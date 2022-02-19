There are plenty of cruelty-free slippers available on the market — and they’re just as cozy as their non-vegan alternatives. Constructed from plant-based and man-made materials such as cotton, sherpa fleece, and faux fur, the best vegan slippers have cushioned insoles and multiple features that upgrade the comfort factor. They come in a variety of styles, and some are even durable enough for outdoor use.

What makes for a vegan slipper? One that’s entirely free of free of animal or insect-derived materials. While materials such as suede and fur are pretty clear choices to steer clear from, others might not be so obvious, like wool, mohair, and silk. However, despite its potentially misleading name, sherpa fleece actually is vegan, since it’s made out of manufactured polyester. The same goes for microsuede, which is constructed from synthetic microfiber.

While all slippers are designed to be warm and soft, there are other factors that influence the overall design of the shoe. Scuff slippers have open backs that provide ventilation while being easy to slide on your feet, while a moccasin-style pairs will wrap around the feet for extra warmth. Likewise, slippers that are piled high with faux fur or sherpa fleece will offer more warmth than ones with a thin terry lining, making them the perfect choice if your feet run cold. Also, if you plan on wearing your slippers outside to grab the mail or let the dog out in the morning, look for a pair with durable rubber outsoles that can stand up to grass and concrete, but if you plan on wearing them exclusively indoors, foam soles should suffice.

All of the options below are made from vegan materials and come highly rated by shoppers. Also, this list includes a mix of options that are marketed as men’s, women’s, or unisex, but the only real difference is typically the sizing and color choices (so go with whichever pair suits your style and needs the best). With so many comfy designs to choose from, you’re sure to find a pair you’ll love wearing around the house.

The fan-favorite slippers Amazon RockDove Men's Two-Tone Memory Foam Slippers $22 See On Amazon Boasting a 4.5-star overall rating on Amazon after 110,000 reviews in total, these two-tone slippers from RockDove are seriously popular, and for good reason — they do everything good slippers should. With a classic clog shape that’s easy to slide on and off, they feature waffle-knit cotton uppers that are both lightweight and breathable (which is perfect if your feet tend to overheat), with a hint of spandex added in for stretch. Memory foam insoles makes them comfy, while thick rubber outsoles gives them the versatility of being an outdoor shoe. According to a reviewer: “LOVE THESE SLIPPERS! They are comfy, nice looking and have really held up. I am pretty hard on slippers, and these have kept their integrity very well. They are nice and warm, but not to the point of sweaty feet. The fabric is breathable. The feel is the perfect combination of cushion and support.” Available sizes: 5/6 — 13/14

Available colors and styles: 6

Amazon RockDove Women's Two-Tone Memory Foam Slippers $22 See On Amazon The women’s version of the RockDove slippers is also a popular choice among Amazon shoppers, with over 15,000 positive ratings. They feature the same comfy, synthetic construction as the men’s version — with soft, waffle-knitted uppers and supportive memory foam insoles — but they come in smaller sizes and a few unique colorways According to a reviewer: “Wow. Now I'm totally spoiled for anything else! These are magnificent slippers -- like putting your foot into a cloud, which doesn't end when you step out, walk on it. They fit like a glove, just solid comfort heel to toe. I'm sure it's just a matter of time before I order another pair -- I'll have to see how they wash, because being all-fabric, they will get dirty, sooner or later.” Available sizes: 5/6 — 11/12

Available colors and styles: 7

The ones designed for outdoor use Amazon UBFEN Anti-Skid Outdoor Slippers $31 See On Amazon If you’re looking for slippers that can stand up to a weekend of camping — or just lots of time spent in the backyard — these water-resistant slippers are your best bet. They have thick, anti-skid rubber outsoles that are designed for outdoor terrain, and the uppers are made from a heavy-duty, water-resistant Oxford cloth. The full-coverage slippers feature plush lining on the inside that keeps your toes toasty while you brave the elements. According to a reviewer: “I was so surprised with the fit, style and comfort of these wonderful slippers. I will be sure to take these on camping trips for around the campfire and making memories! I love the style that I can just slip on without sitting down and taking time to pull them on before taking the pups outside in the snow. These are warm and cozy for our hilly mornings in the mountains of Colorado!” Available sizes: women’s 6 —16, men’s 5 — 14

Available colors: 11

The ones with massaging foam insoles Amazon CIOR Cotton-Blend Slippers $25 See On Amazon With smooth, cotton-blend uppers and an open-back design, these slide-on slippers have removable, double-sided insoles, so you can customize the support. One side is made with memory foam and breathable cotton, while the other is covered in coral velvet with a textured massage surface — one reviewer wrote, “Love the memory foam but when I flipped the inserts to the massage side, my life forever changed. I’m a happy camper.” Breathable and lightweight, the slippers have sturdy rubber outsoles that make them suitable for outdoor use. Choose from a wide array of colors, including classic neutrals like black, gray, and navy. According to a reviewer: “These are the most comfortable and best fitting slippers I've ever had. The memory foam holds up well, and the cotton fabric is perfect for year-round wear.” Available sizes: women’s 5/6 — 15/16, men’s 3/4 — 13/14

Available colors: 33

The classic fleece slippers Amazon ULTRAIDEAS Women's Plush Fleece Slippers $24 See On Amazon Another popular option, these plush fleece slippers have earned over 38,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon. The knitted uppers are trimmed with a wool-like vegan fleece that keeps your toes warm, while the slightly raised backs keep the clog-style slippers securely on your heels. High-density memory foam cushions your feet, while the durable EVA outsoles allow you to step outside without risk of damage. According to a reviewer: “I bought these to wear while I work from home. These are so plush and perfectly warm. I love how they feel, it's like each foot is getting a little hug.” Available sizes: 5/6 —11/12

Available colors and styles: 7

Amazon ULTRAIDEAS Men's Original Boucle Memory Foam Slipper $25 See On Amazon With the men’s version of these memory foam slippers, you get all the same support and comfort in slightly larger sizes. The low-back heels make them easy to slip-on, but they don’t slip off unexpectedly, according to reviewers. The knitted fleece uppers and sherpa lining provide softness, while the high-density memory foam insoles and hard rubber soles make these perfect for indoor and light outdoor wear. According to a reviewer: “Holy crap, are these comfortable. They fit perfect and do not slip off while walking around the house, up and down stairs, or outside to check the mail. The sole on these is good for that minimal outdoor use. The material is thick, soft, and cozy. I usually have several pair of slippers in different styles, but none were right lately. Now that I have these, I have retired most of my other ones. When it's time for a second pair, it'll be exactly these.” Available sizes: 7/8 — 13/14

Available colors: 4

The moccasin-style slippers Amazon Hanes Men's Fresh IQ Moccasin Slippers $29 See On Amazon If you’re concerned about odor, these faux suede moccasin slippers are made with Fresh IQ technology, which helps neutralize smells, keeping your slippers fresh for seasons to come. Designed with thick memory foam cushioning and soft polar fleece footbeds, these slippers are seriously comfortable. The durable rubber outsoles allow you to wear them outside, as well. According to a reviewer: “These are so comfortable! I’ve had them for a few months both and I put them on as soon as I get home! I wear them to the grocery store, gas station, and around the house all of the time. These are not walking shoes so don’t trek too far in them. If you’re going to shuffle around the house they are the best!” Available sizes: small — 3x-large (6.5/7.5 — 14/15)

Available colors: 15

Amazon RockDove Women's Trapper Moc Memory Foam Slippers $28 See On Amazon With a 4.6-star overall rating after 11,000 reviews, these vegan moccasin slippers are made from a microsuede material that’s soft and smooth. They’re complemented with white plush faux fur and a bow-tie detail on top. The shoes have cushioned memory foam insoles that mold to your feet for supportive comfort, and resilient rubber outsoles that stand up to outdoor use. Some reviewers noted that these take a few wears to break in, but after that, they’re extremely comfortable. According to a reviewer: “Wow! Once you put these on you won’t want to buy another brand of slippers! At first when I felt the faux rabbit fur that decorates & lines the slippers I thought it was real & if so I’d return them as I have pet rabbits. That’s how soft it is. But these slippers are supportive. They have a cushion that molds to your feet & a hard rubber sole that can be used outside if you do not mind getting them dirty. They are a faux suede so they can be washed.” Available sizes: 5/6 —11/12

Available colors: 4

The ones with arch support Amazon LazyStep Men's Canvas Arch Support House Slippers $31 See On Amazon If you’re looking for something that feels more like a standard shoe, these arch support slippers are a great option. The unique cork footbeds are contoured and feature deep heel cups for stability with each step. The weathered canvas upper features two small elastic panels that stretch to accommodate your foot. These slippers are also suitable for outdoor wear, thanks to their nonslip rubber outsoles. If supportive comfort is more important to you than warmth or coziness, these slippers are ideal. According to a reviewer: “The arch support with the metatarsal pad really helps in relieving the day-to-day pain and doesn't stress the foot much. The non-slip sole performs exceptionally. [...] The best feature to me is the style and design. If you have got bored with the basic slippers from renowned brands and looking to add a stylish touch to the slippers you wear all day at home then I would highly recommend getting this product.” Available sizes: 8 — 13

Available colors: 8

Amazon LazyStep Women’s Arch Support Slide Slippers $25 See On Amazon The LazyStep slides also come in a women’s version that offers the same great arch support, along with canvas uppers, grippy rubber soles, and cork and latex footbeds that boast deep heel cups. This version comes in smaller sizing and four color choices (some of which have a pretty floral lining). According to a reviewer: “They are the most comfortable slide that I have bought in a while. The size is true, the color is a gray/blue what I like about them. Goes very nice with jeans and any gray pant or whatever you like to wear with slides.” Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 4

The ones with adjustable upper straps Amazon LongBay Men's Memory Foam Slippers $26 See On Amazon These LongBay slippers have high-density foam padding and adjustable upper straps, making them a great option for those with swollen feet due to conditions like arthritis or diabetes. They’re also a smart choice for those with particularly wide feet, since you can loosen them for extra room. With velvet uppers and coral fleece lining, these slippers are warm, but lightweight enough that they won’t cause your feet to sweat. A durable rubber outsole allows you to wear them outdoors. According to a reviewer: “Let me start off by saying that I don’t have diabetes. That being said, I was looking for a pair of soft and cushioned slippers and these are some of the most comfortable house slippers I’ve ever worn. Living in the Midwest, where winters are brutally cold, my feet stay nice and warm, even without wearing socks. The adjustable Velcro top assures a snug fit without cutting off circulation.” Available sizes: 8 — 12

Available colors: 3

Amazon LongBay Women's Memory Foam Slippers $27 See On Amazon For the same adjustable design in a smaller size range, check out the women’s version of LongBay’s memory foam slippers. The high-density memory foam insoles provide a comfortable step, and the rubber outsoles offer support that works indoors or outdoors, according to reviewers. The adjustable design makes it easy to get just the right fit, and the slippers are machine washable. According to a reviewer: “Love love love!!!! I have some pretty large get for a woman (size 11) and to find a slipper that fits WITH cushion AND a hard sole, is a rarity! These are my second pair (even got my boyfriend some!!!) and won't go back to another! Working from home, I wear these all day, every day. Outside, inside...they feel amazing!!!” Available sizes: 6 – 11

Available colors: 3

The ones with wide sizing options Amazon Deer Stags Wherever Slippers $25 See On Amazon While plaid slippers from Deer Stags are an all-around fantastic choice, they stand apart from the rest in that they offer both standard and wide sizing options. Constructed with soft canvas twill uppers and a butter-soft faux shearling lining, the slippers come in a variety of buffalo check, camouflage, and herringbone patterns. The layer of padding beneath the insoles is firm, so they’re best for those who don’t want super soft footbeds, but the heel cushions are designed to absorb shock while the compression nodules on the sturdy rubber outsoles offer extra support. Just note that these slippers only come in men’s sizing. According to a reviewer: “These have quickly become the best slippers I have ever worn. The padding, while pretty firm, has some give that you hardly notice as you wear them, and are so much more comfortable than slippers I've had before with thick memory foam cushions.” Available sizes: 7 — 16 (wide options available)

Available colors and styles: 7

The ones with an open-toe design Amazon Comwarm Cross-Band Open-Toe Slippers $23 See On Amazon The open-toe uppers on these classic cross-band slippers allow your feet to breathe, which is great if you tend to overheat. Still — they’re covered in high-pile faux fur that’s soft to the touch. Thick padding on the insoles keeps your feet feeling comfortable, while textured EVA outsoles prevent you from slipping. Due to their fluffy material and lightweight design, these are probably best for indoor wear, but they’re ideal if you’re looking for something that’s pure old-school glamour. These slippers only come in women’s sizing but are suitable for anyone who prefers the freedom of an open-toe design. According to a reviewer: “Go up a size, as other reviews have said, but otherwise, these slippers are PERFECT. I love them, my feet don’t get too hot, they have a hard sole, and they’re super comfortable. I own three colors now! They’re cute for lounging around and feel luxurious.” Available sizes: 5/6.5 —11.5/13

Available colors: 13

The ones with cozy sherpa fleece Amazon Homitem Men's Fleece-Lined House Slippers $25 See On Amazon If you want an option that looks as good as it feels, this pair of scuff slippers is the way to go. The knitted cotton upper has a wool-like appearance with stitched details, while the cream-colored, plush terry lining adds an element of warmth and coziness. These slippers have an open-back design that allows for ventilation at the heels, while also making them easy to step into. A high-density foam layer beneath the insoles adds extra comfort, while the outsoles are durable enough for small stretches of outdoor wear. According to a reviewer: “This was a great choice because they not only look great but they are very warm with plush lining inside all around and even some outside. There's a memory foam sole under the lining so it's very comfortable and I can wear this all day around the house and they keep my feet warm without making them too sweaty. These are surprisingly lightweight yet provides good cushion for the comfort with warmth around my feet.” Available sizes: 7/8 — 13/14

Available colors: 3

Amazon RockDove Women's Nomad Slippers $30 See On Amazon The Homitem slippers only come in men’s sizing, but if you’re looking for an equally cozy pick in women’s sizing, this pair from RockDove is the answer. Covered in thick sherpa fleece, these memory foam slippers really deliver in the warmth department. They offer full coverage like a sneaker, so you don’t have to shuffle your feet around the house, and a tab on each heel makes it easy to pull them on and off. Wear these slippers indoors and outdoors — the sturdy rubber outsoles are suitable for getting the mail. According to a reviewer: “The footbed of these slippers is nice and thick with great cushioning for my feet. I also love the way the slippers are designed to come up high just touching the bottom of the ankles and hugging around your feet.” Available sizes: 5/6 —11/12

Available colors: 4

The ones with soft faux fur Amazon Jessica Simpson Faux Fur House Slippers $23 See On Amazon If you want slippers with incredible softness and fluff, this pair fits the bill. With microsuede uppers and plush, high-pile lining throughout, these slippers have rounded toes and memory foam cushions for extra comfort. And while they’re definitely on the warm side, the scuff-style slippers have an open-back design, offering a little extra ventilation. A textured surface on the bottom of the rubber soles gives you traction as you walk, but they’re on the thin side, so best for indoor use. This is pair is only available in women’s sizing. According to a reviewer: “The perfect slippers!!! The faux fur is unbelievably soft and not too hot like some fleece slippers. They fit just snug enough to not be loose - my feet don't slip out when walking or going up stairs. Highly recommend! I will definitely buy again.” Available sizes: small — xx-large (women’s 6/7 — 9/10)

Available colors and styles: 11

The simple memory foam ones Amazon ULTRAIDEAS Women's Memory Foam Knit Slippers $20 See On Amazon Lightweight but cozy, these cotton-knit vegan house slippers have the feel of your favorite thermal sweatshirt. The plush terry interior lining provides a thin layer of warmth, and it’s also moisture-wicking — which is helpful if your feet tend to sweat. The memory foam cushion and EVA insoles mold to your feet, providing the perfect amount of comfort. Thanks to the hard rubber soles, these slippers allow you to head outside to grab the mail or take out the trash. According to a reviewer: “These slippers are great. I use them as house slippers and wear them every day. They are extremely comfortable and most important gives me great support for my feet because of arthritis in my toes.” Available sizes: 5/6 —11/12

Available colors: 4