 21 ounces (featured), or 24 ounces

Material: Double-wall, vacuum-insulated stainless steel

Care instructions: Dishwasher-safe

Hydro Flask makes one of the most popular stainless steel water bottles, and as the owner of one of these babies, I can confirm that although simple, it’s excellent. The screw-top is great for leak-free peace of mind when throwing it in a bag, and the attached rubber handle makes it easy to carry. I have the 24-ounce version and love it because it perfectly fits the shape of my hand. All sizes should also fit in your car’s cup holder.

The vacuum-insulated bottle keeps drinks cold for an impressive amount of time — up to 24 hours, according to reviewers — though you should note the narrow mouth can be a little difficult to fit ice into. The bottle is also suitable for hot drinks. It’s BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, and available in 16 colors, with a powder coating I have found to be very durable even when tumbling around with my keys in a tote bag. A sports cap is sold separately.

One reviewer wrote: “After trying several brands/models of water bottle over the years, I can confidently say this is the best of the best. The size is perfect for me, as I travel often and carry in the small side pocket of my backpack. The rubber handle is a nice touch. My previous water bottles had a metal handle, which would annoyingly clink while being carried, opened, etc. Highly recommended!”

5. The insulated one with a filter

Capacity: 20 ounces (featured) or 32 ounces

Material: Double-wall, vacuum-insulated stainless steel

Care instructions: Dishwasher-safe

If you filter your water at home and want that same fresh taste when you’re out and about, this filtered bottle made by Brita may be just what you’re looking for. The replaceable filters last for 40 gallons (or about two months) and help reduce chlorine odor and taste in your water. This bottle features double-wall insulation and can keep water cold for up to 24 hours, though it’s not recommended for hot drinks. Its snap-close lid has an enclosed straw and a handle for easy carrying, and the bottle has a wide mouth so you can easily add ice cubes if you like. It’s BPA-free and dishwasher-safe, and the 20-ounce version will fit in a car’s cup holder. The bottle is available in 10 colors.

Keep in mind, this water bottle doesn’t filter bacteria or viruses, and is only suitable to use with water that’s already potable. For filtering non-potable water, you might like the LifeStraw Go water bottle (and you can keep scrolling to read more about it).

One reviewer wrote: “I’m a ‘water-snob’ I don’t like the tastes of every city/states tap water. This is perfect for when I travel because i empty before going through TSA and then fill it up at one of the water fountains. [...] For me the taste has always been consistently clean and crisp! Regardless of the source!”

6. The collapsible one

Capacity: 21 ounces

Material: Food-grade silicone

Care instructions: Dishwasher-safe

For easy storage when traveling, consider this wide-mouth silicone water bottle, which can roll up when not in use. Its flip-top straw lid and valve will help keep it leak-free when it’s full, and there’s a built-in loop for easy carrying. It’s dishwasher-safe, BPA-free, and can fit in a car’s cup holder. It has a wide mouth that makes it seamless to add ice cubes, according to reviewers, and it’s also temperature-resistant and suitable for cold and hot drinks.

Since the bottle is made from flexible silicone, it will be squishy to the touch even when full and may feel less sturdy than other bottles, which may be a downside for some people. However, reviewers seemed especially happy with this one’s performance, with one fan writing: “Whoever created this bottle is genius.”

One reviewer wrote: “I purchased two of these bottles for my daughter & I who traveled to Europe this summer. The bottles, when folded took up minimal space & when in use, were terrific to have on hand to drink from. Easy to refill & being silicone & flexible as they are, easy to grip. I highly recommend them to anyone traveling short or long distances.”

7. The triple-layered one in 30+ designs

Capacity: 3.4 ounces, 16 ounces, 20 ounces, or 40 ounces (featured)

Material: Triple-layered, vacuum-insulated stainless steel

Care instructions: Hand-wash only

If you’re someone who wants to keep their drinks cold for as long as possible, this triple-layered, vacuum-insulated bottle with a 40-ounce capacity can keep drinks cold for a stunning 60 hours and hot for up to 20 hours (the temperature retention is shorter for the smaller sizes, but still impressive). Its wide-mouth screw top will be more prone to spills while you’re drinking, but the tradeoff is that it’ll be easier to add ice to the bottle. All sizes come with a silicone handle that fits around the neck, and, according to the brand, they fit in most car cup holders. These water bottles are BPA-free and available in 30 colors and patterns, but they are hand-wash only. A travel lid for hot beverages is sold separately.

One reviewer wrote: “I carry this everyday to work with either hot coffee or cold brew and it has held up so well--while keeping the coffee hot or cold for many hours. It's easy to rinse out and use as a water bottle for the remaining day. I've even used it for smoothies. The wide mouth is what makes this travel mug the best. It seals great (and the seal is easy to clean).”

8. The one that can filter non-potable water

Capacity: 22 ounces (featured) or 33 ounces

Material: Tritan plastic

Care instructions: Bottle and lid are dishwasher-safe

For travels where you don’t know that you’ll have access to clean water, the LifeStraw filter bottle could be smart to bring along. It has a membrane microfilter and an activated charcoal filter that removes waterborne bacteria and parasites, as well as microplastics and chemicals, meaning you’ll be able to drink from previously non-potable freshwater sources if necessary. The membrane microfilter lasts for up to 1,000 gallons and can be swapped out with replacement filters. The charcoal filter lasts for up to 26 gallons and replacement charcoal filters are also available.

This bottle has a flip-top straw lid and reviewers reported that the 22-ounce version can fit in a car’s cup holder. It’s BPA-free, comes with a carabiner for easily attaching it to a bag, and it’s available in four colors. The bottle and lid are dishwasher-safe when the filter is removed.

One reviewer wrote: “This water bottle is such a life saver! I travel 1-2 times a year out of the country. many of the places I travel to do not have water that is safe to drink from the tap. Thanks to this water bottle, I have clean water wherever I go. It is well worth the money!”