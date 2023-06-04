Father’s Day is coming up and that means the search for the perfect gift is likely underway. Socks are a perennial go-to option, but if you’re looking to actually improve dad’s life and not just add another pair to his stack, consider the fan-favorite brand Bombas for ingeniously designed socks that are comfy yet stylish essentials that anyone would probably be happy to receive.

Bombas socks come in a variety of styles from no-show to knee-length, and they typically feature comfortable seamless toes and a honeycomb structure that supports the midfoot. It’s not just socks either; the brand also makes soft T-shirts, breathable underwear, and cozy slippers that are great for gifting, and some options come in gift-ready boxes.

1. A set of dress socks that are way comfier than what he already owns

Featuring colorful stripes, seamless toes, and a cuff that helps them stay in place, this four-pack of dress socks is built for style and all-day wear. The cushioned footbed creates a comfortable, bulk-free fit that slides easily into dress shoes. Plus, the calf socks are made from soft, extra-long staple cotton that’s machine-washable and dryer-safe for extremely easy care.

Available sizes: M — XL

2. These no-show socks that’ll actually stay put during a workout

With no-slip silicone heel strips and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric, this three-pack of cushioned no-show socks is great for workouts — and they also pair well with everyday slip-on shoes. They’ve also got a seamless toe that helps create a smooth, comfortable fit with any footwear.

Available sizes: M — XL

3. Some compression socks for dads that spend a lot of time on their feet

A great gift for runners, travelers, or anyone who’s on their feet all day, these compression socks offer medium-level support with a fit that’s designed to stay in place without slipping. The socks come in six colors that’ll go with any outfit, and they’ve earned an overall 4.5-star rating after more than 9,000 reviews.

Available sizes: M — XL

4. A gift pack with ankle & calf lengths

For everyday wear, this 12-pack of calf and ankle socks covers the bases. It includes a variety of striped and tri-block designs, all featuring cushioned footbeds, seamless toes, and built-in arch support. These socks are also made from an extra-long staple cotton material that helps wick away moisture to keep feet dry and comfortable all day.

Available sizes: M — XL

5. Some nonslip slipper socks for the best of both worlds

Part sock, part slipper, these gripper slip-ons have an extremely soft and fuzzy interior lining and grippy bottoms for added traction. They’re available in colors such as frost blue, dusty sage, navy, and taupe, so you can find a pair to match dad’s style. One reviewer raved, “I’ve never had more comfortable house shoes/slippers in my whole life.”

Available sizes: M — XL

6. A wardrobe classic made from long-lasting pima cotton

Classic crew necks are a wardrobe staple, and this three-pack of tees is made from incredibly soft Peruvian pima cotton that’s designed to stay pill-free after countless wears. The mid-weight fabric has a relaxed fit that looks great on its own or layered under long-sleeve shirts and blazers. You can also find pocket and V-neck styles.

Available sizes: S — 3XL

7. These luxe trunks that are tag-free

Made from a blend of breathable cotton, super-smooth modal, and stretchy spandex, this three-pack of trunks has a luxe feel that promises to hold up after many wash cycles. There’s also a tag-free waistband that’s designed to stay in place without digging, plus minimal seams for a smoother fit.