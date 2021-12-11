Keeping a reusable water bottle on your desk is a sustainable way to hydrate while you work, but there are a few factors to consider before you commit to buying just anything. Made from a variety of materials, the best water bottles for the office will keep you sipping throughout the day, thanks to features like temperature retention, an extra-large capacity, or built-in filtration. Here are a few things to keep in mind as you consider your options.

Materials

Water bottles are generally made of three materials: stainless steel, plastic, and glass. Here’s what to know about each:

Stainless steel: When vacuum-insulated, this durable material helps retain cold or hot temperatures for hours on end. Most stainless steel bottles need to be washed by hand, but premium options (with premium price tags) can often be cleaned in the dishwasher. Some people find stainless steel gives water a metallic taste, but you can counteract this by washing with mild dish soap and baking soda.

Plastic: A budget-friendly option, plastic is usually dishwasher-safe, but since it's not insulated, it won't retain temperatures for very long.

Borosilicate glass: A less common option with a design-savvy aesthetic, borosilicate glass is more durable than standard glass and resists thermal shock, so it can be used with both hot and cold beverages — but it won't retain temperatures as long as stainless steel. Like plastic, it's dishwasher-safe.

Upgrades

Beyond material, you might want to consider upgraded features. For example, if your office’s tap water tastes less than delicious, consider getting a bottle with a built-in filter to remove chlorine taste and odors. Or if you don’t want to hassle with refilling throughout the day, opt for an extra-large bottle that falls in the 65-to-120-ounce range (that’s 8 to 16 cups in one vessel). Similarly, if you need a little motivation to drink water, a transparent bottle with progress markers can nudge you to hydrate.

Whether you’re jumping between meetings or working solo in a studio space, these are the best water bottles for the office.

1. The tried-and-true one

Pros: auto-sealing lid, insulated

auto-sealing lid, insulated Cons: only the lid is dishwasher-safe, can’t be used with hot beverages

With a 4.8-star overall rating after more than 24,000 Amazon reviews, Contigo’s AutoSeal Chill is arguably the best stainless steel water bottle for the price. Made of double-walled, vacuum-insulated stainless steel, it keeps water cold for up to 28 hours and is designed with an auto-sealing lid that helps minimize the possibility of spills, even if it tips over (that means less risk of your laptop getting wet). Just press the button on the lid to open it when you’re ready to sip, then release to seal it again when you’re done drinking. The lid also includes a built-in spout cover, but keep in mind that you can’t use this option with hot beverages. Available in two sizes and a wide variety of colors, the Contigo bottle must be washed by hand, but the lid is top rack dishwasher-safe.

One reviewer wrote: “This is a good quality and sturdy water-bottle that keeps water ice-cold. I use this in my office every day; I fill with ice cubes and top it with water in the morning and I get to drink ice cold water all day. I tested the bottle by keeping water on ice for two days and there was still plenty of ice in the bottle. It seals well and spill-proof and the bottle looks great.”

Available sizes: 24 ounces, 32 ounces

Available colors: 22

2. The splurge-worthy one

Pros: insulated, fully dishwasher-safe, can be used with hot beverages

insulated, fully dishwasher-safe, can be used with hot beverages Cons: higher price point

They may not be your cheapest option, but Hydro Flask’s water bottles have a bona fide cult following, boasting a near-perfect 4.9-star overall rating after 34,000 reviews on Amazon. This versatile wide-mouth water bottle can be used for both hot cold beverages (and keeps drinks chilled for up to 24 hours), and the exterior surface of the double-walled, vacuum-insulated stainless steel bottle has a powder-coated finish that won’t get slippery, even when carrying icy beverages. A simple flip-up straw makes it easy to sip on the go, and the sturdy handle is placed conveniently on the lid for ergonomic carrying and refilling. The simple design of the Hydro Flask is understated, and — big selling point — the entire thing is dishwasher-safe for effortless cleaning.

One reviewer wrote: “I didn’t actually think this bottle would live up to the hype, but it’s honestly the best bottle I’ve yet to purchase. It keeps cold drinks cold all day long and ice takes ages to melt.”

Available sizes: 32 ounces, 40 ounces

Available colors: 12

3. The one with a filter

Pros: built-in filter improves taste, budget-friendly, fully dishwasher-safe

built-in filter improves taste, budget-friendly, fully dishwasher-safe Cons: not insulated, have to replace filter every 40 gallons, can’t use with hot beverages

If you don’t like the taste of the water coming from the office tap, it’s worth considering this Brita water bottle with a built-in filter that reduces chlorine taste and odor. (Note that it doesn’t have upgraded purifying properties like full-size Brita pitchers.) With a 4.7-star overall rating after 29,000 reviews, the filter can purify up to 40 gallons of water before needing to be replaced, making it a good solution for fresh-tasting water, no matter where you are. The BPA-free plastic bottle has a leakproof lid that opens via a button and a sipping straw that allows you to control the flow of water. The entire bottle is dishwasher-safe (except for the filter, which you’ll need to remove first), but unlike insulated options, it won’t regulate water temperature and it’s not suitable for hot drinks. It’s a more budget-friendly option compared to others on the list, but keep in mind that you’ll need to replace the filter approximately once every two months (at time of publishing, a three-pack of Brita filters runs about $12).

One reviewer wrote: “Before using Brita, the tap water had a bad taste. Using the water filter makes tap water taste ten times better.”

Available sizes: 36 ounces

Available colors: 5

4. The one that’s budget-friendly

Pros: budget-friendly, fully dishwasher-safe, volume markings

budget-friendly, fully dishwasher-safe, volume markings Cons: not insulated, can’t be used with hot beverages

A basic option, this wallet-friendly water bottle from Togo has a flip-top lid and a chug-style design that’s easy to clean and allows for quick hydration. The BPA-free Tritan plastic bottle is durable, but since it’s not insulated, won’t keep drinks cold for hours (and it can’t be used for hot beverages). The spout has an integrated cover, and the volume markings on the side make it easy to track water intake. It comes in your choice of seven colors, and is also available in smaller or larger capacities. The easy-to-clean water bottle is fully top rack dishwasher-safe, making it not only wallet-conscious but convenient, too.

One reviewer wrote: “I am trying to increase my water intake and bought this bottle with the chug spout. I LOVE it. I am drinking so much more water a day simply because I get more water every drink with the chug spout. I used to have a bottle with a straw, but it meant I took smaller drinks every time. This has made drinking water no longer an issue since I naturally drink more.”

Available sizes: 18 ounces, 32 ounces, 40 ounces

Available colors: 7

5. The one with 4 lid options

Pros: lid options offer customization, insulated, can be used with hot beverages

lid options offer customization, insulated, can be used with hot beverages Cons: only the lid is dishwasher-safe

Offering a more rugged look, this stainless steel water bottle from Bubba comes with your choice of four lid styles: a simple lid, a push-button style lid that seals up when you’re not sipping, a lid with an integrated straw, and a wide-mouth option. The double-walled, vacuum-insulated design keeps drinks cold for as long as 42 hours and hot for up to 12 hours. A low-profile handle sits flush against the bottle when not in use and is sturdy enough for carrying a full water bottle in your hand or on a hook or carabiner. The lid is top rack dishwasher-safe, but the body of the bottle needs to be washed by hand.

One reviewer wrote: “Huge, rigid and tough water bottle. Definitely nicer than most of the large (plastic) water bottles. VERY stable (although definitely heavy when loaded with water/liquid). I like that it is insulated -- keeps water cool even without ice (if you use refrigerated water). Definitely more than enough water to last a long day at school, at the office, or off for a long hike.”

Available sizes: 24 ounces, 32 ounces, 40 ounces

Available colors: 8

6. The one made of durable glass

Pros: sleek design, bottle is dishwasher-safe, can technically be used with hot beverages

sleek design, bottle is dishwasher-safe, can technically be used with hot beverages Cons: not insulated

The sleek glass body, bamboo lid, and smooth silicone sleeve on this water bottle give it a more elevated look that’s perfect for any office setting. Made from borosilicate glass, the water bottle offers great durability and is temperature-resistant, so you can also use it with hot beverages if you choose — but keep in mind it won’t retain your drink’s temperature the way stainless steel will. The lid has a silicone O-ring gasket to prevent leaking, but unlike the bottle itself, it should be hand washed according to reviewers. This option is available in 11 colors and comes with a cleaning brush.

One reviewer wrote: “I absolutely love the sleek design. Color is great, easy to grasp, durable, and perfect for use in the gym or my office.”

Available sizes: 20 ounces

Available colors: 11

7. The one that reminds you to drink

Pros: tracks hydration, budget-friendly

tracks hydration, budget-friendly Cons: not insulated, can’t be used with hot beverages

If you could use a little encouragement to drink throughout the day, VenturePal’s 32-ounce sports water bottle is marked with hourly lines on one side to help you meet your goals and remind you to refill. On the other side of the bottle are standard volume lines, which can help you track your water intake throughout the day. The BPA-free plastic bottle has a durable design with a flip-top lid that protects the fold-down Tritan drinking straw, which locks shut between uses. The lightweight bottle has a more sporty design than most options on the list, so it’s a great option if you’re transitioning from the office to the gym. The manufacturer doesn’t provide cleaning recommendations, but several reviewers have stated it can be cleaned on the top rack of the dishwasher.

One reviewer wrote: “I know we all need to drink more water, and I always forget. Purchased 2 of these, 1 for work and 1 for home. They work like a charm! Color is true to picture and reminds me to drink my water and how much. Makes you feel positive and good like you are on track for the day and you can see the progress. No leaks, locks easily and I love the carry strap if I have to take it with me to work in another area at work or when cleaning around the house.”

Available sizes: 32 ounces

Available colors: 16

8. The one you'll never have to refill

Pros: wide range of size options (including extra-large), insulated, can be used with hot beverages (according to reviewers)

wide range of size options (including extra-large), insulated, can be used with hot beverages (according to reviewers) Cons: not dishwasher-safe

If volume is your main priority, the best large water bottle is this stainless steel option from Simple Modern — it comes in a wide variety of sizes, including a 64-ounce bottle and a whopping 128-ounce bottle, which is helpful if you want to keep refreshed without needing to constantly refill. The wide mouth of the bottle is easy to fill, and the double-walled, vacuum-insulated stainless steel construction will keep water cold for hours. The lid has an integrated handle and a fold-down straw design that makes the water bottle leakproof when the nozzle is in the closed position. If you like the style of this bottle but want a different capacity, Simple Modern makes a wide variety of bottle volumes and bundles in a range of colors.

One reviewer wrote: “I got this to help me drink more water at work. I hated constantly refilling my plastic water bottle and having the ice melt. Plus condensation was an issue so I found this gem on Amazon. I work 10 hour shifts and at the end of my shift there is still solid ice in it. It’s nice to not have to worry about water on my desk and the convenience of not having to constantly refill is awesome.”