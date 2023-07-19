Bougie things for your home you'll love if you're cheap AF
Because affordable luxury is where it’s at.
You enjoy the finer things in life. Your home is your castle, and you deserve it to be furnished like one — but you’re on a budget. Don't worry, though: I got you. From chandeliers to skin care, there’s something on this list for every room in the house. Whether it’s a subtle upgrade or a more opulent addition (like your very own chandelier), you’re bound to find something fabulous and affordable here.
01 This contact paper that gives you marble countertops for a fraction of the cost
Surround yourself with opulence using this marble
contact paper. This self-adhesive vinyl is thick, durable, and the perfect amount of sticky, allowing for easy installation and repositioning. It covers any smooth surface, from kitchen counters to dressers, effortlessly hiding stains and making your apartment feel like a palace. 02 These lights that turn any mirror into a vanity worthy of a Hollywood star
You’re a star, baby! Get ready for your close-up with these
vanity lights. With 10 adjustable brightness levels and three color-changing modes, these lights provide perfect illumination for makeup and dressing. Made with ABS fireproof materials, they remain cool to the touch, and are safe for children and pets. You can even charge your phone with its handy additional USB port. 03 A carafe that elevates your wine and lets it breathe
Designed to enhance the flavors and aromas of your wine by allowing it to breathe, even cheap wine will look sophisticated in this
open-mouth decanter. Crafted from lead-free crystal, its carefully designed slanted top ensures easy pouring without spills or drips, and it has a capacity of 750 milliliters, so it accommodates a full bottle of wine. 04 A bath mat that feels like walking on a cloud
Ironically, the thick memory foam of this
bath rug might make you forget about any other bath mat you’ve had. The well-cushioned memory foam contours to your feet, and the soft, lustrous velvet top layer adds a luxurious touch, offering spa-like comfort at home. The rug is also ultra-absorbent, capturing water and keeping your floors clean and dry. Choose from a wide array of colors and sizes. 05 This wireless charging pad that works for different devices
Charge your phone effortlessly with this versatile
wireless charging pad. It offers three charging modes to accommodate different phone models, and it’s also compatible with AirPods. In fact, the charging area of the pad is designed to perfectly accommodate the size of AirPods while a rubber ring helps prevent slippage. The sleep-friendly design includes an LED indicator that turns off during charging. 06 A wine glass rack that helps prevent your glasses from chipping
Be fancy and take your home bar to the next level with this
wine glass rack. A convenient and space-saving solution for organizing your stemware collection, it can be easily installed under your cabinet without the need for drilling. Made of durable metal with a high-quality coating, it is resistant to bending, oxidation, and rusting, helping to ensure a long service life. 07 This landing pad for your coffee that keeps it nice and warm
Goldilocks wishes she had something like this to keep her porridge just right — this
mug warmer is perfect for keeping your beverages warm. It’s suitable for use with coffee, tea, milk, hot cocoa, and even candle wax. With its waterproof design and thermal conductive glass surface, occasional spills are not a concern, and cleaning is easy. 08 A toothbrush holder that can hold up to 11 pounds of products
Designed to keep your bathroom organized and tidy, this super-sized
toothbrush dispenser and mounted shelf can hold various items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, combs, razors, soap, and even cosmetics. It features an automatic toothpaste dispenser for easy and waste-free toothpaste squeezing, and comes with four magnetic mouthwash cups. Installation is hassle-free with the adhesive strip, and it can be easily mounted on various surfaces 09 This plush throw pillow with a unique knot shape
Feeling knotty? Add a pop of color and fun to any room with this
round knot ball pillow. Made from soft, plush fabric and filled with cotton stuffing, it's an eye-catching decoration for sofas, beds, offices, and even outdoor spaces. With easy washing tips, this cute and cuddly pillow is both practical and adorable. 10 These lightbulbs that aren’t just pretty, they’re smart
Upgrade your lighting experience with these
smart light bulbs. With a powerful brightness of 810 lumens and a lifespan of 20,000 hours, they allow you to customize your ambiance with 16 million (yes, million) color options and preset scenes to match your mood. Control the lights hands-free through voice commands with Alexa or Google Assistant, and save on utility bills by using the Vont app to turn off and schedule lights when you’re not at home. 11 A set of wireless lights that are great for small spaces
These battery-operated
puck lights are perfect for under-cabinet lighting, kitchens, closets, and more. With a run time of 100 hours and a long lifespan, these lights provide long-lasting brightness. Control up to 12 lights with one remote, dim the lights, set timers, and enjoy easy installation with the included 3M tape and mounting screws. 12 This caddy that keeps your kitchen counter tidy & organized
Enjoy a tidier kitchen and bathroom with this versatile
sink organizer. It features partitions for storing brushes, sponges and scrub pads, and hanging dishrags. The removable drip tray prevents water stains on your countertop, and the nonslip bottom holds it in place. Made of high-grade 304 brushed stainless steel, it’s rustproof, waterproof, and aesthetically pleasing. 13 A slicer for cheese & other foods (but let’s be honest, mostly cheese)
This versatile
slicer can effortlessly cut various meats, cheeses, and veggies, while its ergonomic design and adjustable scale make it easy to control thickness so you get nice, uniform slices every time. With a stainless steel blade and a cast aluminum handle, it’s built to last. Plus, cleaning is a breeze as it can be easily washed with soap and water. 14 These satin pillowcases with silky surfaces
Crafted from silky fabric, these
satin pillowcases offer an exceptionally smooth and soft feel. Their silky surface protects your skin and reduces split ends, helping to promote healthier hair. With a range of stylish colors, these pillowcases elevate the look and feel of your bedding. 15 An illuminated mirror that mimics natural sunlight
Make your beauty routine “lit” with this
daylight LED mirror. The dimmable touch sensor allows for customizable lighting effects, and it comes mounted on a convenient five-compartment cosmetic organizer base for storing your essentials. With extra-large, distortion-free glass and dual magnification, you can achieve flawless makeup application and precise close-up details. 16 This throw blanket that’s great for both cold & warm weather
Made from 100% muslin cotton, this
throw blanket offers breathability and is gentle on sensitive skin. The soft and fluffy quilted feel, thanks to the unique six-layered weave, adds a touch of elegance to any living room, bedroom, or sitting area. Choose from a range of trendy neutrals, including sky blue, lace, sage, white, and slate, to match your personal style and décor. 17 A shower head that brings a whole new meaning to “make it rain”
Upgrade your shower experience with this high-pressure
rain shower head. With its large coverage and air-in technology, it delivers a luxurious rainfall-like feel even under low water pressure, saving water without compromising performance. The square design and polished stainless finish add a touch of modern elegance to your bathroom, and it’s easy to clean. 18 This programmable sprinkler timer that lets you customize your watering needs
Take control of your watering schedule with this
sprinkler timer. It’s customizable, so you can easily set the start time, watering duration, and frequency to meet your specific needs. It has a rain delay mode that allows you to pause your schedule for up to 72 hours, while the manual mode lets you water as needed without interrupting your programmed settings. 19 A plant stand with wheels so it can follow the sun
Display your favorite plants with this
bamboo plant stand. With six layers of exhibition space, you can showcase everything from succulents to roses. The wheeled design allows for easy movement, so you can move them in and out of sunshine as needed. Made of high-quality bamboo, it is durable and can be easily assembled for immediate use. 20 These pillow covers that have all the luxury of fur with none of the sneezing
Add sophistication and warmth to your living space with these stylish
faux fur pillow covers. The plush, furry, and fluffy texture, resembling real fur, adds a touch of luxury to your home decor, helping to ensure comfort without allergies. With a hidden zipper closure, inserting and replacing pillows is effortless, and they are machine washable for easy care. 21 A 2-pack of chargers for your guest bedroom
A thoughtful, extra-luxe touch is to have a charger for every room in your house, which is where this two-pack of
fast chargers comes in. The braided cable on these chargers is a lengthy six feet, allowing you to take any position in bed and still scroll with ease. The double USB port means you can plug in two phones at once (if that’s your thing), and the braided nylon allows for flexibility while preventing things from getting too kinky. 22 This 6-pack of slippers that provides a pair for everyone in the family
Whether you’re headed to a hotel, a spa, a family gathering, or are just a “no shoes inside” kind of household, these
unisex spa slippers are an excellent option. Suitable for year-round use, they’re made of high-quality, breathable polar fleece fabric, and have a nonslip sole to help in wet environments. Each pair comes in its own packaging bag, and they are easy to care for with machine washable instructions. 23 A snack tray that fits over the arm of your sofa
This
multipurpose tray is designed to keep your drinks and snacks within easy reach while you relax on your sofa. It can be adjusted to meet your specific sofa arm shape, and the protective base prevents it from slipping off (and taking your glass with it!). Made from bamboo, it’s durable and eco-friendly, and comes in over 10 different finishes. 24 This reed diffuser set that lasts up to 90 days
This
fragrance diffuser set includes a glass bottle filled with a mixture of essential oils and fragrance, complemented by real, preserved baby's breath flowers. The six cotton sticks allow you to customize the intensity of the scent, so you can enjoy the long-lasting aroma for up to 90 days as it subtly diffuses throughout your space. 25 An electric makeup brush cleaner that does the job in a jiffy
Manually cleaning your makeup brushes takes forever. This
electronic makeup brush cleaner washes and dries your brushes in minutes, leaving you with spotless, germ-free brushes. The set includes a brush spinner, cleaning dock, brush collars, cleaning bowl, charging cable, and user guide. 26 This cutting board that’s so pretty, you could display it on the wall as art
Crafted from beautiful acacia wood, this
cutting board boasts rich colors and contrasting patterns, adding a touch of elegance to your culinary space. With its durable end grain construction, it provides a sturdy and forgiving surface for all your food prep needs. Designed by a restaurateur and woodworker, this 14-inch square board is ideal for slicing, dicing, and chopping various ingredients. 27 A sleep mask made of mulberry silk
Experience deep, uninterrupted sleep anywhere, anytime with this lightweight and comfortable
silk sleep mask. Its design allows you to blink freely and sleep in any position without compressing your face, and the adjustable, soft elastic strap ensures a secure fit throughout the night. Enjoy the benefits of uninterrupted sleep with this versatile and effective sleep mask. 28 These underbed lights that are motion-activated
No more stubbing your toe on the way to the bathroom in the middle of the night: This
smart nightlight provides a warm and soft glow to guide you safely in the dark without disturbing others. It features a motion sensor that automatically turns on and off based on your movement, so it saves energy and improves power efficiency. 29 A mini chandelier to make your home feel palatial
Think your apartment is too small for a chandelier? Think again. This
chandelier is compact, measuring just 10.4 inches high and less than 9 inches wide. It provides a comfortable glow and is adorned with sparkling acrylic crystals, creating a glam atmosphere in any room. Installation is easy, and all necessary mounting hardware and a detailed instructional manual are included. 30 This soft faux fur rug that looks great in any room
This
faux sheepskin rug offers an incredibly soft and fluffy feel, adding luxurious texture to floors. The nonslip suede leather backing helps hold it in place, and cleaning is a breeze— simply shake to fluff, vacuum, wipe with a damp cloth, or gently machine wash and lay flat to dry. It comes in over 20 colors, so there’s an option to match every decor. 31 An oil dispenser that sprays a fine, even coating
Unevenly oiled vegetables are no longer a problem with this
oil sprayer. Its fan-spray nozzle delivers precise amounts of oil, ensuring even coverage and consistent results. With leakproof and anti-drip features, refilling is clean and easy through the wide glass bottle opening, and the filter system prevents clogging. This versatile sprayer works with various cooking oils and liquids, making it ideal for frying, grilling, baking, salad dressing, and more. 32 This convenient dish-drying rack that rolls up
This multi-functional
drying rack is a must-have for any kitchen. Use it as a dish-drying rack, a nonslip trivet for hot pans and baking sheets, or place cutting boards on it so you can chop veggies over the sink. Its foldable design allows for easy storage and saves valuable counter space, plus it’s crafted from food-grade stainless steel. 33 A key holder that’s shaped like a cute cloud
Add a litle whimsy to your home decor with this adorable
cloud key holder. With three powerful magnets, it can securely hold up to three iron key rings, and installation is a breeze with the strong adhesive backing. It makes a great housewarming gift, or a charming and practical solution for keeping your own keys in one place. 34 This set of stylish & functional candle holders
These elegant
candle holders are perfect for adding a decorative accent to your kitchen, dining room, living room, bedroom, or even as a centerpiece on your mantle, tabletop, or shelf. They come in varying heights and can be used with wax pillars, sphere candles, or flameless LED candles. 35 These stylish & functional woven rope baskets
Modern and minimal, these
woven baskets are made from 100% cotton and complement most any interior decor. Designed to last, they feature a thick cloth base and reinforced handles that can withstand heavy loads without tearing. They keep their shape well, offering a stylish and functional storage solution, and can be easily folded and stored when not in use. 36 This coffee maker that brews barista-quality iced coffee
Enjoy refreshing and hassle-free iced coffee with this
cold brew pitcher set. Made from temperature-resistant borosilicate glass, this kit includes a durable glass carafe with an ultra-fine mesh filter for a sediment-free brew. Simply add your coffee grounds, pour in cold water, and let it chill for a delicious iced coffee experience. 37 An aromatherapy candle with over 15,000 reviews
Made using 100% soy wax and infused with high-quality essential oils, this
soy candle features a refreshing combination of eucalyptus and orange. With a clean burn that lasts for over 35 hours, these wooden wick candles are free from paraffin and harmful residues. Clary sage and musky white patchouli underline this opulent scent. 38 These granite whiskey stones that chill your drink without watering it down
Crafted from machine-polished granite, these
whiskey rocks will impress your guests and ensure your drinks stay cold without dilution. This set includes six cube-shaped natural granite whiskey stones, along with a wooden tray for convenient storage in the freezer. 39 A wine bottle attachment that uses science to make your wine taste better
Enhance the flavor of your wine with this
wine aerator. Using the Bernoulli effect, it infuses the optimal amount of oxygen into your wine, allowing you to savor its nuances. The tapered rubber base ensures a secure fit on all bottles, eliminating drips and spills, while the elongated spout enables a smooth pour. 40 These pillows that are so comfy they’ll make it hard to get out of bed
Filled with gel fiber, these
pillows maintain both their firmness and fluffiness, providing you with restful sleep in any position. The bamboo viscose cover offers breathability and a soft, supportive surface for optimal comfort. You can rest easy knowing that these cooling pillows are fade and stain-resistant and can be machine washed. 41 This bias lighting that helps reduce eye strain
Enhance your viewing experience with this versatile
bias lighting, designed to reduce eye strain and improve contrast. The Luminoodle brightens the room without creating screen glare, allowing colors to appear more vibrant and enhancing contrast. With its high-quality, true white LEDs, it can transform any TV room into a beautiful home theater area, providing a comforting glow and creating a more immersive viewing environment. 42 An adorable butter dish with a subtle farmhouse flair
Keep your butter fresh and stylishly stored with this long-lasting stainless steel
butter dish. Designed with a deep frame that can hold up to two sticks of butter, it prevents messes and ensures that butter won't stick to the lid. The bamboo lid provides a convenient surface for slicing butter without the need for an extra cutting board. 43 A utensil holder that can fit everything but the kitchen sink
If you’re tired of rogue spatulas jamming up your drawers, you need this
jumbo utensil holder. With room for large utensils, spatulas, and whisks to move freely, this organizer offers convenience and functionality without compromising on style. The modern rustic farmhouse design adds country charm to your kitchen decor, plus it’s easy to clean. 44 This bamboo tray that takes bath time from good to exquisite
Designed to fit most standard bathtubs, this
bamboo caddy can be easily adjusted in width without the need for specific tools. Crafted from water-resistant bamboo, it not only adds a chic accent to your bathroom but also provides a practical solution for organizing your bath essentials. With built-in holders for wine glasses, books, tablets, and even a soap holder, this tray makes your tub feel like a spa. 45 A mixology set that makes happy hour even happier
Elevate your home bar experience with this comprehensive
cocktail set. It includes all the essential tools you need. Built from durable stainless steel, these bar tools are built to withstand years of shaking and stirring without rusting or leaking. The set also comes with cocktail cards, providing inspiration and guidance for shaking up delicious drinks. 46 This aromatherapy set that makes your home smell like a spa
Here’s a product that makes scents: This
aromatherapy diffuser set takes self-care to a new level. The bundle includes the diffuser, bottles of lavender, eucalyptus, tea tree, orange, peppermint, lemongrass, jasmine, nutmeg, clove, and spearmint oils, along with a power cable and manual. With seven ambient light modes and four timer settings, it’s customizable and convenient. 47 These kitchen towels that are absorbent & stylish
Made from 100% cotton, these soft and durable
dish cloths are perfect for cleaning, wiping, drying, and serving. They come in various attractive colors, so they can be used as kitchen and table linens, or as decorative napkins. They are machine-washable and dryer-safe, making them convenient for everyday use. 48 A cutting board that doubles as a serving tray
The perfect addition to your kitchen and entertaining needs, this elegantly simple
charcuterie board is handcrafted from acacia wood, so it is sturdy yet gentle on your knives. The natural moisture-resistant properties of acacia wood make cleaning easy, and its versatility allows it to be used for prepping, serving, or displaying decor. 49 This milk frother that turns your kitchen into a fancy coffee shop
Experience a barista-level frothy topping with this
milk frother. With just a touch of a button, you can achieve a velvety froth for your cappuccinos, lattes, or morning coffees in seconds. It’s portable and easy to use, and its simple design accents your coffee area nicely. 50 A squishy high-density mat that helps relieve joint pain while doing chores
This
anti-fatigue kitchen mat can help relieve pressure on your feet, knees, joints, and lower back. With its flexible and soft surface, it promotes proper posture and helps alleviates strain on muscles. Made from high-density foam, this mat offers both comfort and support, keeping you energized and refreshed as you stand.