Bougie things for your home you'll love if you're cheap AF

A thoughtful, extra-luxe touch is to have a charger for every room in your house, which is where this two-pack of fast chargers comes in. The braided cable on these chargers is a lengthy six feet, allowing you to take any position in bed and still scroll with ease. The double USB port means you can plug in two phones at once (if that’s your thing), and the braided nylon allows for flexibility while preventing things from getting too kinky.